East states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in West Bengal Asansol's, BJP candidate lodges protest, demands security at booths

East states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: BJP candidate from West Bengal's Asansol Babul Supriyo has said that he will ensure that central forces reach all polling stations in the constituency as reports come in of violence in the region with voters boycotting voting over fears of security. Supriyo's car was vandalised after he was leaving post talking to reporters alleging threats by TMC workers.
Meanwhile, BJP has claimed that TMC workers are allegedly disturbing the polling process at booth number 34-37, which are part of the Krishnanagar LS constituency. No security personnel are present at the polling stations despite fight breaking out between BJP, TMC cadre.
A Crude bomb was found near a polling booth in West Bengal's Nadia's Shantipur, part of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency. Central forces have beefed up security and a bomb disposal squad is at the site. Meanwhile, clashes have been reported between BJP and TMC workers in Krishnanagar.
On the other hand, voters in Jemua Bhadubala Bidyapith, part of the Bardhaman–Durgapur (Lok Sabha constituency) have also boycotted polls over the non-deployment of central forces.
The BJP has alleged that several booths have been hijacked by TMC cadres in West Bengal's Chapra under the Nadia district. Fresh clashes have also been reported between BJP and TMC workers in the region.
Meanwhile, voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur after a glitch in EVM was detected, ANI reported.
In Odisha's Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has pitted its firebrand leader Pratap Sarangi against sitting BJD MP Rabindra Jena. The Congress has fielded OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's son Nabajyoti Patnaik in Balasore.
Nine states will go for polling in the fourth phase of the 2019 general election to elect representatives on 72 parliamentary constituencies on Monday, 29 April.
States which are voting in the phase four are – Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The electorate in Odisha will also vote in the Legislative Assembly election in the Assembly constituencies that fall under the respective parliamentary constituencies.
In West Bengal, eight constituencies – Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman East (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC), Birbhum will vote. While in Odisha, six seats – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur are voting.
An electorate of 1,34,56,491 in eight West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray. All the eight seats will see a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.
The campaign for the eight parliamentary seats that came to an end on Saturday evening, saw roadshows and poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
The TMC has fielded Apurba Sarkar (David) against the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Baharampur seat. The Left Front constituent RSP has nominated Id Mohammad, while the BJP has named Krishna Joyardar.
In Krishnagar, the TMC has fielded Mahua Moitra against BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, a footballer. The Congress has nominated Intaj Ali Shah and the CPM Shantanu Jha.
Ranaghat (SC) will see TMC's Rupali Biswas locking horns with BJP's Jagannath Sarkar. Congress has nominated Minati Biswas and the CPM Rama Biswas.
In the Burdwan East (SC) seat, TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal will contest against Paresh Chandra Das of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Siddhartha Majumdar and the CPM Iswar Chandra Das.
Mamtaz Sanghamita is the TMC candidate from the Burdwan-Durgapur seat against BJP's SS Ahluwalia. The Congress has nominated Ranajit Mukherjee and the CPM named Abhas Ray Chaudhuri.
In Asansol, Union minister and BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo will contest against TMC's celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen. The CPM has nominated Gouranga Chatterjee and the Congress Biswarup Mondal for the seat.
In the Bolpur (SC) seat, TMC's Asit Kumar Mal will contest against Ramprasad Das of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Ramchandra Dome and the Congress, Abhijit Saha.
Celebrity candidate Satabdi Roy is the TMC name from the Birbhum seat against BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal. The Congress has nominated Imam Hossain and the CPM named Rezaul Karim for the seat.
Arrangements are in place to ensure free and fair voting in over 10,000 booths in the fourth phase of polls for six Lok Sabha and 41 Assembly seats in Odisha, a senior poll official said.
This will be the final phase of polling in Odisha, except for Patkura Assembly seat, where voting is scheduled to be held on 19 May following the death of the BJD candidate.
Over 95.14 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,792 booths to decide the fate of 388 candidates in the fourth phase. Of the 95,14,883 lakh electorate, 46,05,694 are women and 615 belong to the third gender.
