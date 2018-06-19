EC proposes addition of 143 polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election

Muzaffarnagar: The Election Commission (EC) has proposed to add 143 polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the 2019 General Elections, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 35 booths are likely to be added in Kairana, 83 in Shamli and 25 in Thana Bhawan assembly segments, additional district magistrate of Shamli, KB Singh said. The total number of polling booths in Kairana will go up to 347 from the current 312, in Shamli, the number will increase from 299 to 382 and in Thana Bhawan, the total booths will go up from 330 to 355.

Political parties can file objections till 24 June, Singh said. Shamli, Kairana and Thana Bhawan along with Gangoh and Naikur Assembly constituencies are part of the five legislative assembly segments of Kairana Lok Sabha seat, one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.