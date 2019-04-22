Election Commission imposes 72-hour campaigning ban on Navjot Singh Sidhu for alleged communal remarks at Bihar rally

New Delhi: The Election Commission Monday censured Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours for alleged communal remarks during an election rally in Bihar.

The ban comes into force from 10 am on Tuesday.

Addressing an election rally in Katihar on 16 April, the cricketer-turned-politician had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the time, Sidhu was canvassing in support of veteran Congress leader and former union minister Tariq Anwar.

Earlier, the EC has imposed campaigning bans on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

