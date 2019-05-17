Election Commission orders re-polling at Booth No 32 in Chandni Chowk after presiding officer forgot to delete test votes

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India ordered on Thursday re-poll at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

The poll body declared re-poll at polling station no. 32 of Chandni Chowk Assembly Segment after the presiding officer forget to delete the test votes before the actual polling on 12 May. The re-poll will be conducted on Sunday.

In Chandni Chowk, sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is contesting against four-time Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Pankaj Gupta.

The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

