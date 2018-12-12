Amazon Pay
Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Update

Live Blog
TELANGANA (119/119)
party lead win
TRS 0 88
INC+ 0 21
OTH 0 10
MADHYA PRADESH (230/230)
party lead win
BJP 0 109
INC+ 0 114
OTH 0 7
RAJASTHAN (199/200)
party lead win
BJP 0 73
INC+ 0 100
OTH 0 26
CHHATTISGARH (90/90)
party lead win
BJP 0 15
INC 0 68
OTH 0 7
MIZORAM (40/40)
party lead win
MNF 0 26
INC 0 5
OTH 0 9

Election Results LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia backs Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh CM; Congress to meet Governor at 4 pm

Politics FP Politics Dec 12, 2018 11:59:07 IST
Election Results LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia backs Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh CM; Congress to meet Governor at 4 pm

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Scindia backs Kamal Nath for CM 

    According to latest reports, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath could be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. News18 reported that in a show of unity, other Congress leaders who were in the fray, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, have reportedly supported the move.

  • 11:33 (IST)

    After 15 long years, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as Madhya Pradesh chief minister 

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister of 15 years has resigned from office as his party failed to get a clear mandate in elections. "I bow before the people's mandate. We did not get majority so will not stake claim to form government. I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor," Chouhan said. He also congratulated Kamal Nath for the Congress party's performance in the state. 

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Here's what the new Madhya Pradesh Assembly looks like

  • 11:26 (IST)

    With Independents, BSP, SP support Congress crosses majority mark, leaves zero maneuvering space for BJP

    The Congress party seemed to have learnt from its mistakes, or rather from BJP's game plan in states, like Karnataka, Goa and Manipur, which threw up Hung Assembly situation.
    With Independents, BSP, SP support Congress crosses majority mark, leaves zero manoeuvre space for BJP

    The Congress party seemed to have learnt from its mistakes, or rather from BJP's game plan in states, like Karnataka, Goa and Manipur, which threw up Hung Assembly situation. The party outshone BJP in the post-poll political manoeuvering in MP even though the difference in the number of seats was lesser than it was in Goa, where the BJP managed to form a government.


    Kamal Nath was prompt to rope in the support of all four Independent MLAs before BJP could touch them. In doing so, he successfully secured the only free radicals in this highly polarised elections. Besides, in doing so, the Congress also sent a message out to the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, who were dilly-dallying over support to the Congress. Nath knew that because these parties are staunchly against BJP on a national stage, they will be doomed if they support the saffron party. He also drove home the point that the Congress will not be held hostage to threats and negotiations, because it is already past the majority mark without these parties' help.
     

  • 11:25 (IST)

    After Mayawati, Akhilesh too pledges support to Congress; alliance's tally pushes past 116 mark comfortably 

    After Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav too has said that the lone Samajwadi Party MLA will support the Congress government. The Congress, which won 114 seats had already roped in the support of four Independents and crossed the majority mark. With BSP (4) and SP (1) , the alliance will now have 122 seats, well above the BJP's 109.   

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives at Raj Bhawan

  • 11:21 (IST)

    I bow before the people's mandate, won't stake claim to form goct, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister of 15 years will resign from office within moments now as his party failed to get a clear mandate in elections. "I bow before the people's mandate. We did not get majority so will not stake claim to form government. I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor," Chouhan said.  

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Congress delegation to meet governor at 12 pm

    A Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel in Bhopal at 12 pm and stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh. The party had written to the governor last night seeking time for a meeting, amid reports that the BJP too was trying to collect the numbers. However. the governor agreed to meet the party leaders today at 12 pm. 

  • 10:52 (IST)

    People voted for Congress with heavy heart, says Mayawati

    Mayawati said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternative. "The voters chose Congress with a heavy heart because they did not have a strong alternative," she said. 

    Mayawati said that the BSP is the only party that fights for the poor and the Dalits but they failed to get a sufficient number of seats. She, however, did go on to support the Congress becasue she was "principally against BJP". 

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Mayawati says will support Congress despite 'disagreements', 'misgivings' 

    The Bahujan Samaj Party has agreed to support the Congress 'despite its misgivings', says Mayawati. BSP sources said that since the party was principally against a BJP government, it has decided to support the Congress government. Mayawati said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternative.

