Assembly Election 2018 dates LIVE updates: The Election Commission will announce the dates for Assembly polls in four states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The announcement is likely to come at around 12.30 pm when the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, who is likely to address a press conference at 12.30 pm on Saturday.
The poll panel may also announced the election date in Telangana, where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Assembly in favour of early polls in September. The announcements of the poll dates will mean that the Model Code of Conduct kicks in with immediate effect. Earlier, Rawat had confirmed that according to the rules of the Election Commission, the MCC was already in place in Telangana ever since Rao announced the dissolution of the Assembly.
Meanwhile, all major parties have already started making aggressive pitches ahead of the state elections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Ajmer marking the end of Chief Minister Vasundhara raje's Gaurav Yatra, which she started in August. On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Morena via Gwalior on Saturday to take part in Ekta Parishad conclave. BJP national president Amit Shah will be in Indore and address local party workers.
In its presser, the polling agency is also likely to give some clarity on its poll preparedness and the measures it was taking to ensure free and fair elections.
As of 25th of September 2018, majority of Madhya Pradesh government officials who are expected to conduct assembly elections have failed in the written test conducted by the Election Commission.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 13:35 PM
Highlights
Samajwadi Party goes it alone in Madhya Pradesh, says Congress made us wait for too long
Samajwadi Party has announced that it will now go solo in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, hours before the Election Commission announced the date of polls. This announcement was the latest set back to the Congress' attempts to forge a grand alliance to defeat BJP, who's leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in the state. Earlier Mayawati-led BSP too had announced it would not allow with Congress.
Although Samajwadi Party has no major stake in the state, and BSP too holds four seats in the current Assembly, the move is being seen as Congress' inability to woo and accommodate smaller parties.
Randeep Surjewala claims EC changed time of presser only to accommodate Modi rally in Ajmer
Election Commission changes time of presser; announcement to be made at 3 pm
The Election Commission has shifted the time of its press conference from 12.30 pm to 3.00 pm. The poll panel is likely to announce the date of elections in four states.
NDA will lose three Assembly elections, but retain power at Centre in 2019: ABP-CVoter survey
A survey conducted by C-Voter and ABP news has predicted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would lose all three upcoming Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan to the Congress, but the Narendra Modi factor may swing things in the party's favour in the 2019 Lok Sabha election next year.
The survey said that the Congress would get a clear majority in the three states, by winning 117 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh,130 out of 200 in Rajasthan and 54 out of 90 in Chhattisgarh. The BJP might manage only 106, 33 and 57 seats in these three states respectively, the opinion poll predicted.
Election Commission to announce poll dates in four states today
The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce on Saturday the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The commission has convened a press conference Saturday afternoon.
13:35 (IST)
Samajwadi Party goes it alone in Madhya Pradesh, says Congress made us wait for too long
Samajwadi Party has announced that it will now go solo in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, hours before the Election Commission announced the date of polls. This announcement was the latest set back to the Congress' attempts to forge a grand alliance to defeat BJP, who's leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in the state. Earlier Mayawati-led BSP too had announced it would not allow with Congress.
Although Samajwadi Party has no major stake in the state, and BSP too holds four seats in the current Assembly, the move is being seen as Congress' inability to woo and accommodate smaller parties.
12:15 (IST)
Model Code will come into force on premature dissolution of assembly: EC
In what could apply to Telangana now, the Election Commission had said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would come into effect immediately after premature dissolution of a state legislative assembly with caretaker government deprived of all powers to take policy decisions. The direction has implications for Telangana where the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is continuing as a caretaker government after it dissolved the state assembly around nine months in advance.
Consequently, neither the caretaker state government nor the central government shall announce any new schemes, projects, etc. in respect of that state or undertake any of the activities prohibited under the aforesaid Part-VII of the Model Code of Conduct.
11:23 (IST)
Randeep Surjewala claims EC changed time of presser only to accommodate Modi rally in Ajmer
11:19 (IST)
Election Commission changes time of presser; announcement to be made at 3 pm
The Election Commission has shifted the time of its press conference from 12.30 pm to 3.00 pm. The poll panel is likely to announce the date of elections in four states.
11:03 (IST)
NDA will lose three Assembly elections, but retain power at Centre in 2019: ABP-CVoter survey
A survey conducted by C-Voter and ABP news has predicted that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would lose all three upcoming Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan to the Congress, but the Narendra Modi factor may swing things in the party's favour in the 2019 Lok Sabha election next year.
The survey said that the Congress would get a clear majority in the three states, by winning 117 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh,130 out of 200 in Rajasthan and 54 out of 90 in Chhattisgarh. The BJP might manage only 106, 33 and 57 seats in these three states respectively, the opinion poll predicted.
10:52 (IST)
Election Commission to announce poll dates in four states today
The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce on Saturday the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The commission has convened a press conference Saturday afternoon.