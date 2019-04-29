Sponsored by

East states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Amid clashes, 52.91% turnout recorded in West Bengal, 35.79% in Odisha till 3 pm

Apr 29, 2019 15:18:40 IST
East states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Amid clashes, 52.91% turnout recorded in West Bengal, 35.79% in Odisha till 3 pm

  • 15:10 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    52.91% voting recorded in West Bengal till 3 pm

    Here is the constituency-wise break-up of voter turnout in the state:

    • Baharampur 53.51%
    • Krishnanagar 51.39%
    • Ranaghat 52.27%
    • Bardhaman Purba 55.47%
    • Bardhaman-Durgapur 55.06%
    • Asansol 49.98%
    • Bolpur 50.82%
    • Birbhum 54.60

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest update

    35.79% voting recorded in Odisha till 3 pm

    Here is the constituency-wise break-up of voter turnout in the state:

    • Mayurbhanj 35.67%
    • Balasore 35.41%
    • Bhadrak 37.44%
    • Jajpur 30.53%
    • Kendrapara 43.80%
    • Jagatsinghpur 30.99%

  • 14:46 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    TMC files complaint with EC against open-firing by CRPF in Birbhum

    A Trinamool Parliamentary delegation met the Election Commission in Delhi on Monday 

    Meanwhile, West Bengal TMC wrote to EC as CRPF forces opened fire at polling booths in Dubrajpur, part of Birbhum LS seat. They also filed a complaint against BJP for breaking the Model Code of Conduct.

    Input by A Ghose and Syeda Shabana

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Voter turnout at 2 pm

    Odisha: 35.79%

    West Bengal: 52.37%

    Data as per EC's official app Voter Turnout

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:27 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    TMC workers tamper with EVM to identify voting pattern, thrash people who they fear haven't voted for party

    The TMC cadres at booth no. 122 in Mangalkot's Majigram area, under the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency, were accused smelling voters' fingers to know which party did they cast their vote for as party workers had put two different ittars (perfume) on the EVM machine to illegally identify the voting choice of people. The TMC workers were also accused of physically abusing people who apparently didn't vote for their party. The polling observer was informed about the incident.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:22 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    BJP convoy attacked in Behrampur as violence continues 

    At Booth no. 162 in Nakasi Para area of West Bengal's Baharampur, BJP's convoy was allegedly attacked by TMC cadres leaving seven injured including BJP convenor Shantanu Dey. Dey told that his polling agent was beaten up by TMC men. They didn’t receive any help from central security forces. 

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:20 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Unknown person caught inside polling booth by Congress candidate

    Baharampur sitting MP and Congress leader Adhir Choudhary reportedly caught an outsider inside polling booth no. 122 in LS constituency. As soon as he spotted the man, the man was gheraoed by Congress supporters and a clash broke out. No police or central force was present at the booth. 

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:05 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest updates

    Voter turnout shrinks during afternoon

    Voter turnout in Odisha sunk during the afternoon as temperature soared. Many booths like Kapeleswar in the Kendrapara town and Kendrapara Lok Sabha segment saw barely seven to eight voters even though the region had a good turnout in the morning when voting started. 

    Input by Sonali Singh

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:49 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    Violence continues in Birbhum, villagers allege harassment by TMC

    In Birbhum LS constituency, TMC men allegedly captured three booths in Rampurhat. Villagers claimed they were beaten up by TMC men and female voters were threatened of molestation. Villagers feared coming out and protested within the village. 


    Meanwhile, CRPF personnel opened fire at the crowd in booth 284 and 259 at Dubrajpur, part of Birbhum seat leading to massive tension in the area.


