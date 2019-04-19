EC takes cognisance of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on ex-Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare's death

Hours after Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, who died during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, met his untimely death due to ‘bad karma’, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken cognisance of her remarks and ordered an inquiry into the same after a complaint was filed against her with the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission.

Thakur on Friday said, “Maine kaha tera (Karkare) sarvanash hoga. Theek sava mahine mein sutak lagta hai. Jis din main gayi thi us din iske sutak lag gaya tha. Aur theek sava mahine mein jis din atankwadiyon ne isko maara, us din uska antt hua (Karkare falsely implicated me in Malegaon blasts and treated me very badly. I told him your entire clan will be erased. He died because of his karma)."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer: Complaint received against BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, for her comments on 26/11 martyr (former Mumbai ATS Chief Hemant Karkare). Cognizance taken. The matter is under enquiry. (File pic of Pragya Singh Thakur) pic.twitter.com/CiHl0a1WgD — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which seven people were killed. She was in jail for nine years and is presently out on bail. She joined the BJP on Wednesday and, thereafter, the saffron party announced her as its candidate against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Thakur said, “The Congress has linked Hindus with terrorism, called them terrorists and harassed a woman. The names that I was given and the way I was tortured… How do I believe this won’t be repeated with other women in the future?” Recounting her torture in jail, she became emotional and broke into tears. She said she would be beaten up throughout the night and denied food for days. “I was made to survive on just water for several days.”

On questions about Singh asking for proof of her harassment, Thakur said, “I don’t say things without evidence. I am a living example of Congress’ conspiracies and illegal activities. And if Digvijaya Singh is asking for proof for all this, he will be given proof. I will take my case to the public and even give evidence of my torture.”

Thakur will file her nomination on 23 April.

