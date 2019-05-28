Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Mukul Roy's son, among three TMC MLAs, 50 party councillors to join BJP in mega event in Delhi

Election 2019 Latest Update: Mukul Roy's son is among threee Bengal MLAs and 50 TMC councillors who are joining the BJP, the saffron party announced at a press conference in New Delhi.
Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of senior party leaders at 4.30 pm. This comes in the backdrop of day-log discussions between Congress' senior leadership including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Surjewala and Sachin Pilot.
MK Stalin, DMK chief and a key UPA ally, dialed up Rahul Gandhi, urging him not to resign as Congress chief. He had earlier too backed Gandhi at a time when speculations were rife that the combined Opposition may not be able to come to a consensus on a prime ministerial face. Stalin was the first person in the UPA camp who proposed the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate.
The party is coming to terms with Rahul Gandhi's resolve and the possibility of another chief. The new chief has to be approved by all three Gandhis - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, NDTV reported quoting sources.
Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad has termed Rahul Gandhi's adamancy to quit his post as Congress president as "suicidal". Tweeting outhis opinion, Lalu said that the move will prove counterproductive for the forces fighting against Sangh's ideology.
Rahul Gandhi has refused to go back on the decision to quit, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi told NDTV on Tuesday. "He will not change his mind, though I want him to continue," said Gogoi, also a member of the Congress Working Committee. Gogoi said Rahul Gandhi was extremely upset with senior leaders of the party. "He was not happy with some of our seniors. The way many senior leaders behaved, he felt they should have worked hard but they were not up to his expectations."
The Congress on Tuesday denied reports that the party’s highest decision making body, its Working Committee, was meeting soon amid party president Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on quitting following a numbing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
Faced with a colossal electoral defeat, the Congress is driven by internal turmoil with Rahul Gandhi insisting on quitting as party president while its governments in Rajasthan and Karnataka teetered on the brink.
In the midst of the disquiet, several state Congress chiefs, including Punjab's Sunil Jakhar, Jharkhand's Ajoy Kumar and Assam's Ripun Bora, also offered to resign following the party's drubbing in the elections, party insiders said.
Congress sources said Gandhi is insisting on resigning his post and is understood to have conveyed to several leaders that it is time for the grand old party to look for a new chief.
The Congress won only 52 out of 542 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha polls, just six more than its 2014 tally. The party could not open its account in 18 states and union territories.
Taking responsibility for the defeat, Gandhi on Saturday offered to resign as party president at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, but it was "unanimously rejected".
At the CWC meeting, Gandhi accused three senior leaders — Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and P Chidambaram — of placing their sons above the party. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the entire top brass of the party left Rahul Gandhi alone to fight it out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As the party grapples with a severe existential crisis, its governments in both Karnataka and Rajasthan face a tough time with reports suggesting the BJP may try to wrest power in both states.
It is learnt that Congress legislators Ramesh Jarkiholi and Dr Sudhakar visited BJP leader S M Krishna's residence in Bengaluru on Sunday along with several other BJP leaders and they are understood to have deliberated on dethroning the incumbent dispensation.
Sources said a number of Congress legislators in Karnataka are understood to be unhappy over the party's electoral loss.
In Rajasthan, there have been reports of internal turmoil with several ministers demanding fixing of accountability and seeking action against those responsible for the poll debacle in the state.
The Congress drew a blank in Rajasthan as the NDA won all 25 seats. In Karnataka, where it formed a government with the JD(S) in May last year, the Congress managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat out of 28.
The party was crushed in most of the 29 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where it had defeated BJP in the assembly polls in December.
As crisis beset the opposition party, its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday urged everyone to respect the sanctity of the CWC meeting and asked the media not to fall into the trap of "conjectures, insinuations, gossip and rumour-mongering".
Surjewala said it is a democratic forum for exchange of ideas and taking corrective action. It was a "closed-door" meeting and any speculation about it was unwarranted and uncalled for, he added.
He was reacting to news reports about happenings at the May 25 meeting, the first of the CWC after the Congress's humiliating defeat in the parliamentary polls.
"The Congress party expects everyone, including the media, to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC. Various conjectures, speculation, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour-mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted.
"The CWC held a collective deliberation on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead, instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual. The gist of the deliberations was made public in the CWC resolution of May 25, 2019," the Congress leader said in a statement.