The fourth phase polling will decide the electoral fate of 388 candidates – 52 in six Lok Sabha seats and 336 in 41 Assembly constituencies.
Prominent candidates in the fourth phase are BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who is seeking re-election from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and BJP's Pratap Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has fielded actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty against Baijayant Panda.
In Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has pitted its firebrand leader Pratap Sarangi against sitting BJD MP Rabindra Jena. The Congress has fielded OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's son Nabajyoti Patnaik in Balasore.
Apart from several state ministers, OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik is also in the race. He is contesting from Bhandaripokhari Assembly seat.
While the first and second phase polls were held on 11 April and 18 April respectively, the third phase was held on 23 April. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 10:09:42 IST
Highlights
Voting percentage at 10 am
Odisha: 8.34%
West Bengal: 16.89%
West Bengal election voting latest update
Violence reported from various constituencies
Even as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has blamed TMC of booth capturing, TMC has alleged that Choudhary is indulged in creating a ruckus with the help of goons.
Meanwhile, in Baharampore, the state police reached a polling booth amidst reports of booth capturing. Whereas, at booth no. 82 in Asansol voting hasn’t begun due to EVM malfunction. At Kaligati booth in Birbhum (booth no. 205 and 207) also, voting hasn’t begun due to EVM malfunction.
At booth no. 125 and 129 in Pandeshwar block of Asansol, local residents are protesting for deployment of central forces. After two hours, a few TMC workers tried to vote. However, BJP and CPM workers engaged in a brawl with the TMC cadre. The police had to resort to lathicharge to diffuse the situation which resulted in injuries to people. Voting was halted, thereby,
Input by A Ghose
Odisha election voting latest updates
Voting delayed due to EVM malfunctioning in various areas
Polling has been delayed in various booths in Odisha due to problems with EVMs. According to sources, in the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, polling was delayed at booth number 71, 183, 198, 220.
In Kendrapara, EVM Malfunction delayed voting at booth no. 226 & 128 in Aul, while voters of Mayurbhanj LS seat also faced similar problems.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Babul Supriyo's car vandalised
BJP candidate from Asansol LS constituency Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised after he was leaving one of the booths post inspection over reports of alleged violence between BJP and TMC workers and lack of security.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo says he will ensure central forces reach polling booths
Meanwhile, BJP has claimed that TMC workers are allegedly disturbing the polling process at booth number 34-37, which are part of the Krishnanagar LS constituency. No security personnel are present at the polling stations despite fight breaking out between BJP, TMC cadre.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
EVM breaks down in Birbhum and Bolpur
EVM malfunctioning was reported from Birbhum and Bolpur. Voting was stalled at many polling stations in Suri due to EVM glitch. Rampurhat in Bolpur most affected.
Input by A Ghose
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC worker arrested in Berhampore for alleged rigging, Congress, BJP protest
At the Berhampore Union Christian College booth number 6, part of the Berhampore LS seat, two men reportedly TMC workers were found attempting to rig polling. The Berhampore police arrested one of them. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP leaders reportedly arrived at the booth and protested against the incident.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Crude bomb found near polling booth in Nadia
A Crude bomb was found near a polling booth in Nadia's Shantipur, part of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency. Central forces have beefed up security and a bomb disposal squad is at the site.
Earlier, on Sunday night, a TMC supporter sustained injuries while making a crude bomb, along with three others in Krishnanagar.
Input by A Ghose
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Voters boycott election over lack of security in Bardhaman–Durgapur, Asansol
On the other hand, voters in Jemua Bhadubala Bidyapith, part of the Bardhaman–Durgapur (Lok Sabha constituency) have also boycotted polls over the non-deployment of central forces.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Congress alleges workers not bein allowed in Berhampore booth, no security deployed
Congress has alleged that its polling agents are not being allowed to enter the booth at Krishnanatha College, which is part of the Berhampore LS constituency. Senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary reached the spot amid claims of non-deployment of central force.
Input by A Ghose
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Krishnanagar, Nadia alleges booth capturing by TMC
BJP has alleged that several booths have been hijacked by TMC cadres in Chapra under the Nadia districts. Fresh clashes have also been reported between BJP and TMC workers in the region.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Lack of security in Asansol withhelds voters
Even though the West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced 100 percent security cover across all booths in Asansol, five booths don't have central forces manning them.
