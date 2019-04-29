East states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Amid clashes, 52.91% turnout recorded in West Bengal, 35.79% in Odisha till 3 pm

East states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: Amid clashes, 52.91 percent polling was reported in West Bengal till 3 pm. In Odisha, the polling percentage was 35.79 percent.
The TMC cadres in Mangalkot's Majigram area, under the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency, were accused smelling voters' fingers to know which party did they cast their vote for as party workers had put two different ittars (perfume) on the EVM machine to illegally identify the voting choice of people. The TMC workers were also accused of physically abusing people who apparently didn't vote for their party. The polling observer was informed about the incident.
In another instance, TMC polling agents were caught casting votes and influencing voters inside booth at Khanji QA Azim High School under the Ketugram Police Station of Bardhaman Purba constituency. Central forces were deployed but despite their deployment, the workers were caught casting proxy votes.
By noon, West Bengal had recorded 35.10 percent polling, whereas Odisha registered 19.67 percent voter turnout.
A violent clash was reported among the villagers and some party supporters at booth no-209 at Sukarpada in the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. As soon as sitting MP Baijayant Panda who is now contesting on a BJP ticket arrived at the polling booth, many villagers questioned him for his absence in the area as an MP for 10 years. A scuffle soon broke out between Panda supporters and BJD supporters.
In West Bengal, a bomb exploded near a booth at Haldapara Madda under the Beharmpur Lok Sabha constituency even as poll violence continued in various parts of the state.
BJP MP Babul Supriyo alleged that the Trinamool Congress is trying to influence voters and have stationed their people at booth numbers 171, 199, 223 and 224 in Jamuria constituency.
Meanwhile, police resorted to lathicharge in order to disperse the crowd at Salar Talitpur area under Beharampur Lok Sabha constituency after polling-related violence was reported from the area.
BJP's BaijayantPanda visited booths in Kendrapara amid reports of rigging. He alleged that authorities have received around 14-15 complaints of disturbance and attempts of booth rigging at various polling stations in Odisha.
Meanwhile, a delegation of top BJP leaders from Delhi including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni will meet Election Commission on Monday over the issue of poll-related violence during phase four voting in West Bengal as fresh clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers in Asansol.
By 10 am, West Bengal had recorded 16.89 percent polling despite repeated instances of violence being reported from various regions. Whereas, Odisha saw 8.34 percent voter turnout in phase four of Lok Sabha election 2019.
BJP candidate from West Bengal's Asansol Babul Supriyo has said that he will ensure that central forces reach all polling stations in the constituency as reports come in of violence in the region with voters boycotting voting over fears of security. Supriyo's car was vandalised after he was leaving post talking to reporters alleging threats by TMC workers.
Meanwhile, BJP has claimed that TMC workers are allegedly disturbing the polling process at booth number 34-37, which are part of the Krishnanagar LS constituency. No security personnel are present at the polling stations despite fight breaking out between BJP, TMC cadre.
A Crude bomb was found near a polling booth in West Bengal's Nadia's Shantipur, part of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency. Central forces have beefed up security and a bomb disposal squad is at the site. Meanwhile, clashes have been reported between BJP and TMC workers in Krishnanagar.
On the other hand, voters in Jemua Bhadubala Bidyapith, part of the Bardhaman–Durgapur (Lok Sabha constituency) have also boycotted polls over the non-deployment of central forces.
The BJP has alleged that several booths have been hijacked by TMC cadres in West Bengal's Chapra under the Nadia district. Fresh clashes have also been reported between BJP and TMC workers in the region.
Meanwhile, voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur after a glitch in EVM was detected, ANI reported.
In Odisha's Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has pitted its firebrand leader Pratap Sarangi against sitting BJD MP Rabindra Jena. The Congress has fielded OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's son Nabajyoti Patnaik in Balasore.
Nine states will go for polling in the fourth phase of the 2019 general election to elect representatives on 72 parliamentary constituencies on Monday, 29 April.
States which are voting in the phase four are – Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The electorate in Odisha will also vote in the Legislative Assembly election in the Assembly constituencies that fall under the respective parliamentary constituencies.
In West Bengal, eight constituencies – Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman East (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC), Birbhum will vote. While in Odisha, six seats – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur are voting.
