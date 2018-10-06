Assembly Election 2018 dates LIVE updates: The Election Commission will announce the dates for Assembly polls in four states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The announcement is likely to come at around 12.30 pm when the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, who is likely to address a press conference at 12.30 pm on Saturday.

The poll panel may also announced the election date in Telangana, where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Assembly in favour of early polls in September. The announcements of the poll dates will mean that the Model Code of Conduct kicks in with immediate effect. Earlier, Rawat had confirmed that according to the rules of the Election Commission, the MCC was already in place in Telangana ever since Rao announced the dissolution of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, all major parties have already started making aggressive pitches ahead of the state elections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Ajmer marking the end of Chief Minister Vasundhara raje's Gaurav Yatra, which she started in August. On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Morena via Gwalior on Saturday to take part in Ekta Parishad conclave. BJP national president Amit Shah will be in Indore and address local party workers.

In its presser, the polling agency is also likely to give some clarity on its poll preparedness and the measures it was taking to ensure free and fair elections.

As of 25th of September 2018, majority of Madhya Pradesh government officials who are expected to conduct assembly elections have failed in the written test conducted by the Election Commission.

With inputs from agencies