  • 10:32 (IST)

    BSP to support Congress 'despite misgivings', say reports

    CNN-News18 reported quoting sources that the Bahujan Samaj Party has agreed to support the Congress 'despite its misgivings'. The news channel quoted BSP sources as saying that since the party was principally against a BJP government, it has decided to support the Congress government. 

  • 10:25 (IST)

    BJP leaders in a huddle at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence

    Following the close-run contest in Madhya Pradesh, senior BJP functionaries responsible for BJP's campaign in Madhya Pradeh are in a huddle at Chief Ministre Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. Leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Narendra Singh Tomar are present at the chief minister's residence in Bhopal.

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Congress smart not to fax letter to Governor, Omar Abdullah's double edged swipe on BJP

    Omar Abdullah was all praise for Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "great success in these elections."  "He took the blame and the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day," Omar tweeted. For the BJP, however, Omar had a piece of advice: That it can't shield Modi from the blame becasue he was the party's face and a key campaigner. He also used the occasion to take a swipe on the BJP appointed governors, using the Jammu and Kashmir incident. "Congress leaders aren’t faxing their letter to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Smart people. It may be a similar model to the one in Jammu." 

  • 10:13 (IST)

    BJP Spokesperson says, 'Element of fatigue, not anti-incumbency responsible for BJP's loss'

    BJP Spokesperson Syed Zafar Alam said that an element of fatigue was there which may have lead to the party's defeat. "But we can't say anti-incumbency was there because our chief ministers were very popular. Whatever went wrong we will work on it," he said. 

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Kamal Nath claims support of four Independents, says no confirmation from BSP and SP

    Speaking to CNN-News18, Congress leader Kamal Nath said that while BSP and SP are yet to confirm their support, the four Independent MLAs are in touch with Congress and have promised their support. 

  • 10:06 (IST)

    Omar Abdullah says BJP's loss mandate on Modi's policy 

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Congress MLAs to hold key meet today evening; CM face announcement likely 

    The Congress party has called a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Wednesday evening. The newly-elected MLAs are likely to elect the party's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh. 

  • 09:46 (IST)

    With 114 seats in their kitty, Congress claims 4 Independents' support; SP, BSP still undecided

    Kamal Nath on Wednesday revealed that the Indian National Congress has been in touch with the four Independent MLAs since yesterday. He said that while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party has not given a confirmation yet, the support of the Independents will be sufficient to get them to the majority mark. 

  • 09:09 (IST)

    Watch: Congress leader Anand Sharma joins party workers in celebrations at Delhi's Lodhi Garden

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Meanwhile... BJP loses close-run polls despite 0.1% higher vote share

    The Bharati Janata Party lost out its bastion of 15 years to the Congress party. The state which had elected the saffron party with an undisputable majority in the last polls, this time around was undecided as several seats were won by a margin of less than one percent vote. The difference in seat share is also less pronounced as is often observed in the state. 

    However, if vote share is considered, the BJP was ahead of the Congress with a razor-thin margin. The saffron party secured 0.1 percent more votes than Congress

  • 08:49 (IST)

    Congress issues victory statement after EC releases final result 

  • 08:41 (IST)

    Congress emerges winner in overnight nail-biting contest but falls short of majority

    The counting has finally come to an end in Madhya Pradesh after it began 24 hours ago and the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats, just two short of the majority mark in the 230-seat Assembly. The party is likely to get support from the Samajwadi Party, which has one seat, but the Congress would still need support of one more MLA. It could either reach out to one or more of the four MLAs, or it can persuade Mayawati to lend them support. The BSP has bagged 2 seats in the state.   

  • 08:31 (IST)

    Final results are out: Congress wins last seat; in final tally, INC at 114, two short of majority, BJP has 109

    The final result of the Madhya Pradesh election is out. The Congress has managed to win 114, two short of the majority mark. The Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted at 109. Bahujan Samaj Party (2) and Samajwadi Party (1) are the likely kingmakers in the state. Four Independent candidates have also managed to win seats.  

