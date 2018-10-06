EC announces poll dates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram; counting on 11 Dec

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the dates for the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly polls.

While Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on 12 and 20 November, the Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections will be held on 28 November.

Polling in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on 7 December, announced Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat.

Counting of votes will be held across all the five states on 11 December, he said.

In the Naxal-hit 18 constituencies of Chhattisgarh, the elections will be held on 12 November 2018, Rawat said.

He said the polls are being conducted separately just for 18 constituencies because these are violence-prone areas and heavy deployment of security forces will be needed.

"The life of each and every voter is precious for us, which is why we are being cautious and splitting the polling exercise into two phases in Chhattisgarh," Rawat said.

However, Congress leader PL Punia said that the party "had requested Election Commission to hold elections in Chhattisgarh in a single phase. But it is holding elections there in two phases."

Rawat said that polling slips will also be issued in Braille because the poll panel's aim remains to make election process accessible to all. He said that all-women booths will also be set up where security officials will also be women.

The chief election commissioner also said that Telangana elections were being kept on the fag end of the current phase of the polling exercise so that the poll panel could get enough time to prepare for conducting the elections.

Notably, Telangana was not due for polls in the current round but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Assembly early. The poll panel has not been able to prepare the electoral roll owing to the short notice at which the elections were to be conducted and an ongoing case. The voters' list in Telangana will now be published on 12 October.

Major political parties in Mizoram welcomed the announcement of the poll date to the 40-member state legislative Assembly.

Ruling Congress leader and social welfare minister PC Lalthanliana said the party was fully prepared for the Assembly poll and had been expecting an early announcement of the election date.

Lalthanliana said the ruling party was ready and the date of election being after the monsoon season would help polling officials, especially in remote areas.

Former minister and vice president of the Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) Dr R Lalthangliana said the party was enthusiastic about the announcement of the date.

Lalthangliana expressed optimism that the MNF would be voted to power after being in Opposition for a decade.

The election in Mizoram is important as it would decide whether the Congress manages to hold its lone fort in the North East.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "putting pressure" on the Election Commission (EC) to delay its press conference to announce poll dates in five states as he was scheduled to address a rally in Rajasthan.

The EC was set to hold a press conference at 12.30 pm on Saturday to announce the dates of Assembly polls in five states, but had rescheduled it subsequently.

"The EC's explanation for the delay is preposterous. Prime minister Narendra Modi is guilty of pressuring the EC to delay its press conference as he was scheduled to address a rally. The EC was made to wait for Modi's rally," Surjewala had told reporters in Kolkata.

However, Rawat said in Delhi that the press conference was delayed due to official work.

The prime minister addressed a public rally at Ajmer in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.

"The EC was supposed to hold a press conference at 12.30 pm to announce the polls in five states. But, it was postponed to 3 pm," Surjewala had earlier said at the India Today East Conclave in Kolkata.

The apparent reason could be to "facilitate Modi to deliver his speech at a rally at 1 pm in Rajasthan", he had said.

With inputs from PTI