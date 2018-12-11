Election Results LIVE updates: 'Congress win a message against Modi,' says Rahul Gandhi, dedicates wins to youths, farmers and party workers

MP, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results LATEST Updates:

Outgoing Chhattisgarh Raman Singh has resigned taking responsibility for the BJP's performance in the state Assembly election, even as Counting was undergoing in the Naxal-hit state. According to Election Commission website, Congress secured 43.2 percent vote share in the state and was leading in over 60 seats.

However, Congress and BJP are giving neck and neck competition to each other in Madhya Pradesh. If the Congress maintains its lead in 113 seats, it will see a trifecta of wins in the heartland of India, having already comfortably bagged Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. With the sudden slump in electoral fortunes of the BJP, 2019 is no longer a walkover for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The result is a fresh lease of life for the Congress which now has a stronger claim to leadership in the proposed grand alliance of non-BJP parties in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Slamming the BJP for showing arrogance, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that BJP is poised to lose every election because of their anti-people policies across the country. Giving examples of Assam, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the TMC supremo called on the regional forces and said that "states are the pillars of India" and they should join hands to ensure a fast removal of the BJP from the Centre. "Let's get done with this quickly."

It’s anyone’s game in Madhya Pradesh now as at least 26 seats are going down to the wire with a margin of less than 500 votes between the Congress and BJP candidates. If the Congress sees off the last-minute scare, it will a trifecta of wins in the heartland of India, having already comfortably bagged Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Emerging kingmaker in Madhya Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati has reportedly called all her winning MLAs to New Delhi for a meeting. The Congress will be hoping to stitch a post poll alliance with the BSP. While the party was supposed to have a pre-poll alliance, Mayawati pulled out following a disagreement over seat sharing. It is now up to the Congress to woo the BSP supremo and consequently form government.

After several hours of uncertainty over MP results, the Election Commission released the official numbers for Madhya Pradesh till 3 pm. The Congress is leading in 115 seats while BJP is tailing behind in 105 seats. Losing Madhya Pradesh will be a huge setback for the saffron party.

Congress, as opposed to everyone's expectation, has managed to rally ahead of the BJP in three very crucial states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. CM-hopeful from Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said, "Don't worry. Congress will win these elections."

Speaking to media, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade said, "I knew we would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but MP trends have come as a surprise." Kakade blamed the poor performance on state units deviating from Narendra Modi's development pitch. "I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues and name changing became the focus."

Congress has gained clear leads in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, the contest is extremely close with BJP and Congress both leading in 110 seats. The Congress was leading in 60 seats, and the ruling BJP in 15 in Chhattisgarh as per trends available in 64 seats, poll officials said Tuesday.

Reports have said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has reached Sonia's house in New Delhi to discuss further strategy as Congress surged ahead of the BJP in two crucial states — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — and the contest is really close in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Mayawati has extended its support to the Congress in MP.

The Congress was leading in the BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and was locked in a close fight in Madhya Pradesh while the TRS forged ahead in Telangana and the MNF in Mizoram, trends indicated on Tuesday as votes for elections in the five states were counted.

The Rahul Gandhi-led party became the focal point of attention as the morning progressed and trends showed it could possibly steal a march over rival BJP in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, the picture changed minute to minute, in an electoral exercise being seen as a semi-final to 2019. "Trends show Congress marching ahead to victory in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. We are confident the trend will continue across the country," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said in Jaipur.

Congress has hit the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh with lead in 116 seats while BJP is tailing with lead in 104 seats. Meanwhile, reacting to the election results, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee called it a people's victory. "People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and victory of the people of this country. Victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people , farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste. Semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners."

It is certain that Congress will win elections in Rajasthan, said Rajasthan chief minister hopeful Ashok Gehlot. According to reports, if Congress wins Rajasthan, Gehlot is poised to be the next chief minister. Congress has its nose ahead in three states, but in Madhya Pradesh the contest is very close with BJP at 106 and Congress at 113, however, the numbers are changing extremely fast.

Celebrations at Congress offices in the poll-bound states began way before clear leads started emerging.

Election Commission released the voteshare of BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Observers said that the BJP in Madhya Pradesh is marginally ahead and the contest with Congress in Rajasthan is neck and neck. Things could swing in favour of the BJP.

With solid leads, Congress seems assured of a victory in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and is closing its gap with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti has widened its lead in Telangana. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has stolen a march on the ruling Congress.

As opposed to everyone's expectation, Congress has taken an early lead in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Mizoram, MNF is set to form the next government in Mizoram while KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti has got very early lead in Telangana.

In Mizoram, the MNF is set to return to power and they have already begun celebrations. ANI shared pictures where the party has taken an unassailable lead. Congress extends lead to 114 seats in Madhya Pradesh while BJP is leading in 96 seats.