  • 08:17 (IST)

    BJP stakes claim to form govt, say reports; Congress waits for governor's response

    Media reports have claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party hasa also staked a claim for government formation in Madhya Pradesh. Times Now reported that the BJP has claimed the support of Independents and other parties to make up the requisite numbers. The saffron party has sought the governor's time. Meanwhile, the Congress, which had sought an appointment with Governor Anandiben Patel last night, is still waiting for a response.

  • 08:16 (IST)

    Mayawati's BSP, SP, Independents to play kingmakers in govt formation

    The Congress will have to enlist the support of at least one of the four independents and the lone Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, or the Bahujan Samaj Party to form the next government in the state.

     
    As of now, the results for 229 of the 230 seats have been declared. The Congress has won 113 and is leading in one seats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 109 seats. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won two seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has won one seat and Independent candidates have won four.

  • 07:45 (IST)

    Don't want a BJP-mukt Bharat, will fight their ideology democratically, says Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi said the congress differs with the BJP ideologically but it does not want to make it a BJP-mukt Bharat, but will work hard to fight it ideologically. He said that with a resurgent Congress party in the states and the combined opposition, it was going to be "very difficult" for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP to win future elections.

  • 07:44 (IST)

    Modi taught me what not to do, says Rahul Gandhi in post-victory presser 

    Observing that the Assembly election results in five states were a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said opposition parties would unitedly fight and defeat the BJP in 2019 elections with the central themes being unemployment, agrarian distress and corruption. 

    “I was telling my mother that the absolute best thing for me was the 2014 election. I learnt a lot from that election. I learnt that the most important thing is humility," said the Congress chief, who took a lot of the blame for the party's earlier election defeats. 

    "Frankly, Narendra Modi taught me the lesson - what not to do," Rahul Gandhi remarked. "PM Modi was handed a huge opportunity. It is a sad thing that he refused to listen to the heartbeat of the country. The arrogance came in."

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Nanredra Modi congratulates rivals for poll wins, asks BJP workers to not be disheartened 

    After losing three states in the Hindi heartlans, BJP's core base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a word of advice for his party workers. Praising them for their hardwork, "The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hard work. Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India."

  • 07:27 (IST)

    Accept people's mandate with humility, says Narendra Modi after poll drubbing in 3 states

    Accepting "people's mandate with humility", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Congress, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and the Mizo National Front for their respective victories and said and added in a philosophical vein that it is a part of life. Modi took to Twitter late on Tuesday night after BJP's poll drubbing in three states, two of which were called its bastion.  

  • 07:15 (IST)

    This is a victory of the people, says Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

  • 05:47 (IST)

    After nearly 24 hours of counting, we still don't know how this story's going to end

    0.1 per cent - that’s how close the race is between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh after more than 21 hours of counting. Congress’ wins ( including latest leads) is at 115, just one short of the magic number 116 in a 230 member Assembly. The Governor’s going to wait until the Election Commission puts its official stamp on the results. Wednesday's MP politics promises to be busy, long and incredibly exciting.

  • 05:03 (IST)

    Congress wins 115 seats in Madhya Pradesh, all eyes on Independents

    The Madhya Pradesh all-nighter has almost ended and at least four of five states that went to the polls in the fag end of 2018 will have brand new chief ministers. Of these states, three are plum in the Hindi heartland. As things stand at around 5 am IST, Congress has won 115 seats in Madhya Pradesh —that’s one short of a majority in the 230 member Assembly. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Congress has a bigger margin over main rival BJP. Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot are front-runners for the CM post in Rajasthan, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh. Four names are in the mix for Chhattisgarh. In MP, which is going down to the wire, Congress sent a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel seeking time to stake claim to form the next government. Patel turned down the request and asked the party to wait until results for all seats are declared by the Election Commission. 

  • 03:31 (IST)

    News18 Madhya Pradesh is reporting that a BJP leader is claiming the party is in talks with independents even as Congress inches forward to majority - the 116 mark. 

  • 03:06 (IST)

    The 3a.m. update 

    Congress has bagged a total of 115 seats, BJP has 108 at last count and independents are front and center in political math. Counting is on in exactly 12 constituencies as of 3 am IST. BJP leads in 6, Congress in 5 and BSP is ahead in Bhind.