    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:37 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    BJP candidate's car vandalised in Kalna, lodges police complaint against TMC workers

    Bardhaman Purba BJP candidate Paresh Chnadra Das's car was vandalised in Kalna allegedly by TMC goons. Das filed a police complaint against TMC workers against the alleged vandalism.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:27 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    TMC workers indulge in proxy voting

    TMC polling agents were caught casting votes and influencing voters inside booth at Khanji QA Azim High School under the Ketugram Police Station of Bardhaman Purba constituency. Central forces were deployed but despite their deployment, the workers were caught casting proxy votes.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:08 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest update

    Model booths set up in Odisha to encourage people to come out and vote

    The Odisha Chief Electoral Office has ensured setting up of many model polling booths in the state to encourage voters to come in good numbers by providing better amenities at the centre. Red carpet, balloons, wheelchairs, waiting space, drinking water and other facilities are present in these booths for the voters. In the picture is a ‘Model Polling booth’ in Duhuria area under the Kendrapara LS constituency.

    Input by Sonali Singh and Manish Kumar

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:02 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    Watch: TMC worker casts vote for several women in Bardhaman–Durgapur 

    A TMC polling agent, Subodh Ruidas, was seen voting for women voters at booth number 136 in Natundanga High School, part of Bardhaman–Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. 

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:44 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    BJP delegation to file complaint with EC over violence

    A West Bengal BJP delegation led by Jay Prakash Majumdar and Vice-President Sishir Bajoria, member, Election Committee will meet the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal. “The meeting is to lodge a complaint against massive rigging and discrepancies in voting in the fourth phase of elections in the state”, the BJP said. 

    Input by A Ghose 

  • 12:34 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    TMC supporters protest in Birbhum 

    Supporters of TMC protested in Nanoor of Birbhum district, after BJP opposed TMC members, who insisted on polling despite the absence of central forces at the polling booth. The local police are working to mediate between the two groups. 

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Voter turnout at noon

    Odisha: 19.67%

    West Bengal: 35.10%

    Data as per EC's official app Voter Turnout

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:19 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Bomb explodes near polling station in Baharampur

    Fresh allegations were raised against TMC workers as a bomb exploded near a polling booth at Haldapara Madda under Beldanga Police Station of the Baharmpur Lok Sabha constituency. 

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:01 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest update

    Violence breaks out in Kendrapara as Jay Panda reaches the booth

    A violent clash was reported among the villagers and some party supporters at booth no-209 at Sukarpada in the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. As soon as sitting MP Baijayant Panda who is now contesting on a BJP ticket arrived at the polling booth, many villagers questioned him for his absence in the area as an MP for 10 years. A scuffle soon broke out between Panda supporters and BJD supporters. While Panda was not harmed, his supporters and BJD supporters clashed with each other. Panda fled the scene and termed the incident as BJD-supported violence. 

    Input by Manish Kumar

  • 11:59 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Voter turnout by 11 am

    Baharampur recorded the highest turnout in the state till 11 am registering 36.11 percent polling percentage.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:53 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Birbhum continues to see poll violence

    In Nalhati's Habispur village, BJP supporters were allegedly stopped by TMC workers from casting vote. BJP and TMC supporters thereby engaged in a scuffle. One BJP supporter was seriously injured in the incident and villagers were spotted protesting outside the booth. CRPF rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Locals even claimed that there have been bombings around the booth


    Input by A Ghose

  • 11:47 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Babul Supriyo alleges mass booth rigging

    Supriyo alleged that in Jamuria Assembly booth no. 171, 223, 224, 199, TMC workers were standing near EVMs and influencing voters. He also alleged that booth no. 215, 216, 217 were captured in Dakshinkhanda GP, Raniganj.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:40 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Police lathicharge in Baharampur 

    Police resorted to lathicharge in order to disperse the crowd at Salar Talitpur area under Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency after polling-related violence was reported from the area.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:27 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Poll violence continues in Bolpur, Asansol

    Massive clashes were reported between BJP and TMC workers at booth no. 217 in Nanoor, part of the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. Reportedly, an Aaj Tak reporter, Manogya Lohiwal was allegedly beaten up by TMC men in Asansol.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:25 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest update

    BJD candidate from Baripada Vidhan Sabha seat Sarojini Hembram casts vote

    Rajya Sabha Member and BJD candidate from Baripada Assembly constituency Sarojini Hembram cast vote at booth number-34 in the Mayurbhanj LS segment.

