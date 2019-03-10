EC announces 2019 Lok Sabha election dates LIVE updates: Polls to be held in 7 phases from 11 April, PM tweets on 'festival of democracy'



EC to announce 2019 Lok Sabha election dates LATEST updates: The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place in seven phases, from 11 April to 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

The Election Commission will set up a total of 10,35,932 polling booths across 4.36 lakh locations across India for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, reports said.

The chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to hold a press conference at 6.45 pm on Sunday, CNN-News18 reported as speculation is rife that the EC will announce the dates for the state's Assembly elections along with the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The EC is also likely to announce the schedules for several Assembly elections which are also to be held over the two-month span of April and May. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to go to polls in the coming two months.

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Sunday took a dig at the Election Commission as well as the ruling BJP amid accusations from the major Opposition party that the EC was delaying the announcement of the Lok Sabha dates to give the BJP a "long rope" to campaign.

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates will protect the people of the country from the "hollow promises" of the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made at least 28 trips across India, and has launched an "unprecedented" 157 projects in the past month.

"But between 8 February and 9 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of projects from sections of highways, railway lines, medical colleges, hospitals, schools, gas pipelines, airports, water connections, sewage connections, power plants and many more," a report by NDTV said.

Earlier, Congress leader Ahmed Patel had questioned the Election Commission over the delay in announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls. He asked whether the Commission was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel schedule to conclude.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel continued his attack on the Centre over the political rallies the ruling BJP has held across the country. He also accused the EC of giving the BJP "a long rope" to campaign.

In its announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates at 5 pm on Sunday, the Election Commission is likely to detail a voting schedule that is spread across seven or eight phases in the elections due in less than a month.

In 2014, the EC had announced a nine-phase schedule which was spread across April and May. The first phase of polling was on 7 April, while the last one was held on 12 May, reports said.

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce on Sunday schedule for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May. The poll panel will be holding a press conference at 5 pm at Vigyan Bhavan. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on 3 June.

As soon as the elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power amid hectic parleys by several political parties to put a united fight against the ruling BJP, are announced, the model code of conduct will come into force. Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions. The polls are likely to be spread over seven or eight phases in April and May.

Sources on Thursday had said the poll panel is in the final stages of completing its logistical preparations to hold elections for the 17th Lok Sabha. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on 3 June.

There is a strong possibility that the Election Commission may go by the precedent and hold Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls.

In addition, while there is a view that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections may also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border. Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the Election Commission is bound to hold fresh polls there as well within a six-month period, which will end in May.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's six-year term was to end on 16 March, 2021, but it got dissolved after a ruling coalition between the PDP and the BJP fell apart. The other state assemblies and Lok Sabha have five-year terms.

While the Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed governor, are against holding the two elections together, all political parties there favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this month.

While the term of the Sikkim Assembly ends on 27 May, 2019, the terms of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies end on 18, 11 and 1 June respectively.

The Commission has held several review meetings across the country in last few weeks to gear up its machinery. The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In 2004, the Commission had announced four-phase Lok Sabha polls on 29 February. While the first date of polling was April 20 and the last date was 10 May. In 2009, the Election Commission had announced Lok Sabha poll scheduled on 2 March. The five-phase polls began on 16 April and ended on 13 May. In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the election schedule on 5 March and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May.

While the first phase polling was on 7 April, the last phase was on 12 May.

The announcement of the election dates, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his bid to return to power, will be followed by a meeting of election observers next week for the first and second phase of polling.

With inputs from PTI