  • 02:26 (IST)

    The final bend in Madhya Pradesh

    Congress 114, BJP 107, Others 1 - that’s what it looks like in Madhya Pradesh at 2 am IST. Counting is almost through, Twitter handlers for Rahul Gandhi and the rest are getting some shut eye before the real excitement of political closure that will play out on Wednesday. A quick recap of other results: Congress party is poised to form the government in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, while TRS scored a big win in Telangana and MNF defeated Congress in the  Northeast.

     

  • 01:33 (IST)

    Governor tells Congress to wait it out

    As BJP and Congress fight it out in Madhya Pradesh, Governor Anandiben Patel has responded to a Congress letter saying she will take a decision only after the Election Commission greenlights the results. 

  • 01:14 (IST)

    It’s going down to the wire in MP

    Congress and BJP are headed for a photo finish in Madhya Pradesh. Congress has been asked to wait after seeking an appointment with the Governor to stake claim. 

    Results and trends* Wednesday just after 1 am IST

    Wins:
    BJP: 97
    Congress: 98
    SP: 1
    Independents: 3

    Leading:
    BJP: 12
    Congress: 16
    SP: 0
    Independents: 1

    * All data here from Election Commission.

  • 01:04 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh results and trends Wednesday 12:55 am. 
    Congress has been asked to wait after seeking an appointment with the Governor to stake claim.

    Wins:
    BJP:  92
    Congress: 93
    SP: 1
    Independents: 3

    Leading:
    BJP: 17
    Congress: 21


     

  • 00:52 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh Congress alleging Election Commission being pressurised by bureaucrats; holding back results

  • 23:48 (IST)

    'Congress in hurry, wait for final result'
     
    Madhya Pradesh BJP general secretary VD Sharma accuses Congress of being in a hurry. "They should wait, when the final results come," Sharma said speaking to ANI. "BJP will be the one with the majority."  

  • 23:43 (IST)

    Governor declines Congress request 

    The governor has declined the Congress' request for a late night appointment, saying it will be given only after the situation is made clear by the Election Commission, ANI reported.

  • 23:09 (IST)

    Independents supporting Congress: Kamal Nath

    "All the Independents have in addition assured support to the Congress Party," Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath said in his letter to the governor.

  • 23:04 (IST)

    Congress stakes claim to form government

    The Grand Old Party has sought an appointment with the governor to stake its claim to form the government.

  • 23:03 (IST)

    Congress wins 107 seats, BJP bags 101 seats so far

    There are 16 seats which are still left to be declared.

  • 22:51 (IST)

    BJP and Congress have won 101 seats each till now

    The neck-and-neck contest continues in the state even as Congress leads in one more seat than BJP.

  • 22:30 (IST)

    Former Union minister Suresh Pachouri loses from Bhojpur for the second time in a row

    Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri lost from Bhojpur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh for the second time in a row against BJP minister and sitting MLA Surendra Patwa.

    Patwa, nephew of former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa, retained the seat by a margin of 29,486 votes.

    Pachouri had lost the Assembly election in 2013 too from the same seat. — PTI

  • 22:18 (IST)

    Congress leads in 112 seats, BJP leads in 111

    While Congress has won 97 seats so far, BJP has won 100. Other candidates are leading in seven seats.

  • 22:13 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins from Budhni with margin of nearly 59,000 votes

  • 21:19 (IST)

    BJP's Yashodhara Raje Scindia wins from Shivpuri

  • 20:49 (IST)

    Congress candidate Bisahulal Singh wins from Anuppur

    Former minister and Congress candidate Bisahulal Singh has won from Anuppur Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, defeating BJP's Ramlal Rautel by 11,561 votes, as per the Election Commission.

    BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya's son Akash, who contested his maiden election from Indore-3 seat, won by defeating former Congress MLA Ashwin Joshi by a margin of 5,751 votes.