    Image courtesy: Bibhuti Mohapatro

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:20 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Voters not allowed to vote in Baharampur 

    Around 400 voters were not allowed to enter polling booth in Mirzapur's Benldanga Thana, part of the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. Reportedly, unidentified men stopped them from entering the booth and casting vote. There were also reports that a number of them were attacked on Sunday night while a few houses in the village were vandalised. Though police has denied naming any political party, locals claimed it was due to a clash between Congress and TMC workers.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:55 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Showcause notice issued against Birbhum BJP candidate for using phone inside booth

    Election Commission issues showcause notice to  BJP’s Birbhum candidate Dudhkumar Mondal for using a phone inside the polling booth.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:51 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    TMC workers capture booth in Birbhum 

    The Rampurhat Dakhalbari booth which is a part of the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency was allegedly captured by TMC goons. No one was allowed to enter for two hours as TMC men remained inside the booth. Locals and a BJP polling agent reached out to the police. However, IC Abu Salem of Rampurhat police station only came after TMC men had left the booth.


    Input by A Ghose​

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:47 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Women allege forced voting in Asansol, claim they were made to press particular button by TMC workers

    Many women in Asansol's Barabani alleged that they were not allowed to cast their vote having entered the polling booth. They alleged that TMC workers were present inside the booth and forcefully made them press them the EVM button despite their choice.

    Input by A Ghose 

  • 10:34 (IST)

    BJP delegation to meet EC in Delhi over poll violence in West Bengal

    BJP delegation from Delhi including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni will meet Election Commission on Monday over the issue of poll-related violence during phase four voting in West Bengal.

    ANI

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest update

    Baijayant Panda visits booths in Kendrapara amid reports of rigging

    Panda alleged that poll authorities have received around 14-15 complaints of disturbance and attempts of booth rigging at different polling booths.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:29 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Rigging alleged in two booths in Ranaghat

    Rigging was alleged at Ranaghat Uttar Purab Assembly segment (89)'s booth number 47 and 49. In Chakdaha Assembly segment (91), TMC goons did not allow people to vote in ward number 2 and 9. Meanwhile, a bomb was found in Dakghar Radha Rani School polling station in Santipur.

    Input by A Ghose

  • 10:23 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    More poll violence reported in Asansol as BJP, TMC workers clash, police resort to lathicharge

    Meanwhile, TMC men were caught red-handed in Raniganj, a part of Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency trying to capture booth no. 169, 113 and 218. Locals protested against the clashes between BJP and TMC workers which ensued after the incident came to light. 

  • 10:09 (IST)

    Voting percentage at 10 am

    Odisha: 8.34%

    West Bengal: 16.89%

    Data as per EC's official app Voter Turnout

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:05 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest update

    Violence reported from various constituencies

    Even as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has blamed TMC of booth capturing, TMC has alleged that Choudhary is indulged in creating a ruckus with the help of goons.

    Meanwhile, in Baharampore, the state police reached a polling booth amidst reports of booth capturing. Whereas, at booth no. 82 in Asansol voting hasn’t begun due to EVM malfunction. At Kaligati booth in Birbhum (booth no. 205 and 207) also, voting hasn’t begun due to EVM malfunction.

    At booth no. 125 and 129 in Pandeshwar block of Asansol, local residents are protesting for deployment of central forces. After two hours, a few TMC workers tried to vote. However, BJP and CPM workers engaged in a brawl with the TMC cadre. The police had to resort to lathicharge to diffuse the situation which resulted in injuries to people. Voting was halted, thereby,

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:48 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest updates

    Voting delayed due to EVM malfunctioning in various areas

    Polling has been delayed in various booths in Odisha due to problems with EVMs. According to sources, in the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, polling was delayed at booth number 71, 183, 198, 220.