At Durgapur's Jemua village which comes under Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, booth number 222, 223, 224, 225 and 226 don't have any deployment of central forces. The villagers, therefore, have boycotted polling in wake of lack of security.
Input by A Ghose
Odisha election voting latest updates
Will BJP's Baijayant Panda be able to wrestle out BJD stronghold Kendrapara?
Kendrapara has been voting against the Congress since 1957. The BJD has been winning here since 1998. The seat sent Naveen Patnaik’s father Biju Patnaik thrice to Parliament in 1977, 1980 and 1984. No candidate opposing the Patnaik family has won the seat for almost the last fifty years.
However, the BJP aims to wrest the seat from the BJD and create history. The saffron party, too, has taken this contest equally seriously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed an election rally in Kendrapara. Other top BJP leaders at the central and state levels have also appealed to people to vote for Baijayant Panda.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Voting yet to begin in two booths in Bolpur as EVM malfunctions
Voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur after a glitch in EVM was detected, ANI reported.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
More than a crore voters to decide fate of 68 contestants today
Constituencies going to vote: 8
Total number of contesting candidates: 68
Total number of polling booths: 15,277
Total number of voters: 1,34,56,491
Total number of male voters: 69,06,199
Total number of female voters: 65,50,004
Number of voters of third gender: 288
Odisha election voting latest updates
Six Lok Sabha seats, 52 candidates in fray
Constituencies going to vote: 6
Total number of contesting candidates: 52
Total number of polling booths: 10,792
Total number of voters: 95,14,883
Total number of male voters: 49,08,575
Total number of female voters: 46,05,694
Number of voters of third gender: 615
Odisha election voting latest updates
Polling to be held in 41 Assembly seats as well
Voting will be held for six Lok Sabha and 41 assembly seats of Odisha , where the BJP, the Congress and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are in the hunt. Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats and 41 assembly segments coming under these six constituencies will also go to polls simultaneously. Prominent among the hopefuls include BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara LS seat) and state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik (Bhandaripokhari assembly seat).
Odisha election voting latest updates
Triangular fight in Balasore, BJD fights anti-incumbency
The Balasore seat will witness a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and BJD. Sitting BJD MP Rabindra Kumar Jena will fight against BJP’s Pratap Sarangi and Navajyoti Patnaik, son of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik.
In the 2014 elections, Jena had secured 4,33,768 votes against Sarangi, who managed to get 2,91,943.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC, Left lock horns with BJP
The TMC has fielded Apurba Sarkar (David) against the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Baharampur seat. Whereas, in Krishnagar, it has fielded Mahua Moitra against BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, a footballer. The Congress has nominated Intaj Ali Shah and the CPM Shantanu Jha.
Ranaghat (SC) will see TMC's Rupali Biswas locking horns with BJP's Jagannath Sarkar. Congress has nominated Minati Biswas and the CPM Rama Biswas. In the Burdwan East (SC) seat, TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal will contest against Paresh Chandra Das of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Siddhartha Majumdar and the CPM Iswar Chandra Das.
Whereas, in Asansol, Union minister and BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo will contest against TMC's celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen. The CPM has nominated Gouranga Chatterjee and the Congress Biswarup Mondal for the seat. And in the Bolpur (SC) seat, TMC's Asit Kumar Mal will contest against Ramprasad Das of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Ramchandra Dome and the Congress, Abhijit Saha.
Key contest in Odisha's Balasore, Kendrapara seats; ex-BJD member Baijayant Panda contesting on BJP ticket
Prominent candidates in the fourth phase are BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who is seeking re-election from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and BJP's Pratap Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has fielded actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty against Baijayant Panda.
West Bengal and Odisha to got to polls today
In West Bengal, eight constituencies – Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman East (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC), Birbhum will vote. While in Odisha, six seats – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur are voting.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
10:09 (IST)
Voting percentage at 10 am
Odisha: 8.34%
West Bengal: 16.89%
10:05 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest update
Violence reported from various constituencies
Even as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has blamed TMC of booth capturing, TMC has alleged that Choudhary is indulged in creating a ruckus with the help of goons.