Updated Date: May 28, 2019 16:39:02 IST
The three Bengal MLAs who joined BJP
TMC MLAs Subhranshu Roy and Tusharkanti Bhattacharjee, and CPM MLA Devendra Roy joined BJP in Delhi. Subhranshu is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy and had been suspended by TMC recently.
Like Lok Sabha election, joinings in BJP will take place in seven phase: Vijayvargiya
At the BJP press conference, Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that there are many TMC leaders who are still willing to join the BJP and the jumping of ship with continue in the coming days. "Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase," he said.
Mukul Roy's son among three TMC MLAs, 50 party councillors join BJP
Five days after Lok Sabha elections results were announced, BJP leader Mukul Roy's son and suspended TMC legislator Subhrangshu Roy joined the BJP in New Delhi. He is among the three MLAs and 50 councillors who are joining the saffron party at a press conference in New Delhi.
After day-long deliberations with Congress top brass, Rahul Gandhi calls them for meet at 4.30 pm, claim reports
Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of senior party leaders at 4.30 pm, NDTV reported. Earlier, Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot were among visitors to his Delhi home on Tuesday.
Shehzad Poonawala writes to Rahul gandhi, dares him to accomodate 'diisneting voices' like his
Rebel Congress leader Shehzad Poonawala has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi, asking him "to stop his drama and start the reformation of Congress." He said he has made some suggestions to rid Congress of the "disease of dyansty"
Demand to sack Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan CM rises within Congress
Speaking to News18, Rajasthan Congress Secretary Sushil Asopa said, "After the loss, many Congress leaders are asking for a change of chief minister. Sachin Pilot should be made the CM."
No official word from Congress on media speculations regarding Rahul's resignation
Meanwhile, it is important to point out that the reports on the the discussions held behind closed doors, Rahul's current stand and the internal overhaul being planned by the Congress party after poll defeat are all speculative and/or unconfirmed. Media reports are mostly quoting sources within the party unauthorised to reveal the official stand, and no official confirmation has come from the party spokespersons.
Stalin urges Rahul Gandhi not to step down, reports News18
CNN-News18 reported quoting sources that a key UPA ally and DMK chief MK Stalin dialed up Rahul Gandhi, urging him not to resign as Congress chief. He had earlier too backed Gandhi at a time when speculations were rife that the combined Opposition may not be able to come to a consensus on a prime ministerial face. Stalin was the first person in the UPA camp who proposed the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate.
Rumblings of discontent in Rajasthan, Karataka units of Congress on the back of poll rout
As the party grapples with a severe existential crisis, its governments in both Karnataka and Rajasthan face a tough time with reports suggesting the BJP may try to wrest power in both states.
Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit will prove suicidal for Congress, anti-Sangh forces, says Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad has termed Rahul Gandhi's adamancy to quit his post as Congress president as "suicidal". Tweeting outhis opinion, Lalu said that the move will prove counterproductive for the forces fighting against Sangh's ideology.
Meanwhile in the BJP camp... Narendra Modi rounds up guest list for swearing-in, meets former Prez Pranab Mukherjee
Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited former President Pranab Mukherjee ahead of his swearing-in.
Rahul Gandhi does not lack leadership quality, seniors in party didn't work hard, says Rajinikanth
Rahul Gandhi does not lack leadership quality. He should prove he can do it. He should not resign and rather stand firmly. In a democracy, if ruling party is important, so is the Opposition party. It is difficult to handle the Congress party. It is a old party and senior most people are there. So, as a youngster it is difficult for him to handle senior most people. In my observation, the senior Congress people are not co-operative and have not worked hard," NDTV quoted Rajinikanth as saying.
Rahul gives Congress party one month's deadline to find replacement, says India Today
Rahul has apparently indicated that he will give Congress a month to find a non-Nehru, non-Gandhi replacement to take over the party's reins, India Today reported quoting sources. News18, however, reported that Rahul is willing to take over the post of leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha. The Congress has so far not confirmed either of the reports.
As Rahul Gandhi resignation row rages, Congress says sanctity of CWC meet should be respected
After the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and calls for accountability, the Congress on Monday urged everyone to respect the sanctity of its working committee meeting, while asking the media not to fall into the trap of "conjectures, insinuations, gossip and rumour mongering".