    In Kendrapara, EVM Malfunction delayed voting at booth no. 226 & 128 in Aul, while voters of Mayurbhanj LS seat also faced similar problems. 


     

    Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro

  • 09:36 (IST)

    West bengal election voting latest updates

    Clash ensues between BJP, TMC workers in Asansol after Babul Supriyo's car is vandalised

    Fresh clashes broke out between workers of TMC and BJP in Asansol after BJP candidate Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised. 

  • 09:34 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Babul Supriyo's car vandalised 

    BJP candidate from Asansol LS constituency Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised after he was leaving one of the booths post inspection over reports of alleged violence between BJP and TMC workers and lack of security.

  • 09:24 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo says he will ensure central forces reach polling booths

    Meanwhile, BJP has claimed that TMC workers are allegedly disturbing the polling process at booth number 34-37, which are part of the Krishnanagar LS constituency. No security personnel are present at the polling stations despite fight breaking out between BJP, TMC cadre.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:19 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    EVM breaks down in Birbhum and Bolpur

    EVM malfunctioning was reported from Birbhum and Bolpur. Voting was stalled at many polling stations in Suri due to EVM glitch. Rampurhat in Bolpur most affected.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:07 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    TMC worker arrested in Berhampore for alleged rigging, Congress, BJP protest

    At the Berhampore Union Christian College booth number 6, part of the Berhampore LS seat, two men reportedly TMC workers were found attempting to rig polling. The Berhampore police arrested one of them. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP leaders reportedly arrived at the booth and protested against the incident.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:51 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Crude bomb found near polling booth in Nadia

    A Crude bomb was found near a polling booth in Nadia's Shantipur, part of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency. Central forces have beefed up security and a bomb disposal squad is at the site. 

    Earlier, on Sunday night, a TMC supporter sustained injuries while making a crude bomb, along with three others in Krishnanagar. 

    Input by A Ghose

  • 08:46 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Voters boycott election over lack of security in Bardhaman–Durgapur, Asansol

    On the other hand, voters in Jemua Bhadubala Bidyapith​, part of the Bardhaman–Durgapur (Lok Sabha constituency) have also boycotted polls over the non-deployment of central forces.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:43 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Congress alleges workers not bein allowed in Berhampore booth, no security deployed

    Congress has alleged that its polling agents are not being allowed to enter the booth at Krishnanatha College, which is part of the Berhampore LS constituency. Senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary reached the spot amid claims of non-deployment of central force.

    Input by A Ghose

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:35 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Watch: People queue up at Suri Benimadhab Institution polling booth in Suri (Birbhum LS seat)

    Meanwhile, in Berhampore, outsiders were arrested in BT college booth and CRPF tightened security after a major scuffle ensued. 

    Input by A Ghose

  • 08:20 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    BJP candidate from Krishnanagar, Nadia alleges booth capturing by TMC

    BJP has alleged that several booths have been hijacked by TMC cadres in Chapra under the Nadia districts. Fresh clashes have also been reported between BJP and TMC workers in the region.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:13 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Lack of security in Asansol withhelds voters

    Even though the West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced 100 percent security cover across all booths in Asansol, five booths don't have central forces manning them.

    At Durgapur's Jemua village which comes under Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, booth number 222, 223, 224, 225 and 226 don't have any deployment of central forces. The villagers, therefore, have boycotted polling in wake of lack of security.

    Input by A Ghose

  • 08:09 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest updates

    Will BJP's Baijayant Panda be able to wrestle out BJD stronghold Kendrapara?

    Kendrapara has been voting against the Congress since 1957. The BJD has been winning here since 1998. The seat sent Naveen Patnaik’s father Biju Patnaik thrice to Parliament in 1977, 1980 and 1984. No candidate opposing the Patnaik family has won the seat for almost the last fifty years.

    However, the BJP aims to wrest the seat from the BJD and create history. The saffron party, too, has taken this contest equally seriously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed an election rally in Kendrapara. Other top BJP leaders at the central and state levels have also appealed to people to vote for Baijayant Panda.

