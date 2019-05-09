EC notice to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri for using slur against Arvind Kejriwal; seeks reply by 10 May

New Delhi: The Delhi poll body has issued a notice to BJP's South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly using a Hindi slur for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting.

The public meeting was held on 7 May in Mehrauli and Bidhuri was joined by Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

During the rally, Bidhuri used a Hindi slur against the Aam Aadmi Party supremo, and accused him of stalling the prosecution of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha had lodged a complaint with the Delhi chief electoral officer in connection with the matter, following which a notice was issued to Bidhuri. The incumbent BJP MP has to reply to the notice by 10 May.

Bidhuri is locked in a triangular fight with boxer Vijender Singh, who is making his electoral debut on a Congress ticket and AAP's debutant candidate Chadha.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi will go to polls on 12 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.