    Former Congress minister N P Prajapati won from Gotegaon by a margin of 12,583 votes, defeating BJP's Kailash Jatav. — PTI

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: According to latest reports, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath could be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. News18 reported that in a show of unity, other Congress leaders who were in the fray, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, have reportedly supported the move.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister of 15 years has resigned from office as his party failed to get a clear mandate in elections. "I bow before the people's mandate. We did not get majority so will not stake claim to form government. I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor," Chouhan said. He also congratulated Kamal Nath for the Congress party's performance in the state.

A Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel in Bhopal at 12 pm and stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has agreed to support the Congress 'despite its misgivings', says Mayawati. BSP sources said that since the party was principally against a BJP government, it has decided to support the Congress government. Mayawati said results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternative.

Omar Abdullah was all praise for Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "great success in these elections."  "He took the blame and the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day," Omar tweeted. For the BJP, however, Omar had a piece of advice: That it can't shield Modi from the blame becasue he was the party's face and a key campaigner. He also used the occasion to take a swipe on the BJP appointed governors, using the Jammu and Kashmir incident. "Congress leaders aren’t faxing their letter to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Smart people. It may be a similar model to the one in Jammu."

Kamal Nath on Wednesday revealed that the Indian National Congress has been in touch with the four Independent MLAs since yesterday. He said that while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party has not given a confirmation yet, the support of the Independents will be sufficient to get them to the majority mark.

The final result of the Madhya Pradesh election is out. The Congress has managed to win 114, two short of the majority mark. The Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted at 109. Bahujan Samaj Party (2) and Samajwadi Party (1) are the likely kingmakers in the state. Four Independent candidates have also managed to win seats.

Media reports have claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party hasa also staked a claim for government formation in Madhya Pradesh. Times Now reported that the BJP has claimed the support of Independents and other parties to make up the requisite numbers. The saffron party has sought the governor's time. Meanwhile, the Congress, which had sought an appointment with Governor Anandiben Patel last night, is still waiting for a response.

Accepting "people's mandate with humility", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Congress, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and the Mizo National Front for their respective victories and said and added in a philosophical vein that it is a part of life. Modi took to Twitter late on Tuesday night after BJP's poll drubbing in three states, two of which were called its bastion.

Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday declined the Congress' request for a late night appointment, saying it will be given only after the Election Commission makes the situation clear. The Congress has staked a claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and sought an appointment with the governor, saying it had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly.

The grand old party had sought a late night appointment with the governor through fax and email. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, in his letter to the governor, claimed the party has support of "all independent candidates".

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from Budhni constituency with a margin of nearly 59,000 votes. Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and said that BJP and Narendra Modi will not be able to win the 2019 polls. The neck-and-neck contest continues in Madhya Pradesh as BJP leads in 109 seats while Congress leads in 111.

Dozen ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government are trailing in an election in which the margin of votes in some constituencies is as low as four.

In a bitterly fought contest, the Congress has managed to surge ahead of the BJP in 110 seats and has won eight seats. According to current trends, the BJP is leading on 90 seats and has won 12 others. However, the trends are unlikely to solidify just yet as there are at least 30 seats where the margin is let than 1,000 votes.

As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi. Meanwhile, Gondwana Gantantra Party will also hold a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans.

The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress has managed to overturn Congress' early lead. BIt even grazed through the halfwy mark briefly but fell down to 115 only moments later. The BJP is trailing close behind with 104 seats.

The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.

The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.

In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.

The BJP is leading with 435 votes in Mandsaur, the place where the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has faced massive resistance from farmers. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.

Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.

The counting has begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.

The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting would begin at 8 AM with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. "EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 AM. Counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously," he said.

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 take place on Tuesday along with the result declaration of the elections in five other states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

The exit polls have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term. According to Times Now-CNX, the BJP is set to pick up 126 of the 230 seats on offer, with the Congress and its allies picking up 89, the Bahujan Samaj Party six and others expected to win nine seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India poll shows the BJP picking up 102 to 120 seats, the Congress claiming 104 to 122 seats and others winning between four and 11 seats. Whereas in a further cause of concern for the incumbent party, the Republic-CVoter survey gives BJP between 90 and 106 seats and sees the Congress walk away with between 110 and 126 seats.

The Election Commission has announced that counting will begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters in the state, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise.

The election for the 230-member Assembly was held on 28 November and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 independent candidates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 11:59 AM