  • 07:36 (IST)

    Odisha election voting latest updates

    In Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has pitted its firebrand leader Pratap Sarangi against sitting BJD MP Rabindra Jena. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's son Nabajyoti Patnaik.

  • 07:35 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Voting yet to begin in two booths in Bolpur as EVM malfunctions

    Voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur after a glitch in EVM was detected, ANI reported.

  • 07:33 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    An electorate of 1,34,56,491 in eight West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray. All the eight seats will see a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.

In Odisha's Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has pitted its firebrand leader Pratap Sarangi against sitting BJD MP Rabindra Jena. The Congress has fielded OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's son Nabajyoti Patnaik in Balasore.

Nine states will go for polling in the fourth phase of the 2019 general election to elect representatives on 72 parliamentary constituencies on Monday, 29 April.

States which are voting in the phase four are – Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The electorate in Odisha will also vote in the Legislative Assembly election in the Assembly constituencies that fall under the respective parliamentary constituencies.

In West Bengal, eight constituencies –  Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman East (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC), Birbhum will vote. While in Odisha, six seats –  Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur are voting.

An electorate of 1,34,56,491 in eight West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray. All the eight seats will see a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.

The campaign for the eight parliamentary seats that came to an end on Saturday evening, saw roadshows and poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The TMC has fielded Apurba Sarkar (David) against the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Baharampur seat. The Left Front constituent RSP has nominated Id Mohammad, while the BJP has named Krishna Joyardar.

In Krishnagar, the TMC has fielded Mahua Moitra against BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, a footballer. The Congress has nominated Intaj Ali Shah and the CPM Shantanu Jha.

Ranaghat (SC) will see TMC's Rupali Biswas locking horns with BJP's Jagannath Sarkar. Congress has nominated Minati Biswas and the CPM Rama Biswas.

In the Burdwan East (SC) seat, TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal will contest against Paresh Chandra Das of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Siddhartha Majumdar and the CPM Iswar Chandra Das.

Mamtaz Sanghamita is the TMC candidate from the Burdwan-Durgapur seat against BJP's SS Ahluwalia. The Congress has nominated Ranajit Mukherjee and the CPM named Abhas Ray Chaudhuri.

In Asansol, Union minister and BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo will contest against TMC's celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen. The CPM has nominated Gouranga Chatterjee and the Congress Biswarup Mondal for the seat.

In the Bolpur (SC) seat, TMC's Asit Kumar Mal will contest against Ramprasad Das of the BJP. The CPM has fielded Ramchandra Dome and the Congress, Abhijit Saha.

Celebrity candidate Satabdi Roy is the TMC name from the Birbhum seat against BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal. The Congress has nominated Imam Hossain and the CPM named Rezaul Karim for the seat.

Arrangements are in place to ensure free and fair voting in over 10,000 booths in the fourth phase of polls for six Lok Sabha and 41 Assembly seats in Odisha, a senior poll official said.

This will be the final phase of polling in Odisha, except for Patkura Assembly seat, where voting is scheduled to be held on 19 May following the death of the BJD candidate.

Over 95.14 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,792 booths to decide the fate of 388 candidates in the fourth phase. Of the 95,14,883 lakh electorate, 46,05,694 are women and 615 belong to the third gender.

The fourth phase polling will decide the electoral fate of 388 candidates – 52 in six Lok Sabha seats and 336 in 41 Assembly constituencies.

Prominent candidates in the fourth phase are BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who is seeking re-election from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and BJP's Pratap Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has fielded actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty against Baijayant Panda.

In Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has pitted its firebrand leader Pratap Sarangi against sitting BJD MP Rabindra Jena. The Congress has fielded OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's son Nabajyoti Patnaik in Balasore.

Apart from several state ministers, OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik is also in the race. He is contesting from Bhandaripokhari Assembly seat.

While the first and second phase polls were held on 11 April and 18 April respectively, the third phase was held on 23 April. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 15:18:40 IST

