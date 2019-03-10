EC announces 2019 Lok Sabha election dates LIVE updates: Polls to be held in 7 seven phases, counting day on 23 May

EC to announce 2019 Lok Sabha election dates LATEST updates: The Election Commission will set up a total of 10,35,932 polling booths across 4.36 lakh locations across India for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, reports said.
The chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to hold a press conference at 6.45 pm on Sunday, CNN-News18 reported as speculation is rife that the EC will announce the dates for the state's Assembly elections along with the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.
The EC is also likely to announce the schedules for several Assembly elections which are also to be held over the two-month span of April and May. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to go to polls in the coming two months.
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Sunday took a dig at the Election Commission as well as the ruling BJP amid accusations from the major Opposition party that the EC was delaying the announcement of the Lok Sabha dates to give the BJP a "long rope" to campaign.
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates will protect the people of the country from the "hollow promises" of the prime minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made at least 28 trips across India, and has launched an "unprecedented" 157 projects in the past month.
"But between 8 February and 9 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of projects from sections of highways, railway lines, medical colleges, hospitals, schools, gas pipelines, airports, water connections, sewage connections, power plants and many more," a report by NDTV said.
Earlier, Congress leader Ahmed Patel had questioned the Election Commission over the delay in announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls. He asked whether the Commission was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel schedule to conclude.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel continued his attack on the Centre over the political rallies the ruling BJP has held across the country. He also accused the EC of giving the BJP "a long rope" to campaign.
In its announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates at 5 pm on Sunday, the Election Commission is likely to detail a voting schedule that is spread across seven or eight phases in the elections due in less than a month.
In 2014, the EC had announced a nine-phase schedule which was spread across April and May. The first phase of polling was on 7 April, while the last one was held on 12 May, reports said.
The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce on Sunday schedule for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May. The poll panel will be holding a press conference at 5 pm at Vigyan Bhavan. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on 3 June.
As soon as the elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP, are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force. Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions. The polls are likely to be spread over seven or eight phases in April and May.
Sources on Thursday had said the poll panel is in the final stages of completing its logistical preparations to hold elections for the 17th Lok Sabha. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on 3 June.
There is a strong possibility that the Election Commission may go by the precedent and hold Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls.
In addition, while there is a view that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections may also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the Election Commission is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's six-year term was to end on 16 March, 2021, but it got dissolved after a ruling coalition between the PDP and the BJP fell apart. The other state assemblies and Lok Sabha have five-year terms.
While the Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed governor, are against holding the two elections together, all political parties there favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this month.
While the term of the Sikkim Assembly ends on 27 May, 2019, the terms of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies end on 18, 11 and 1 June respectively.
The Commission has held several review meetings across the country in last few weeks to gear up its machinery. The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.
In 2004, the Commission had announced four-phase Lok Sabha polls on 29 February. While the first date of polling was April 20 and the last date was 10 May. In 2009, the Election Commission had announced Lok Sabha poll scheduled on 2 March. The five-phase polls began on 16 April and ended on 13 May. In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the election schedule on 5 March and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May.
While the first phase polling was on 7 April, the last phase was on 12 May.
The announcement of the election dates, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power, will be followed by a meeting of election observers next week for the first and second phase of polling.
With inputs from PTI
Polls to be held in 7 phases
Date of counting will be 23rd May.
Social media platforms have told us they will check spread of fake news: EC
"To keep a check on election violations and fake news, social media platforms have told us that they have appointed officers to check content published on their platforms," CEC Sunil Arora said.
EC asks media to support its efforts, avoid paid news
"The Commission has always considered engagement with media as important," said CEC Sunil Arora. "The Commission requests the media to play a positive role in supplementing our efforts," he added.
"Candidates are required to furnish details of their social media accounts," he said. "All expenditures on social media advertisements are to be provided," he added.
Violation of MCC will be dealt with in strictest manner: CEC
"CRPF personnel are going to be deployed in large numbers, especially in areas which are very, very sensitive," said CEC Sunil Arora.
Usage of loudspeakers is prohibited at night between 10 pm and 6 am: CEC
"Any violation of the MCC will be dealt with in the strictest manner," said CEC Sunil Arora. "VVPATs will be there in all polling stations," he added.
"Candidates will criminal history will be required to furnish such information," he said.
"Usage of loudspeakers is prohibited at night between 10 pm and 6 am," he added.
90 crore people to vote in 2019: CEC
"8.4 crore new voters in 2019...1950 is the new helpline number," said CEC Sunil Arora. "90 crore people will vote in 2019," he said.
The CEC also said that several meetings were held between the EC and the Home Ministry.
10 lakh polling stations in the country this year: Sunil Arora
"Voter's guide is being handed over to every household," said CEC Sunil Arora. "There will be a NOTA option for voters," he added.
"There is a photograph of the candidate also so that you make a more conscious choice. There are approximately 10 lakh polling stations across the country as opposed to 9 lakh last year," he said.