Early trends give advantage Congress in three previously-BJP ruled states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Several offices of Congress across the state — especially in Delhi and Rajasthan — have already started celebrating the numbers which are slowly trickling in. Numbers steadily rose in Madhya Pradesh where two-way contest was favouring BJP till Congress took over. In MP, while the BJP is leading in 100 seats, Congress has secured an early lead with 109 seats.

According to early trends, Congress has gained an early lead in Rajasthan and in Madhya Pradesh the gap between the Congress and the BJP is closing in really fast. While BJP has got leads in 93 seats, Congress is surging ahead in 87 indicating a real climax in the offing. In Rajasthan, the Congress is leading in 97 seats, while BJP is ahead in 66 seats.

Delay in counting has been reported in Khammam district in Telangana, which recorded on the highest polling percentages across the state at 85.5%, and other districts in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to early trends, BJP has gained early leads in Madhya Pradesh.

K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is leading in Tungaturthi and Jagtial. Nearly all the exit polls predict KCR retaining yet another term with a clear majority although the margin varied from poll to poll.

Early trends indicate good start for Congress in Rajasthan. Reports said party is ahead in eight seats. Congress leading in Mandawa and Tonk seat. Reeta Choudhary is leading from Mandawa seat while Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk.

The results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will decide the fate of Congress in the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election. Regional parties like Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and others had distanced with the Congress in these elections. If Congress manages to win in these three states then there are high chances that regional parties will contest elections with the Congress against the BJP in 2019.

Counting in five states has begun. Hectic political parleys marked the eve of counting of votes for five state assemblies, billed as semi-finals before the 2019 national polls, with the Congress asserting that the mandate from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on Tuesday would send a "clear message" against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Dubbed as the semi-finals ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, these polls are bipolar contest between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Ahead of the results, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said people will give a "clear message" in form of results for the five assemblies and exuded confidence that the BJP would be ousted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Counting of votes for five state assemblies billed as semi-finals before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will start on Tuesday (11 December) at 8 am. The election season which saw both national as well as regional parties and their leaders attending public meetings, rallies and roadshows to woo the voters in the five states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, will finally end with the Election Commission set to announce the results today.

Exit polls have mostly forecast a tight race between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, while many of them have given a clear majority to the Congress against the ruling BJP in Rajasthan.

For Telangana, exit polls have been divided between the TRS and the Congress-led opposition alliance. Same is the case for Mizoram where the ruling Congress is being challenged by its arch-rival in the state, Mizo National Front, while the BJP is also separately in the fray.

The Congress, buoyed by the predictions of exit poll results, has already said that the results on Tuesday would send a "clear message" against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, has de-linked the state polls from the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Even the stock market will be curiously tracking the poll results on Tuesday, especially after it reacted negatively on Monday with the benchmark Sensex plummeting by over 700 points.

Over 8,500 candidates were in the fray in polls for these assemblies and their electoral fate is currently sealed in over 1.74 lakh EVMs, stored in over 670 strongrooms across the five states. A total of 678 assembly seats across five states went for polls after polling was countermanded in one seat in Rajasthan due to death of a candidate.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the counting, especially in Chhattisgarh where at least 12 assembly seats are in Naxal-affected areas. Besides, there have been allegations related to the electronic voting machines.

These assembly elections are being seen as crucial for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as it is in power in three of these states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Congress is in power in Mizoram, while the TRS ruled Telangana before the assembly was dissolved there.

The BJP is trying for a fourth term in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is seeking to retain power in Rajasthan. The three states also played a significant role for the BJP in the 2014 general elections, when it had won 62 out of the 65 Lok Sabha seats in these three states.

The elections are also significant for Congress, which is out to challenge the BJP's rule in three states and protect its last bastion in the North-East, where Mizoram remains the only state under the rule of BJP-led NDA. The eight North-East states together have 25 Lok Sabha seats.

In the multi-phase polling, Chhattisgarh voted on November 12 (18 seats) and November 20 (72 seats); Madhya Pradesh (230 seats) and Mizoram (40 seats) on November 28; and Rajasthan (199 seats) and Telangana (119 seats) on December 7.

In the 2013 elections in Mizoram, the Congress had won 34 seats, while MNF got five and the Mizoram People's Conference bagged one seat. Since 1987, Mizoram has been ruled by either Congress or the MNF, while the BJP is yet to win an assembly seat there.

In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has been in power for three consecutive terms, while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government Rajasthan is seeing to defy a recent trend of the saffron party and the Congress being in power alternately.

KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had formed the first government of the country's youngest state in 2014 after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

In the maiden polls for the 119-seat Telangana assembly, 1821 candidates were in the fray and a voter turnout of 73.20 percent was recorded.

Chhattisgarh recorded 76.60 percent voter turnout, while the same for Madhya Pradesh was 75.05 percent. Rajasthan recorded over 74 percent voting, while it was nearly 80 percent in Mizoram.

With inputs from agencies

