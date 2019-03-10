EC to announce 2019 Lok Sabha election dates LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi launched 157 projects in Feb-Mar, say reports

EC to announce 2019 Lok Sabha election dates LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made at least 28 trips across India, and has launched an "unprecedented" 157 projects in the past month.
"But between 8 February and 9 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of projects from sections of highways, railway lines, medical colleges, hospitals, schools, gas pipelines, airports, water connections, sewage connections, power plants and many more," a report by NDTV said.
Earlier, Congress leader Ahmed Patel had questioned the Election Commission over the delay in announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls. He asked whether the Commission was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel schedule to conclude.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel continued his attack on the Centre over the political rallies the ruling BJP has held across the country. He also accused the EC of giving the BJP "a long rope" to campaign.
In its announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates at 5 pm on Sunday, the Election Commission is likely to detail a voting schedule that is spread across seven or eight phases in the elections due in less than a month.
In 2014, the EC had announced a nine-phase schedule which was spread across April and May. The first phase of polling was on 7 April, while the last one was held on 12 May, reports said.
The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce on Sunday schedule for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May. The poll panel will be holding a press conference at 5 pm at Vigyan Bhavan. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on 3 June.
As soon as the elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP, are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force. Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions.
The Election Commission of India (EC) announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The polls are likely to be spread over seven or eight phases in April and May.
Sources on Thursday had said the poll panel is in the final stages of completing its logistical preparations to hold elections for the 17th Lok Sabha. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on 3 June.
There is a strong possibility that the Election Commission may go by the precedent and hold Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls.
In addition, while there is a view that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections may also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the Election Commission is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's six-year term was to end on 16 March, 2021, but it got dissolved after a ruling coalition between the PDP and the BJP fell apart. The other state assemblies and Lok Sabha have five-year terms.
While the Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed governor, are against holding the two elections together, all political parties there favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this month.
While the term of the Sikkim Assembly ends on 27 May, 2019, the terms of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies end on 18, 11 and 1 June respectively.
The Commission has held several review meetings across the country in last few weeks to gear up its machinery. The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.
In 2004, the Commission had announced four-phase Lok Sabha polls on 29 February. While the first date of polling was April 20 and the last date was 10 May. In 2009, the Election Commission had announced Lok Sabha poll scheduled on 2 March. The five-phase polls began on 16 April and ended on 13 May. In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the election schedule on 5 March and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May.
While the first phase polling was on 7 April, the last phase was on 12 May.
The announcement of the election dates, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power, will be followed by a meeting of election observers next week for the first and second phase of polling.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 14:06:38 IST
Highlights
Narendra Modi made 28 trips across India, launched at least 157 projects
Sunil Arora visited Jammu and Kashmir to review poll preparation
AAP accuses EC of 'operating from BJP office'
Government using public money for political rallies, Ahmed Patel said
Ahmed Patel questioned EC over delay in announcing Lok Sabha poll dates
Maharashtra chief electoral officer to hold press conference at 5.45 pm
2014 Lok Sabha elections were held across nine phases
EC refers to December 2013 order against displaying photo of defence personnel
Election Commission asks parties to 'desist' from using photos of armed forces
Naveen Patnaik announces 33 percent quota for women in allocation of Lok Sabha seats
Voting for Lok Sabha to held across nearly 10 lakh polling stations
Model Code of Conduct will come into force after Lok Sabha dates are announced
14:02 (IST)
Narendra Modi made 28 trips across India, launched at least 157 projects
13:56 (IST)
Sunil Arora visited Jammu and Kashmir to review poll preparation
13:53 (IST)
AAP accuses EC of 'operating from BJP office'
13:45 (IST)
Government using public money for political rallies, Ahmed Patel said
13:42 (IST)
Ahmed Patel questioned EC over delay in announcing Lok Sabha poll dates
13:40 (IST)
Maharashtra chief electoral officer to hold press conference at 5.45 pm
13:28 (IST)
2014 Lok Sabha elections were held across nine phases
13:25 (IST)
EC refers to December 2013 order against displaying photo of defence personnel
13:23 (IST)
Election Commission asks parties to 'desist' from using photos of armed forces
13:17 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik announces 33 percent quota for women in allocation of Lok Sabha seats
13:13 (IST)
Voting for Lok Sabha to held across nearly 10 lakh polling stations
13:08 (IST)
13:05 (IST)
13:03 (IST)
Model Code of Conduct will come into force after Lok Sabha dates are announced
13:01 (IST)