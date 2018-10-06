Rajasthan, Telangana to go to polls on 7 December

The Election Commission has said that the states of Rajasthan (200 seats) and Telangana (119 seats) will go to polls together on 7 December. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that Telangana elections were being kept on the fag end of the current phase of the polling exercise so that poll panel could get enough time to prepare for conducting the elections.

Notably, Telangana was not due for polls in the current round but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Assembly early. The poll panel has not been able to prepare the electoral roll owing to the short notice at which the elections were to be conducted and an ongoing case. The voters' list in Telangana will now be published on 12 October.