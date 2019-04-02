Election fever brings out Gully Boy in BJP: Party leader Vineet Sharda chants kamal, kamal at Meerut rally; memes bloom

A speech by BJP leader Vineet Sharda urging people to vote for kamal (BJP's lotus symbol) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections went viral Tuesday.

“Aapko sochna hoga ki kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye (you will have to think whether you want lotus or something else)," Sharda said before firing out a chant of "kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal".

ANI shared a video of Sharda's speech at a rally in Meerut, in which he was campaigning for BJP candidate Rajendra Agrawal.

#WATCH BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda asking people to vote for 'kamal' (BJP party symbol) during a public rally in Meerut. (01.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/wCTnSWprey — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

The local BJP leader's popularity grew multifold as Twitterati put up memes and jokes around his "rap"-like speech, with some even comparing him to Rap God-hitmaker Eminem. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also joined the bandwagon, calling Sharda "BJP's very own Gully Boy", in a reference to the recent Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film.

Here are some of the best reactions on the micro-blogging website:

BJPs very own Gully Boy https://t.co/DurlKCLz0i — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 2, 2019

Priceless video footage of BJP leader Vineet Sharda attempting a 'Jimmi ki kamal'.pic.twitter.com/lF3qA1SiIM — Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) April 2, 2019

Can anyone tell me how many died laughing after this Meerut BJP leader Vineet Sharda speech ? I mean I almost died actually 😂 pic.twitter.com/lyieU6usYo — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) April 2, 2019

"Ever started screaming meaninglessly to stop your friend when they're going to say something that you don't wanna listen to?" Vineet Agarwal Sharda: pic.twitter.com/uAvd3j3ckW — Ekamebadwitiyam (@Ekamebadwitiyam) April 2, 2019

@NUCLEYA You don’t need vocals for your next tracks. Ask @VivianDivine to rest a bit, Vineet Sharda got it under control. https://t.co/O4g68mgjOK — Ishan Tripathi (@IshanTripathii) April 2, 2019

#CongressManifesto Rap Battle Between Eminem VS VINEET SHARDA pic.twitter.com/SKjsk1Lvxc — Political Mamu (@MamuPolitical) April 2, 2019

Must say he must be beating his opponents bad..............atleast In a kabaddi match — Zaheer Memon (@zaheermemon) April 2, 2019

Indian equivalent of Gucci Gang Gucci Gang Gucci Gang - KAMAL KAMAL KAMAL — Mohit Mehta (@momehta35) April 2, 2019

More ‘kamal’ than this track https://t.co/YwwbvYHgIF — Shiv Shetty (@shiv_shetty1) April 2, 2019

Kamal Haasan can use this as his campaign video. — Aru Shanmugam (@catcharu) April 2, 2019

