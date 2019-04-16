EC orders repolling at booths in Outer Manipur, Assam’s Lakhimpur and Odisha’s Malkangiri, Berhampur

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered repoll in 19 polling stations of Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency following complaints of voter intimidation by militants and destruction of EVMs and VVPATs.

Repolling in 11 polling stations in Senapati, one in Chandel, three in Churachandpur and four in Ukhrul will be held on 18 April, the same day of voting for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, according to an order by the Election Commission of India.

ECI Secretary Mohammed Umar said the repoll has been ordered on the basis of reports of the officer and observers "after taking all material circumstances into account".

Meanwhile, repolling in one booth in Dhemaji district has also been ordered, where election was held in the first phase, for not erasing the mock poll data. The repoll will take place along with the second phase of polling on 18 April from 7 am to 5 pm. The polling booth falls in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the election department, the officials of the polling station number 165, Dhemaji Town High School did not erase the test data of the mock poll conducted in the presence of the agents of different parties. The actual election on April 11 had begun with the mock poll date intact in the EVM, which was pointed out later by Congress' polling agent, officials said. Replacement of the EVM was ordered immediately but the replaced voting machine did not reach on time, the officials said.

Repolling has also been ordered at two polling stations in Odisha’s Malkangiri and Berhampur after EVM glitches were reported. According to reports received from the returning officers, an EVM fell on the floor in the Malkangiri booth during last-minute voting, while a defect was detected in a machine in Berhampur, the CEO had said on Friday.

The BJP had filed complaint with the Manipur Chief Election Officer last week, alleging voter intimidation by the cadre of the National Socialist Council for Nagaland (NSCN-IM) to vote for the NPF's Outer Manipur candidate Lorho Mao that went to polls in the first phase on April 11.

On the other hand, the NPF had also alleged that EVMs were tampered with by opening three rooms at Churachandpur DC office where these were kept after voting. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Singh had stated that two polling booths at Poi in Chingai in Ukhrul district were ransacked by unidentified persons who also destroyed EVMs and VVPATs on 11 April.

In Assam, Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous District(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi seats will go to the polls in the second phase on 18 April.

