EC discusses issues relating to online content with representatives of social media platforms ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Tuesday met with heads and representatives of various social media platforms ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss various issues related to social media content in lieu of Model Code of Conduct which has been implemented in India since after the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections on 10 March.

The social media heads and representatives who attended the meeting included Mahima Kaul from Twitter, Piyush Poddar and Chetan Krishnaswamy from Google, Sasha Mathew from WhatsApp, Shivnath Thujral from Facebook, Chitrita Chatterjee from Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Berges Y Malu from Share Chat , Apurva Mehta from Tiktok and Nagesh Banga from Bigo TV.

The meeting was also attended by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lavasa. President of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) Subho Roy was also present in the meeting.

Earlier on 6 March, the Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology Anurag Thakur had said that social media giants Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram have accepted that there is a need for corrective measures to keep a check on posts that lead to communal tensions, incite violence or pose threat to national security. Thakur made these remarks after meeting with officials of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram.

Even prior to that, following concerns by various political parties, Thakur had allowed Colin Crowell, Vice President and Global Policy Head of Twitter to appear before the committee on 6 February and had directed the micro-blogging site to ensure no interference of foreign entities in Indian elections.