An electorate of 1,34,56,491 in eight West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray. All the eight seats will see a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.
The campaign for the eight parliamentary seats that came to an end on Saturday evening, saw roadshows and poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
The TMC has fielded Apurba Sarkar (David) against the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Baharampur seat. The Left Front constituent RSP has nominated Id Mohammad, while the BJP has named Krishna Joyardar.
In Krishnagar, the TMC has fielded Mahua Moitra against BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, a footballer. The Congress has nominated Intaj Ali Shah and the CPM Shantanu Jha.
Ranaghat (SC) will see TMC's Rupali Biswas locking horns with BJP's Jagannath Sarkar. Congress has nominated Minati Biswas and the CPM Rama Biswas.
In the Burdwan East (SC) seat, TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal will contest against Paresh Chandra Das of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Siddhartha Majumdar and the CPM Iswar Chandra Das.
Mamtaz Sanghamita is the TMC candidate from the Burdwan-Durgapur seat against BJP's SS Ahluwalia. The Congress has nominated Ranajit Mukherjee and the CPM named Abhas Ray Chaudhuri.
In Asansol, Union minister and BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo will contest against TMC's celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen. The CPM has nominated Gouranga Chatterjee and the Congress Biswarup Mondal for the seat.
In the Bolpur (SC) seat, TMC's Asit Kumar Mal will contest against Ramprasad Das of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Ramchandra Dome and the Congress, Abhijit Saha.
Celebrity candidate Satabdi Roy is the TMC name from the Birbhum seat against BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal. The Congress has nominated Imam Hossain and the CPM named Rezaul Karim for the seat.
Arrangements are in place to ensure free and fair voting in over 10,000 booths in the fourth phase of polls for six Lok Sabha and 41 Assembly seats in Odisha, a senior poll official said.
This will be the final phase of polling in Odisha, except for Patkura Assembly seat, where voting is scheduled to be held on 19 May following the death of the BJD candidate.
Over 95.14 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,792 booths to decide the fate of 388 candidates in the fourth phase. Of the 95,14,883 lakh electorate, 46,05,694 are women and 615 belong to the third gender.
The fourth phase polling will decide the electoral fate of 388 candidates – 52 in six Lok Sabha seats and 336 in 41 Assembly constituencies.
Prominent candidates in the fourth phase are BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who is seeking re-election from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and BJP's Pratap Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has fielded actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty against Baijayant Panda.
In Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has pitted its firebrand leader Pratap Sarangi against sitting BJD MP Rabindra Jena. The Congress has fielded OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's son Nabajyoti Patnaik in Balasore.
Apart from several state ministers, OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik is also in the race. He is contesting from Bhandaripokhari Assembly seat.
While the first and second phase polls were held on 11 April and 18 April respectively, the third phase was held on 23 April. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Odisha election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest update
West Bengal election voting latest update
Odisha election voting latest update
West Bengal election voting latest update
Voter turnout at noon
Odisha: 19.67%
West Bengal: 35.10%
Data as per EC's official app Voter Turnout
Odisha election voting latest update
Violence breaks out in Kendrapara as Jay Panda reaches the booth
A violent clash was reported among the villagers and some party supporters at booth no-209 at Sukarpada in the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. As soon as sitting MP Baijayant Panda who is now contesting on a BJP ticket arrived at the polling booth, many villagers questioned him for his absence in the area as an MP for 10 years. A scuffle soon broke out between Panda supporters and BJD supporters. While Panda was not harmed, his supporters and BJD supporters clashed with each other. Panda fled the scene and termed the incident as BJD-supported violence.
Input by Manish Kumar
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP delegation to meet EC in Delhi over poll violence in West Bengal
BJP delegation from Delhi including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni will meet Election Commission on Monday over the issue of poll-related violence during phase four voting in West Bengal.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Voting percentage at 10 am
Odisha: 8.34%
West Bengal: 16.89%
Data as per EC's official app Voter Turnout
West Bengal election voting latest update
Odisha election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo says he will ensure central forces reach polling booths
Meanwhile, BJP has claimed that TMC workers are allegedly disturbing the polling process at booth number 34-37, which are part of the Krishnanagar LS constituency. No security personnel are present at the polling stations despite fight breaking out between BJP, TMC cadre.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Odisha election voting latest updates
Will BJP's Baijayant Panda be able to wrestle out BJD stronghold Kendrapara?