Referring to the 25 May meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was a democratic forum for exchange of ideas and taking corrective action, adding that it was a "closed-door" meet and any speculation about it was unwarranted and uncalled for.
Rahul Gandhi must go, but what Congress needs is an ideological overhaul
Rahul can’t complain he hasn’t had enough chance to sanitise the Congress. Three years after his first election to the Lok Sabha, he was made the party’s general secretary in 2007. He was appointed vice-president in 2013. He led the campaign in the 2014 election, which saw the party’s worst-ever defeat. But, of course, he was promoted as president in 2017. After the second disastrous defeat in a row in the latest election, Rahul apparently wants to hang up his boots, and doesn’t even want sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be made the president, preferring instead an outsider in his place.
Those who know Rahul vouch for his gentlemanly and humble traits, if not his intellect. If he is indeed serious about making way for a non-family president for the party, he will set a new laudable standard in political accountability. He must make a graceful exit without letting himself be persuaded to stay on by self-serving cronies.
Read full article here
Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul's residence amid reports of Congress chief being adamant on quitting post
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at brother Rahul Gandhi's Tuglaq Road residence this morning with Randeep Surjewala. This was in the backdrop of intense media speculation that Rahul s unwilling to continue as Congress president after the recent poll debacle in which the Congress won just 52 of 542 seats, its second worst performance after it won 44 seats in 2014.
16:39 (IST)
The three Bengal MLAs who joined BJP
TMC MLAs Subhranshu Roy and Tusharkanti Bhattacharjee, and CPM MLA Devendra Roy joined BJP in Delhi. Subhranshu is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy and had been suspended by TMC recently.
16:27 (IST)
Like Lok Sabha election, joinings in BJP will take place in seven phase: Vijayvargiya
At the BJP press conference, Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that there are many TMC leaders who are still willing to join the BJP and the jumping of ship with continue in the coming days. "Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase," he said.
16:23 (IST)
Two TMC MLAs, one CPM MLA join BJP
Of the three Bengal legislators who joined the BJP at the mega event in New Delhi, two belonged to the TMC and one belonged to CPM.
16:18 (IST)
Mukul Roy's son among three TMC MLAs, 50 party councillors join BJP
Five days after Lok Sabha elections results were announced, BJP leader Mukul Roy's son and suspended TMC legislator Subhrangshu Roy joined the BJP in New Delhi. He is among the three MLAs and 50 councillors who are joining the saffron party at a press conference in New Delhi.
16:10 (IST)
16 TMC councillors withdraw from party, to join BJP
A total of 16 TMC councillors have withdrawn their membership from the TMC. According to CNN-News18, they leaders are set to jump shipo to the BJP.
16:00 (IST)
After day-long deliberations with Congress top brass, Rahul Gandhi calls them for meet at 4.30 pm, claim reports
Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of senior party leaders at 4.30 pm, NDTV reported. Earlier, Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot were among visitors to his Delhi home on Tuesday.
15:38 (IST)
Shehzad Poonawala writes to Rahul gandhi, dares him to accomodate 'diisneting voices' like his
Rebel Congress leader Shehzad Poonawala has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi, asking him "to stop his drama and start the reformation of Congress." He said he has made some suggestions to rid Congress of the "disease of dyansty"
15:30 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal rush to Bengaluru amid reports of rift between Cong, JD(S)
Amid reports of a rift between ruling coalition partners Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, top Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and AICC general secretary in-charge of the state K C Venugopal are rushing to Bengaluru to sort things out.
15:18 (IST)
Demand to sack Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan CM rises within Congress
Speaking to News18, Rajasthan Congress Secretary Sushil Asopa said, "After the loss, many Congress leaders are asking for a change of chief minister. Sachin Pilot should be made the CM."
15:12 (IST)
No official word from Congress on media speculations regarding Rahul's resignation
Meanwhile, it is important to point out that the reports on the the discussions held behind closed doors, Rahul's current stand and the internal overhaul being planned by the Congress party after poll defeat are all speculative and/or unconfirmed. Media reports are mostly quoting sources within the party unauthorised to reveal the official stand, and no official confirmation has come from the party spokespersons.