23 states and UTs have 100 percent EPIC coverage: Sunil Arora
"The electoral rolls have been revised. Process of continuous updation shall continue till the last date of filing nominations," said CEC Sunil Arora at the press conference.
"There are 15 million voters in the age group of 18-19," he said. "23 states and UTs have 100 percent EPIC coverage," he added.
We visited several states and UTs to review poll preparedness: CEC Sunil Arora
"We visited several states and UTs to review poll preparedness. There is a standard process adopted by the EC," said CEC Sunil Arora at the press conference in New Delhi.
"First off, we start with interaction with political parties," he added. "We had a fairly in-depth interaction with the collectors, SPs, IGs, commissioners of police and all their colleagues."
EC has tried to make comprehensive plan for LS polls: CEC
"The Election Commission has attempted a comprehensive plan for the Lok Sabha elections in a manner that is free and fair," said CEC Sunil Arora in the press conference.
"India, by conducting elections, emerged as a beacon of light for the world," he said.
EC team heads for Vigyan Bhavan
The press conference in which the EC will announce the Lok Sabha election dates will be held soon.
Sushma Swaraj says Balakot air strikes will be a poll isssue for BJP
The BJP will use leaflets to ask people whether they would vote for parties that questioned the valour of the country's armed forces in connection with the 26 February air strike and the aerial engagement with Pakistan fighter jets the next day.
Speaking at a gathering of the BJP's women workers in Mumbai, senior leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj signalled that the military action against Pakistan after the 14 February Pulwama attack would be a poll issue for the ruling party. — PTI
Directive against use of photos of defence personnel will be explained in press conference today, says ex-CEC
Responding to the EC’s decision of asking political parties and their candidates to avoid displaying photographs of defence personnel on posters during campaigning or for propaganda purpose, former chief election commissioner Navin Chawla remarked: “This will also be clarified in the press conference today evening.”
“We have a Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Nothing should be done that violates it. If any political party, be it state or Centre or any person is trying to get an undue advantage of something that breaks the harmony of the MCC, a directive is issued which has been done by the EC,” he added.
15:52 (IST)
Factors including number of poll phases, strength of security forces taken into consideration before announcement
Former chief election commissioner Navin Chawla on Sunday said the Election Commission (EC) determines various factors such as the number of poll phases, the strength of central forces needed and other arrangements, before announcing the poll dates.
“In 2009, I had announced it on March 2. In 2014, the dates were announced on March 5. (So) There is no particular date (to announce the poll dates) as the EC determines a lot of things including the number of central forces, timings and how many phases they are planning,” he told ANI.
Chawla served as the country’s 16th Chief Election Commissioner from April 2009 to July 2010.
Amarinder Singh lauds EC's advisory against use of photos featuring defence personnel
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh n Sunday lauded the Election Commission's advisory against the use of photos featuring defence personnel by political parties.
Congress released first list of candidates on Friday
The Congress party's first list of candidates in Lok Sabha elections, though tiny and mostly predictable, conveys three things: Sonia Gandhi is here to remain in the game; Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut may be another election away; and that despite Samajwadi Party extending an olive branch to the party after giving them a cold shoulder post alliance with the BSP, the Congress is going full throttle in Uttar Pradesh.
15:38 (IST)
EC to set up over 10 lakh polling booths across 4 lakh locations
The Election Commission will set up a total of 10,35,932 polling booths across 4.36 lakh locations across India for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, reports said.
'Election silence': 48-hour period observed before polls, according to MCC
According to reports, a 48-hour period is observed before polling day as per rules stated by the Model Code of Conduct. During this period, holding public rallies or meetings is prohibited. The duration is also called 'election silence' to allow the voter a campaign-free environment to decide on her vote.
Model Code of Conduct is comprised of eight provisions
When the code kicks in, any ruling party, whether at the Centre or in the states, must not use its official position to campaign. Hence, the government cannot announce any policies or projects once the code kicks in.
The party is also not allowed to advertise at the cost of the public exchequer.
Model Code of Conduct will lay down 'Dos' and 'Don'ts' for political parties
The Model Code of Conduct, which will be enforced as soon as the Election Commission announces the Lok Sabha poll dates, will lay down a list of 'Dos' and 'Don'ts' for the political parties, which will be enforced till the end of the election process.
After CEC Sunil Arora announces the dates, the rules, which range from "issues related to political speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, content of election manifestos, processions and general conduct" will come into effect. The rules were put in place to ensure free and fair elections.
Jammu and Kashmir CEO to hold press conference at 6.45 pm
The chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to hold a press conference at 6.45 pm on Sunday, CNN-News18 reported as speculation is rife that the EC will announce the dates for the state's Assembly elections along with the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.
Elections are also due for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh Assemblies
The EC is also likely to announce the schedules for several Assembly elections which are also to be held over the two-month span of April and May. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to go to polls in the coming two months.
