EC gives clean chit to Narendra Modi for 'corrupt number 1' remark against Rajiv Gandhi, says it found no literal violation of MCC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'bhrashtachari (corrupt) number 1' remark against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, which the Congress had termed as the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"The speech mentioned in this complaint has been examined with a view to identifying instances of violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in the Election Commission of India instructions. The case is, therefore, disposed of," said ECI sources.

On 6 May, a delegation of senior Congress leaders including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and Salman Khurshid had met officials of the Election Commission and apprised the poll panel of their objection to the statement made by Modi against Rajiv Gandhi.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on 4 May, Modi had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari number 1."

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.