15:02 (IST)
Stalin urges Rahul Gandhi not to step down, reports News18
CNN-News18 reported quoting sources that a key UPA ally and DMK chief MK Stalin dialed up Rahul Gandhi, urging him not to resign as Congress chief. He had earlier too backed Gandhi at a time when speculations were rife that the combined Opposition may not be able to come to a consensus on a prime ministerial face. Stalin was the first person in the UPA camp who proposed the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate.
14:53 (IST)
Congress steeling up to carry out Rahul Gandhi's wishes; Ahmed Patel tasked to search for new chief, say reports
NDTV quoted sources to report that the party is coming to terms with Rahul Gandhi's resolve and the possibility of another chief. The new chief has to be approved by all three Gandhis - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi - say sources. At the Saturday meeting, Rahul Gandhi also asked the leaders not to consider his mother and sister as his replacement, throwing the party into more turmoil. The Congress has been led mostly by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and has not done very well under the rare non-Gandhi, like Sitaram Kesri.
14:31 (IST)
Rumblings of discontent in Rajasthan, Karataka units of Congress on the back of poll rout
As the party grapples with a severe existential crisis, its governments in both Karnataka and Rajasthan face a tough time with reports suggesting the BJP may try to wrest power in both states.
14:24 (IST)
Rahul best person to lead party, too premature to write Cong's obituary, says Shashi Tharoor
Rahul Gandhi is the best person to pull the Congress out of its predicament following the setback in the Lok Sabha polls, says party leader Shashi Tharoor while declaring that his party is "alive and kicking" and it is too premature to write its obituary. The Congress has no time to sit and lick its wounds as it must immediately pick itself up for the upcoming state elections, Tharoor told PTI.
14:19 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit will prove suicidal for Congress, anti-Sangh forces, says Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad has termed Rahul Gandhi's adamancy to quit his post as Congress president as "suicidal". Tweeting outhis opinion, Lalu said that the move will prove counterproductive for the forces fighting against Sangh's ideology.
14:11 (IST)
YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy invites losing party chief Chandrababu Naidu at swearing
In a display of political courtesy, YSR YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who ousted the Telegu Desam Party from power in the recently held Assembly polls, has invited his political rival and outgoing CM Chandrababu Naidu at his swearing-in. Naidu is yet to respond to the invite.
14:01 (IST)
Meanwhile in the BJP camp... Narendra Modi rounds up guest list for swearing-in, meets former Prez Pranab Mukherjee
Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited former President Pranab Mukherjee ahead of his swearing-in.
13:53 (IST)
Is Rahul Gandhi trying to teach Congress a lesson by threatening to quit?
"The Gandhis are hurt that Team Rahul was waging a lone battle from the word go, with some leaders not even bothering to push flagship poll promises like NYAY, the minimum income guarantee scheme. Sources said that Rahul Gandhi’s team had even complained that leaders didn’t tweet or push the campaign on social media. Complaints were also made that leaders were running parallel campaigns and that Rahul’s fiery push in the Rafale case wasn’t replicated by others. It was also alleged that some seniors were shying away from the issue to not burn bridges with Anil Ambani.
Senior leaders, however, have a complaint of their own – that there was too much meddling by Team Rahul, with some having a say in ticket distribution as well. With this infighting and distrust ultimately leading to a humiliating defeat, sources in Rahul’s camp say he now wants to teach the party a lesson with his resignation. It is reportedly being hoped that if the Congress disintegrates post-Rahul, the seniors may be forced to acknowledge the importance of having a Gandhi at the helm; just as Sonia ascended to power after pushing out Sitaram Kesari in 1998," Pallavi Ghosh wrote in an op-ed for News18
Read the full article here
13:39 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi does not lack leadership quality, seniors in party didn't work hard, says Rajinikanth
Rahul Gandhi does not lack leadership quality. He should prove he can do it. He should not resign and rather stand firmly. In a democracy, if ruling party is important, so is the Opposition party. It is difficult to handle the Congress party. It is a old party and senior most people are there. So, as a youngster it is difficult for him to handle senior most people. In my observation, the senior Congress people are not co-operative and have not worked hard," NDTV quoted Rajinikanth as saying.
13:31 (IST)
Rahul willing to take over post of leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, says News18
News18 reported that the Congress chief is interested in taking up the post of leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, a position earlier held by Mallikarjun Kharge. The news channel also claimed that Rahul has made up his mind not to take up any party posts and work as a grassroots worker.
