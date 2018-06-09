Election Commission rejects Congress' 60 lakh bogus voters claim in Madhya Pradesh, says field report shows charges 'not proven'

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday rejected Congress' allegations of large-scale discrepancies in the voters' list of Madhya Pradesh, saying field verification showed that such charges were not borne out.

In a letter to AICC, the poll body said, "The allegations of large-scale entries of multiple voters in these Assembly constituencies is not borne out".

It said image repetition found was "not related to multiple entries".

The EC told the party that the issue of image repetition was being rectified.

Soon after a Congress delegation approached the poll body on the issue on Sunday, the Commission formed two teams to probe the allegations.

The Congress claimed that there were at least 60 lakh bogus voters listed in the state. It also submitted evidence to back its allegation.

“We have provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. These are not merely mistakes. The lists have been deliberately altered at the behest of the BJP government in the state,” Congress leader Kamal Nath said.

The EC teams visited Narela, Bhojpur, Seoni-Malwa and Hoshangabad Assembly seats to check on the discrepancies, if any.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in November this year.