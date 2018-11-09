Election Commission bans exit polls from 12 November to 7 December in five poll-bound states

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday imposed a near month-long ban on holding exit polls beginning 12 November in the five poll-bound states.

A notification issued by the poll panel said between 7 am of 12 November and 5.30 pm of 7 December, "conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited" .

While Chhattisgarh is going to polls in two phases on 12 and 20 November, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram have elections on 28 November.

Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on 7 December.

Using powers under the Representation of People Act, 1951, the EC bans exit polls from the time the poll begins till half-an-hour after the polling ends.

The poll panel had proposed that there should be a prohibition on publication and broadcast of the results of opinion polls starting from the date of notification of elections till the completion of the last phase of polls to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

The proposal is pending with the government.