13:25 (IST)
Rahul gives Congress party one month's deadline to find replacement, says India Today
Rahul has apparently indicated that he will give Congress a month to find a non-Nehru, non-Gandhi replacement to take over the party's reins, India Today reported quoting sources. News18, however, reported that Rahul is willing to take over the post of leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha. The Congress has so far not confirmed either of the reports.
13:18 (IST)
Congress top brass to huddle up at Rahul's residence again at 4.30 pm, say reports
Rahul Gandhi will meet top Congress leaders at his home at 4:30 this after amid attempts by the party to get him to change his mind about quitting as party president after its national election rout, NDTV reported.
12:52 (IST)
As Rahul Gandhi resignation row rages, Congress says sanctity of CWC meet should be respected
After the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and calls for accountability, the Congress on Monday urged everyone to respect the sanctity of its working committee meeting, while asking the media not to fall into the trap of "conjectures, insinuations, gossip and rumour mongering".
Referring to the 25 May meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was a democratic forum for exchange of ideas and taking corrective action, adding that it was a "closed-door" meet and any speculation about it was unwarranted and uncalled for.
12:42 (IST)
Don't resign but prove yourself, Rajinianth's advice to Rahul Gandhi
Speaking to reporters in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth weighed in on political issues in the wake of the election results. Claiming that Narendra Modi is a charismatic leader, Rajini said that the he will attend the prime minister-elect's swearing-in ceremony.
"This victory is a victory for Modi. He is a charismatic leader. In India after JL Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji" ANI quoted him as saying. He, however, added that the Modi wave was ineffective in Tamil Nadu, India Today reported.
.
He also had a word of advice for Rahul Gandhi. Rajini said Rahul should not resign but prove his mettle.
12:30 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi must go, but what Congress needs is an ideological overhaul
Rahul can’t complain he hasn’t had enough chance to sanitise the Congress. Three years after his first election to the Lok Sabha, he was made the party’s general secretary in 2007. He was appointed vice-president in 2013. He led the campaign in the 2014 election, which saw the party’s worst-ever defeat. But, of course, he was promoted as president in 2017. After the second disastrous defeat in a row in the latest election, Rahul apparently wants to hang up his boots, and doesn’t even want sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be made the president, preferring instead an outsider in his place.
Those who know Rahul vouch for his gentlemanly and humble traits, if not his intellect. If he is indeed serious about making way for a non-family president for the party, he will set a new laudable standard in political accountability. He must make a graceful exit without letting himself be persuaded to stay on by self-serving cronies.
Read full article here
12:25 (IST)
Congress biggies in huddle at Rahul's residents; Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka among those present
Congress top brass on Tuesday converged at Rahul's residence amid heightened speculation that Rahul wants to step down as Congress chief. Among those reaching early were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Later, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot also reached Rahul's Tughlaq Road residence.
12:14 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul's residence amid reports of Congress chief being adamant on quitting post
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at brother Rahul Gandhi's Tuglaq Road residence this morning with Randeep Surjewala. This was in the backdrop of intense media speculation that Rahul s unwilling to continue as Congress president after the recent poll debacle in which the Congress won just 52 of 542 seats, its second worst performance after it won 44 seats in 2014.
12:02 (IST)
Gossip in a section of media is uncalled for, says CWC in statement
"Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted," the CWC statement said.
The statement comes hours after reports circulated of Rahul's decision to quit as party chief. Some media reports, quoting sources said that the Gandhi scion was adamant about his decision to quit from the party post, which he had assumed in December 2017. It was also reported that he told party leaders to consider “someone outside the Gandhi family” as his replacement and expressed his desire to function as an “ordinary worker”.
12:00 (IST)
Don't fall for rumours, says Congress over Rahul's 'resignation'
Since Saturday's Congress Working Committee meeting after party's rout in Lok Sabha Election 2019, there have been several reports in the media claiming that party chief Rahul Gandhi has been contemplating resigning from all party posts. However, the Congress has in clear terms asked people not to fall for rumours. "We held a collective deliberation on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead, instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual. The gist of the deliberations was made public in the CWC resolution of 25 May, 2019," CWC had said in a statement.