Kendrapara has been voting against the Congress since 1957. The BJD has been winning here since 1998. The seat sent Naveen Patnaik’s father Biju Patnaik thrice to Parliament in 1977, 1980 and 1984. No candidate opposing the Patnaik family has won the seat for almost the last fifty years.
However, the BJP aims to wrest the seat from the BJD and create history. The saffron party, too, has taken this contest equally seriously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed an election rally in Kendrapara. Other top BJP leaders at the central and state levels have also appealed to people to vote for Baijayant Panda.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
West Bengal election voting latest updates
More than a crore voters to decide fate of 68 contestants today
Constituencies going to vote: 8
Total number of contesting candidates: 68
Total number of polling booths: 15,277
Total number of voters: 1,34,56,491
Total number of male voters: 69,06,199
Total number of female voters: 65,50,004
Number of voters of third gender: 288
Odisha election voting latest updates
Six Lok Sabha seats, 52 candidates in fray
Constituencies going to vote: 6
Total number of contesting candidates: 52
Total number of polling booths: 10,792
Total number of voters: 95,14,883
Total number of male voters: 49,08,575
Total number of female voters: 46,05,694
Number of voters of third gender: 615
Odisha election voting latest updates
Polling to be held in 41 Assembly seats as well
Voting will be held for six Lok Sabha and 41 assembly seats of Odisha , where the BJP, the Congress and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are in the hunt. Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats and 41 assembly segments coming under these six constituencies will also go to polls simultaneously. Prominent among the hopefuls include BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara LS seat) and state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik (Bhandaripokhari assembly seat).
Odisha election voting latest updates
Triangular fight in Balasore, BJD fights anti-incumbency
The Balasore seat will witness a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and BJD. Sitting BJD MP Rabindra Kumar Jena will fight against BJP’s Pratap Sarangi and Navajyoti Patnaik, son of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik.
In the 2014 elections, Jena had secured 4,33,768 votes against Sarangi, who managed to get 2,91,943.
West Bengal election voting latest updates
TMC, Left lock horns with BJP
The TMC has fielded Apurba Sarkar (David) against the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Baharampur seat. Whereas, in Krishnagar, it has fielded Mahua Moitra against BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, a footballer. The Congress has nominated Intaj Ali Shah and the CPM Shantanu Jha.
Ranaghat (SC) will see TMC's Rupali Biswas locking horns with BJP's Jagannath Sarkar. Congress has nominated Minati Biswas and the CPM Rama Biswas. In the Burdwan East (SC) seat, TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal will contest against Paresh Chandra Das of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Siddhartha Majumdar and the CPM Iswar Chandra Das.
Whereas, in Asansol, Union minister and BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo will contest against TMC's celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen. The CPM has nominated Gouranga Chatterjee and the Congress Biswarup Mondal for the seat. And in the Bolpur (SC) seat, TMC's Asit Kumar Mal will contest against Ramprasad Das of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Ramchandra Dome and the Congress, Abhijit Saha.
Key contest in Odisha's Balasore, Kendrapara seats; ex-BJD member Baijayant Panda contesting on BJP ticket
Prominent candidates in the fourth phase are BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who is seeking re-election from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and BJP's Pratap Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has fielded actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty against Baijayant Panda.
West Bengal and Odisha to got to polls today
In West Bengal, eight constituencies – Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman East (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC), Birbhum will vote. While in Odisha, six seats – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur are voting.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
13:27 (IST)
13:08 (IST)
13:02 (IST)
12:44 (IST)
12:34 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest update
12:22 (IST)
12:19 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
12:01 (IST)
11:59 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
11:53 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
11:47 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
11:40 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
11:27 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
11:25 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest update
11:20 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
10:55 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
10:51 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
10:47 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
10:34 (IST)
10:32 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest update
10:29 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
10:23 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
10:09 (IST)
10:05 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest update
09:48 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
09:36 (IST)
West bengal election voting latest updates
09:34 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
09:24 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
09:19 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
09:07 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
08:51 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
08:46 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
08:43 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
08:35 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
08:20 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
08:13 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
08:09 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
07:36 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
07:35 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
07:33 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
An electorate of 1,34,56,491 in eight West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray. All the eight seats will see a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.