Congress reversed some of the 2014 losses with Assembly wins in November 2018
In November 2018, the Congress wrested power from the BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in the Assembly elections held last year. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was credited with the party's victories in the states. He has been working with other Opposition parties who have put up a "united fight" against the BJP, Hindustan Times reported.
Narendra Modi is only second non-Congress prime minister to complete full term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only the second non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term in office in India's history, reports aid. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first.
"BJP's ejection dates being announced today," says Sanjay Jha
Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Sunday took a dig at the Election Commission as well as the ruling BJP amid accusations from the major Opposition party that the EC was delaying the announcement of the Lok Sabha dates to give the BJP a "long rope" to campaign.
RECAP: In 2014, BJP secured a majority because of 'Modi wave'
The BJP secured a clear majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and the win was largely attributed to the 'Modi wave' after the BJP's constant focus on Narendra Modi. It was the first time that a political party had won a majority since the 1984 general elections, Hindustan Times reported.
RECAP: In 2014, entire election process for Lok Sabha was completed in 72 days
In 2014, the first phase of the elections were held on 7 April and concluded on 12 May. According to reports, the votes were counted on 16 May and the entire process was completed in 72 days as compared to 75 in 2009.
Mayawati says Code of Conduct will save people from 'hollow promises'
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates will protect the people of the country from the "hollow promises" of the prime minister.
Omar Abdullah hits out at BJP after reports of EC announcement
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah slammed the ruling BJP after the Election Commission's decision to announce Lok Sabha poll dates on Sunday.
Narendra Modi made 28 trips across India, launched at least 157 projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made at least 28 trips across India, and has launched an "unprecedented" 157 projects in the past month.
"But between 8 February and 9 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of projects from sections of highways, railway lines, medical colleges, hospitals, schools, gas pipelines, airports, water connections, sewage connections, power plants and many more," a report by NDTV said.
Sunil Arora visited Jammu and Kashmir to review poll preparation
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir with a team on Monday to assess the preparedness and ground situation in the state to hold the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together.
The Election Commission team was scheduled to hold meetings with state administration officials and political parties in Srinagar on Monday and in Jammu on Tuesday.
AAP accuses EC of 'operating from BJP office'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday questioned the Election Commission over its decision to declare Lok Sabha poll dates on Sunday. "Does the Election Commission operate from the BJP office?" Singh said.
Government using public money for political rallies, Ahmed Patel said
Congress leader Ahmed Patel continued his attack on the Centre over the political rallies the ruling BJP has held across the country. He also accused the EC of giving the BJP "a long rope" to campaign.
Ahmed Patel questioned EC over delay in announcing Lok Sabha poll dates
Earlier, Congress leader Ahmed Patel had questioned the Election Commission over the delay in announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls. He asked whether the Commission was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel schedule to conclude.
Maharashtra chief electoral officer to hold press conference at 5.45 pm
Maharashtra chief electoral officer (CEO) Ashwani Kumar is scheduled to address a press conference at 5.45 pm, reports said.
Maharashtra, which is one of the electorally major states where the BJP had done exceedingly well in the 2014 elections, could hold the key to the party returning to power in the coming elections — depending on its alliances or the rivals.
2014 Lok Sabha elections were held across nine phases
In its announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates at 5 pm on Sunday, the Election Commission is likely to detail a voting schedule that is spread across seven or eight phases in the elections due in less than a month.
In 2014, the EC had announced a nine-phase schedule which was spread across April and May. The first phase of polling was on 7 April, while the last one was held on 12 May, reports said.
EC refers to December 2013 order against displaying photo of defence personnel
In a fresh instruction issued to all political parties, the EC referred to its December 2013 letter in which it had "called upon all political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel or photographs functions involving defence personnel in advertisements".
In 2013, the defence ministry had informed the EC about photographs of defence personnel being used by leaders and candidates and had urged the poll panel to issue suitable instructions in this regard.
Election Commission asks parties to 'desist' from using photos of armed forces
The Election Commission on Saturday asked political parties to "desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel". The instructions came after the photograph of a hoarding displaying pictures of the IAF pilot as well as senior BJP leaders was circulated on social media and came to the EC's notice, PTI reported.
However, it was not known where the hoarding had been put up.
Naveen Patnaik announces 33 percent quota for women in allocation of Lok Sabha seats
Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that the party will reserve 33 percent of Lok Sabha tickets for women in the upcoming elections.
Patnaik was addressing an election rally in the state's Kendrapara.
Voting for Lok Sabha to held across nearly 10 lakh polling stations
Voting for the Lok Sabha election will be held at nearly 10 lakh polling stations across 543 constituencies. The dates of the 2014 general election were announced on 5 March, 2014. They were held over nine phases, with the first one beginning on 7 April and the last one on 12 May.
Model Code of Conduct will come into force after Lok Sabha dates are announced
As soon as the elections — in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP — are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force.
Among other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions.
