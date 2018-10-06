Assembly Election 2018 dates LIVE updates: The Election Commission has said that the states of Rajasthan (200 seats) and Telangana (119 seats) will go to polls together on 7 December.
The Election Commission said that the states of Madhya Pradesh (230 seats) and Mizoram (40 seats) will be held in single phase on 28 November.
Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that polling slips will also be issued in Braille because the poll panels aim remains to make election process accessible to all.
Amid allegations that declaration of poll dates were delayed to give BJP a MCC-free window in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced free electricity for farmers at a joint rally in Ajmer. Congresshad earlier claimed that the delay in poll panel's press conference was to give BJP a time to announce some last minute freebies at Modi's election rally.
Facing criticism from political parties over allegedly deferring its press conference to suit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, sources in Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that it was done to facilitate the journalists and poll body officers, who complained of their inability to attend the press conference at a very short span of time."
The Election Commission will announce the dates for Assembly polls in four states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The announcement is likely to come at around 12.30 pm when the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, who is likely to address a press conference at 12.30 pm on Saturday.
The poll panel may also announced the election date in Telangana, where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Assembly in favour of early polls in September. The announcements of the poll dates will mean that the Model Code of Conduct kicks in with immediate effect. Earlier, Rawat had confirmed that according to the rules of the Election Commission, the MCC was already in place in Telangana ever since Rao announced the dissolution of the Assembly.
Meanwhile, all major parties have already started making aggressive pitches ahead of the state elections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Ajmer marking the end of Chief Minister Vasundhara raje's Gaurav Yatra, which she started in August. On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Morena via Gwalior on Saturday to take part in Ekta Parishad conclave. BJP national president Amit Shah will be in Indore and address local party workers.
In its presser, the polling agency is also likely to give some clarity on its poll preparedness and the measures it was taking to ensure free and fair elections.
As of 25th of September 2018, majority of Madhya Pradesh government officials who are expected to conduct assembly elections have failed in the written test conducted by the Election Commission.
Highlights
EC on charges of fake IDs being used in Madhya Pradesh:
Yashwant Sinha says EC bending its schedule ofor PM sad
Model Code will come into force on premature dissolution of assembly: EC
In what could apply to Telangana now, the Election Commission had said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would come into effect immediately after premature dissolution of a state legislative assembly with caretaker government deprived of all powers to take policy decisions. The direction has implications for Telangana where the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is continuing as a caretaker government after it dissolved the state assembly around nine months in advance.
Consequently, neither the caretaker state government nor the central government shall announce any new schemes, projects, etc. in respect of that state or undertake any of the activities prohibited under the aforesaid Part-VII of the Model Code of Conduct.
