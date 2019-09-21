You are here:
EC announces Haryana and Maharashtra to go to the polls on 21 October, results slated for 24 October

Politics Asian News International Sep 21, 2019 14:43:44 IST

  • The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the voting will take place for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on 21 October, while counting of votes will be held on 24 October

  • Haryana has a strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SC and none for ST

  • While Maharashtra Assembly has strength of 288 seats out of 29 are reserved for SC and 25 for ST

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the voting will take place for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on 21 October, while counting of votes will be held on 24 October.

File image of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. ANI

The two states will have single-phased election. Addressing reporters, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that candidates will have to file their nominations by 4 October. The last date of scrutiny of nominations is 5 October while the final date of withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Haryana has a strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SC and none for ST. While Maharashtra Assembly has strength of 288 seats out of 29 are reserved for SC and 25 for ST.

Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters of which 1.16 lakh are service voters.