Meanwhile, in Baharampore, the state police reached a polling booth amidst reports of booth capturing. Whereas, at booth no. 82 in Asansol voting hasn’t begun due to EVM malfunction. At Kaligati booth in Birbhum (booth no. 205 and 207) also, voting hasn’t begun due to EVM malfunction.
At booth no. 125 and 129 in Pandeshwar block of Asansol, local residents are protesting for deployment of central forces. After two hours, a few TMC workers tried to vote. However, BJP and CPM workers engaged in a brawl with the TMC cadre. The police had to resort to lathicharge to diffuse the situation which resulted in injuries to people. Voting was halted, thereby,
Input by A Ghose
09:48 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Voting delayed due to EVM malfunctioning in various areas
Polling has been delayed in various booths in Odisha due to problems with EVMs. According to sources, in the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, polling was delayed at booth number 71, 183, 198, 220.
In Kendrapara, EVM Malfunction delayed voting at booth no. 226 & 128 in Aul, while voters of Mayurbhanj LS seat also faced similar problems.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro
09:36 (IST)
West bengal election voting latest updates
Clash ensues between BJP, TMC workers in Asansol after Babul Supriyo's car is vandalised
Fresh clashes broke out between workers of TMC and BJP in Asansol after BJP candidate Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised.
09:34 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Babul Supriyo's car vandalised
BJP candidate from Asansol LS constituency Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised after he was leaving one of the booths post inspection over reports of alleged violence between BJP and TMC workers and lack of security.
09:24 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo says he will ensure central forces reach polling booths
Meanwhile, BJP has claimed that TMC workers are allegedly disturbing the polling process at booth number 34-37, which are part of the Krishnanagar LS constituency. No security personnel are present at the polling stations despite fight breaking out between BJP, TMC cadre.
09:19 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
EVM breaks down in Birbhum and Bolpur
EVM malfunctioning was reported from Birbhum and Bolpur. Voting was stalled at many polling stations in Suri due to EVM glitch. Rampurhat in Bolpur most affected.
Input by A Ghose
09:07 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC worker arrested in Berhampore for alleged rigging, Congress, BJP protest
At the Berhampore Union Christian College booth number 6, part of the Berhampore LS seat, two men reportedly TMC workers were found attempting to rig polling. The Berhampore police arrested one of them. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP leaders reportedly arrived at the booth and protested against the incident.
08:51 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Crude bomb found near polling booth in Nadia
A Crude bomb was found near a polling booth in Nadia's Shantipur, part of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency. Central forces have beefed up security and a bomb disposal squad is at the site.
Earlier, on Sunday night, a TMC supporter sustained injuries while making a crude bomb, along with three others in Krishnanagar.
Input by A Ghose
08:46 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Voters boycott election over lack of security in Bardhaman–Durgapur, Asansol
On the other hand, voters in Jemua Bhadubala Bidyapith, part of the Bardhaman–Durgapur (Lok Sabha constituency) have also boycotted polls over the non-deployment of central forces.
08:43 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Congress alleges workers not bein allowed in Berhampore booth, no security deployed
Congress has alleged that its polling agents are not being allowed to enter the booth at Krishnanatha College, which is part of the Berhampore LS constituency. Senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary reached the spot amid claims of non-deployment of central force.
Input by A Ghose
08:35 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Watch: People queue up at Suri Benimadhab Institution polling booth in Suri (Birbhum LS seat)
Meanwhile, in Berhampore, outsiders were arrested in BT college booth and CRPF tightened security after a major scuffle ensued.
Input by A Ghose
08:20 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Krishnanagar, Nadia alleges booth capturing by TMC
BJP has alleged that several booths have been hijacked by TMC cadres in Chapra under the Nadia districts. Fresh clashes have also been reported between BJP and TMC workers in the region.
08:13 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Lack of security in Asansol withhelds voters
Even though the West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced 100 percent security cover across all booths in Asansol, five booths don't have central forces manning them.
