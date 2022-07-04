In his first Assembly speech as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde said he and his MLAs were true Shivsainiks and will always be the Shivsainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

New Delhi: After winning the Maharashtra floor test on Monday, Eknath Shinde in his first Assembly speech as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that he and his MLAs were true Shivsainiks and would always be the Shivsainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

"I want to remind all those who were there when Balasaheb's voting was banned for 6 years that we are Shivsainiks of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe," he said.

Reiterating his commitment to take Balasaheb's legacy forward, Shinde said he had promised his MLAs that he would save the prestige of Shiv Sena and took the extreme step of revolting against Uddhav Thackeray.

While describing what he alleged were threats to his family over his revolt, Shinde referred to two of his children who had died and choked up.

"They attacked my family...My father is alive, my mother died. I could not give much time to my parents. They would be asleep when I came and would go to work when I slept. I could not give much time to my son Shrikant. My two children died - at the time, Anand Dighe consoled me. I used to think, what is there to live for? I will stay with my family," the Chief Minister said as he broke down during the speech.

He said it was then that his mentor Dighe, a Shiv Sena icon, came to his rescue and told him to wipe his tears and tears of others as well.

"He helped me recover and made me leader of the Shiv Sena in the Assembly," he said.

On the Chief Minister's post in the MVA government, he said he was supposed to be elevated as the chief minister but was dropped later on Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone's else's behest.

"Initially, I was supposed to be made CM in the MVA govt... But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made CM. I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post," he added.

