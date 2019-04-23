East states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE updates: TMC workers beat up BJP supporters in West Bengal's South Dinajpur



East states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LATEST updates: In West Bengal's South Dinajpur BJP supporters and villagers were beaten up for showing support to the party. Several people alleged that TMC workers from the area tried hijacking the booth and threatened villagers to vote for the ruling party. The situation went out of control when a couple of people got into a scuffle, and central forces rushed had to be rushed to the booth.

Whereas in Maldaha constituency, there have been severe clashes in the block near the India-Bangladesh border. Three voters have been seriously injured including a woman. There have also been allegations that voters are being influenced to vote for particular candidates. TMC has alleged that Congress cadres are trying to influence the votes and not letting voters vote for their choice of candidate in Ratua under the Maldaha constituency.

A TMC councillors' husband was injured in clashes in Domkal in the Murshidabad district. The TMC has blamed the Congress and the CPM for the attack. Earlier, during the second phase of polling, West Bengal had witnessed widespread violence.

Meanwhile, outside a polling booth in Hariharpara in Murshidabad district, gunshots were heard after poll violence, with no security personnel present at the spot. Congress has accused TMC of violence.

The Election Commission (EC) ordered the removal of a presiding officer in Ratua under the Maldaha Uttar seat after unknown persons were seen assisting voters at the polling booth, News18 reported.

Early voting was seen in West Bengal's Murshidabad constituency. The important candidates in the seat are sitting MP, Badaruddoza Khan of CPM, BJP’s Humayun Kabir, Abu Hena from Congress and TMC’s Janab Abu Taher Khan. Voters also lined-up in Assam's Gauhati and Tripura East to vote early-on.

Meanwhile, an EVM malfunctioned in Baghbar under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

In the eastern part of India, voting in the third phase on Tuesday will be held in Assam, Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura.

The election to Tripura East constituency was deferred from 18 April to 23 April after the Election Commission received inputs that the "law and order prevailing in the constituency is not conducive to the holding of a free and fair poll."

In six seats in Odisha, the main contest in between the state's ruling BJD and the BJP. The BJD had won all the six seats in 2014. The third phase of polls will decide the fate of 61 hopefuls in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar.

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the five seats: Balurghat, Maldaha North, Maldaha South, Jangipur and Murshidabad. Four seats will see four-cornered contests between the three parties and the Left Front. It will be a three-cornered contest in Maldaha South as no Left party is in the fray in the seat.

In Assam, four constituencies — Dhubri, Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta and Gauhati — will go to polls on Tuesday. Prominent candidates in the fray are two sitting MPs AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and Independent Naba Sarania in Kokrajhar, state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF from Kokrajhar and Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque.

Gauhati has 17 candidates in the fray, including five women, with the contest likely to be direct between two women candidates — BJP's Queen Oja and Congress's Bobbeeta Sharma. In Dhubri, there are 15 candidates with the fight likely to be triangular between sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal, AGP's Zabed Islam and Congress candidate Abu Taher Bepari.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while the election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout.

The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.