At Durgapur's Jemua village which comes under Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, booth number 222, 223, 224, 225 and 226 don't have any deployment of central forces. The villagers, therefore, have boycotted polling in wake of lack of security.
Input by A Ghose
08:09 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Will BJP's Baijayant Panda be able to wrestle out BJD stronghold Kendrapara?
Kendrapara has been voting against the Congress since 1957. The BJD has been winning here since 1998. The seat sent Naveen Patnaik’s father Biju Patnaik thrice to Parliament in 1977, 1980 and 1984. No candidate opposing the Patnaik family has won the seat for almost the last fifty years.
However, the BJP aims to wrest the seat from the BJD and create history. The saffron party, too, has taken this contest equally seriously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed an election rally in Kendrapara. Other top BJP leaders at the central and state levels have also appealed to people to vote for Baijayant Panda.
07:36 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
In Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has pitted its firebrand leader Pratap Sarangi against sitting BJD MP Rabindra Jena. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's son Nabajyoti Patnaik.
07:35 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Voting yet to begin in two booths in Bolpur as EVM malfunctions
Voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur after a glitch in EVM was detected, ANI reported.
07:33 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
An electorate of 1,34,56,491 in eight West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray. All the eight seats will see a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.
07:31 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
More than a crore voters to decide fate of 68 contestants today
Constituencies going to vote: 8
Total number of contesting candidates: 68
Total number of polling booths: 15,277
Total number of voters: 1,34,56,491
Total number of male voters: 69,06,199
Total number of female voters: 65,50,004
Number of voters of third gender: 288
07:24 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Six Lok Sabha seats, 52 candidates in fray
Constituencies going to vote: 6
Total number of contesting candidates: 52
Total number of polling booths: 10,792
Total number of voters: 95,14,883
Total number of male voters: 49,08,575
Total number of female voters: 46,05,694
Number of voters of third gender: 615
07:17 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Polling to be held in 41 Assembly seats as well
Voting will be held for six Lok Sabha and 41 assembly seats of Odisha , where the BJP, the Congress and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are in the hunt. Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats and 41 assembly segments coming under these six constituencies will also go to polls simultaneously. Prominent among the hopefuls include BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara LS seat) and state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik (Bhandaripokhari assembly seat).
07:14 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Triangular fight in Balasore, BJD fights anti-incumbency
The Balasore seat will witness a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and BJD. Sitting BJD MP Rabindra Kumar Jena will fight against BJP’s Pratap Sarangi and Navajyoti Patnaik, son of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik.
In the 2014 elections, Jena had secured 4,33,768 votes against Sarangi, who managed to get 2,91,943.
07:00 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC, Left lock horns with BJP
The TMC has fielded Apurba Sarkar (David) against the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Baharampur seat. Whereas, in Krishnagar, it has fielded Mahua Moitra against BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, a footballer. The Congress has nominated Intaj Ali Shah and the CPM Shantanu Jha.
Ranaghat (SC) will see TMC's Rupali Biswas locking horns with BJP's Jagannath Sarkar. Congress has nominated Minati Biswas and the CPM Rama Biswas. In the Burdwan East (SC) seat, TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal will contest against Paresh Chandra Das of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Siddhartha Majumdar and the CPM Iswar Chandra Das.
Whereas, in Asansol, Union minister and BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo will contest against TMC's celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen. The CPM has nominated Gouranga Chatterjee and the Congress Biswarup Mondal for the seat. And in the Bolpur (SC) seat, TMC's Asit Kumar Mal will contest against Ramprasad Das of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Ramchandra Dome and the Congress, Abhijit Saha.
06:58 (IST)
Key contest in Odisha's Balasore, Kendrapara seats; ex-BJD member Baijayant Panda contesting on BJP ticket
Prominent candidates in the fourth phase are BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who is seeking re-election from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and BJP's Pratap Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has fielded actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty against Baijayant Panda.
06:57 (IST)
West Bengal and Odisha to got to polls today
In West Bengal, eight constituencies – Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman East (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC), Birbhum will vote. While in Odisha, six seats – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur are voting.