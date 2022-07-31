ED raids Sanjay Raut: If he hasn't done anything wrong, why is he scared? asks Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday said if Shiv Sena leader Raut hasn't done anything wrong, he shouldn't be scared of the ED raids and should let the probe agency do its work.
Trouble mounted for Raut as Enforcement Directorate officials reached his residence around 7 am today. The ED officials raided his residence after he skipped its summons twice in the case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.
"The investigation is underway. If he hasn't done anything wrong, why is he scared? He was a big MVA leader. Just because one's scared of the ED, one shouldn't come to our party," said Shinde.
When asked if allegations that ED was working under the influence of central government were true, Shinde said if that is the case the Supreme Court will definitely take a note of it.
"ED also conducted investigations earlier. If ED works under the fear of the central government then the Supreme Court should take action on this. ED is doing their work," he added.
On allocation of ministries for state Cabinet formation, he said the decision will taken at the earliest.
"We along with the Deputy CM are working on the growth of the state," Shinde said.
Sena leader Raut was questioned on 1 July in connection with the case. He was summoned to appear again on 20 July, but he cited the ongoing Parliament session. He was then asked to appear on 27 July, but he again failed to show up.
The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.
With inputs from agencies
