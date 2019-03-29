Election Campaign 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi to reach Ayodhya shortly; Narendra Modi confident NDA will win over 300 seats

Narendra Modi in Koraput; Election Campaign 2019 LATEST Updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Ayodhya shortly, reports have said. Priyanka will also visit the Hanuman Garhi shrine in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Republic Bharat, Narendra Modi said that he was confident over BJP's electoral prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Modi said that the NDA will form the government with over 300 seats.

Priyanka will not visit the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site, TV channels reported. There was no official confirmation from the party, but it is unlikely that the Congress general secretary will rake up the Ayodhya issue during election campaigning.

Narendra Modi has urged people to vote wisely and said, "Do you want a government which attacks the enemy in the house or who run away from the battleground? Do you want a government which makes decisions or which only raises slogans? Does Odisha need a weak or strong government? Doesn't India need a strong government? You gave BJD and Congress the responsibility of handling the state, but do you want to lose the opportunity to punish them? Shouldn't they be removed from power, you need to make a decision during these elections."

Slamming the Biju Janata Dal government led by Naveen Patnaik, Modi said that the chief minister has hardly taken any steps to curb the Naxal problem in neighbouring areas. "2019 Lok Sabha election is not an election for just one MP or an MLA. These elections are the time to elect a BJP government so that development in both Centre and state can run at double the speed. It is time to elect five more years of development for Odisha and India."

Addressing a massive rally at Odisha's Koraput, Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for questioning the intention of the Indian Army and the scientists of the country. "Aapko bharosa hai sena pe? (Do you trust the Indian Army)," asked Modi and the crowd responded with a loud, "Yes".

Instead of attacking the Opposition for being skeptical about the Centre, Modi told the gathering to decide the kind of government you want. "Do you want a strong government? Or do you want a government which sits down with its head hanging low?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began day two of his campaigning in Odisha's Koraput. "I promised to work for you with full dedication and as your pradhan sevak, I have tried to keep all my promises," Modi said. The Prime Minister will be visiting three states today — Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — to address rallies after he kicked off his poll campaign with three rallies on Thursday. Stay tuned on our website for updates on his rallies. Modi is expected to address Koratpur, Odisha at around 11 am; in Mahabubnagar, Telangana at 2 pm; and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh at around 4 pm.

After days of her joining, the Congress Election Committee has confirmed that actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar will contest from the Mumbai North parliamentary constituency. Matondkar had officially joined the party on Wednesday.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ayodhya on Friday in the last leg of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit, which will culminate with a road show. The party's eastern in-charge of the state will reach Faizabad around 11.30 am and meet party workers at several places in the temple town.

She will then embark on the road show to Ayodhya. Later she will pray at the Hanumangarhi temple before concluding her journey.

Priyanka sent ripples across the political spectrum after her swift riposte "Why not Varanasi" (the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to the party workers' request to contest elections from her mother Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

Her remark came at an interactive meeting with party booth workers, block presidents, gram panchayat and nagar panchayat heads at a guest house here, about six km from the district headquarters.

After Priyanka told the gathering that her mother was tense as she could not come among them, some workers asked her to contest from Rae Bareli instead. At this, she smilingly said: "Why not Varanasi?"

Priyanka also said that she had told her mother not to worry as she would look at the work of her constituency. If the younger Gandhi sibling jumps into the fray against Modi, then it would be the most high-profile contest of the current Lok Sabha polls. But for now, it seems to be only a quick retort made by her.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader said that she has been given the key task of strengthening her party in the Uttar Pradesh - even beyond the Lok Sabha elections - and ensure it comes back to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

NARENDRA MODI IN ANDHRA PRADESH, ODISHA



After campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu on Thursday, Modi is headed to Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. The prime minister is expected to address a rally in Odisha's Karatpur at 11 am; Mahabubnagar, Telangana at 2 pm; Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh at around 4.30 pm.

Launching Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in three states, Modi on Thursday kept the focus on national security, terrorism and how his "decisive" government showed the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres — land, sky and space.

Modi addressed rallies in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir--all part of Lok Sabha constituencies figuring in the first phase of the polls on 11 April.

Modi also tore into the opposition parties by coining an acronym 'SARAB (alcohol') from the initial letters of the Samajwadi Party(SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal(RLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) alliance and urged people to “stay away from ‘SARAB' in the polls for the good health of Uttar Pradesh.” The Hindi word for liquor is 'sharab'.

The remarks by Modi, who also termed the SP-RLD-BSP alliance in UP 'mahamilavat' (adulterated), drew a furious reaction from the Congress and the SP. Congress demanded an apology from Modi while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused him of spreading the "intoxication of hatred", saying the prime minister didn't know the difference between 'sharab' and 'sarab' (mirage).

"By comparing three political parties with liquor, Modi ji has made fun of the entire democratic system. You should apologise to the 130 crore people who believe in the democratic system, otherwise the country and Uttar Pradesh, will never forgive you," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Modi accused it of raising questions on the valour of the armed forces after the post-Uri surgical strikes in 2016 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK) and later the air strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan in February.

The contest is between "a decisive government and an indecisive past", Modi said at the BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally in the western UP town of Meerut, a day after announcing that India had demonstrated the anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite to join an elite club of space superpowers.

