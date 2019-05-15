Election Commission holds meeting with West Bengal poll observers amid continued violence in state

New Delhi: Election Commission held a meeting with West Bengal observers on poll violence in the state at 11.30 am today via video conferencing.

This comes a day after clashes broke at the mega roadshow of BJP president Amit Shah in Kolkata resulting in utter chaos after sticks were hurled at his convoy and police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Clashes reportedly broke out on Tuesday after some miscreants started throwing sticks at the convoy in which Shah was travelling in.

The incident took place on College Street when allegedly some TMC supporters began sloganeering and the furious BJP supporters responded by pelting stones and sticks at the University gates, resulting in chaos and mayhem. Since the Lok Sabha polls began on 10 April, BJP and TMC have been at loggerhead in West Bengal.

Voting for nine seats in the state will be held in the seventh and final phase of the general election on 19 May. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

