EC gives nod to Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Kedarnath, Badrinath after 'reminding' him of MCC being in force

New Delhi: The Election Commission is learnt to have given its nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand beginning Saturday while "reminding" the prime minister's office that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is still in force.

The Prime Minister's Office is learnt to have sought the views of the Election Commission on the two-day official visit of Modi to Uttarakhand.

As it is an official visit, the commission has only "reminded" the PMO that the MCC which came into force on 10 March with the declaration of Lok Sabha polls, is still in force, sources aware of the development said.

The last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls is on 19 May.

"The visit is official so it can be undertaken. But the office of the prime minister has been reminded that the poll code is still in force," a source said without elaborating.

Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning 18 May. While he will be in Kedarnath Saturday, he will visit Badrinath on Sunday before returning to the national capital in the afternoon.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.