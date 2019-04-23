East states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE updates: Polling adjourned in two booths in Odisha due to wrong EVM-VVPAT pairing

East states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LATEST updates: In Asansol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her prime ministerial aspirations. "By fighting on just a handful of seats, Didi is dreaming of becoming a prime minister. If the post of prime minister could be bought in auctions, then Congress and Didi would've bought the post with the money they've looted from the country. Didi, this prime minister post is not available for auction that you can buy if with the money earned in Saradha, Narada (scams)," he said.
Till 4 pm, voter turnout was low in Odisha at 46.4 percent in the third phase of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in the state, while polling crossed over 60 percent in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura. Bengal registered highest among the four eastern states at 68.2 percent despite violent clashes affecting voting in Murshidabad. Tripura registered 65.92 percent turnout whereas it was 62.13 percent in Assam.
A polling officer was found hanging in his house in Buniadpur, South Dinajpur, which is part of the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. Babulal Murmu allegedly committed suicide last night. However, his wife alleged that Murmu was under pressure. He was disturbed because of developments that has happened in West Bengal in the last two phases. No complaint has been registered against anyone as yet.
A voter named Tiyarul Kalam, 55, was killed and seven others injured in poll clashes between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Baligram area of West Bengal's Murshidabad which is a Lok Sabha constituency undergoing polling in the third phase of 2019 general elections.
TMC leader and former block president of Kumarganj, Mahmuda Begum allegedly threatened people and got inot a brawl with police after BJP's Goutam Chakravarty, the leader of party's South Dinajpur district, alleged that Begum was helping people in capturing the booth and influencing voters. After getting a complaint when police reached the spot, Begum got into a heated argument with the force.
A delegation from the BJP will meet Chief Election Officer for West Bengal, Aariz Aftab, at 3.00 pm on Tuesday to voice their concerns over vote rigging and violence reported during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Odisha has recorded 25.26 percent voting by 1 pm. However, Bhubaneswar saw a dismal polling percentage of 8.68 percent. Some people denoted the low voter turnout to EVM glitches.
In West Bengal's South Dinajpur BJP supporters and villagers were beaten up for showing support to the party. Several people alleged that TMC workers from the area tried hijacking the booth and threatened villagers to vote for the ruling party. The situation went out of control when a couple of people got into a scuffle, and central forces rushed had to be rushed to the booth.
Whereas in Maldaha constituency, there have been severe clashes in the block near the India-Bangladesh border. Three voters have been seriously injured including a woman. There have also been allegations that voters are being influenced to vote for particular candidates. TMC has alleged that Congress cadres are trying to influence the votes and not letting voters vote for their choice of candidate in Ratua under the Maldaha constituency.
A TMC councillors' husband was injured in clashes in Domkal in the Murshidabad district. The TMC has blamed the Congress and the CPM for the attack. Earlier, during the second phase of polling, West Bengal had witnessed widespread violence.
Meanwhile, outside a polling booth in Hariharpara in Murshidabad district, gunshots were heard after poll violence, with no security personnel present at the spot. Congress has accused TMC of violence.
The Election Commission (EC) ordered the removal of a presiding officer in Ratua under the Maldaha Uttar seat after unknown persons were seen assisting voters at the polling booth, News18 reported.
Early voting was seen in West Bengal's Murshidabad constituency. The important candidates in the seat are sitting MP, Badaruddoza Khan of CPM, BJP’s Humayun Kabir, Abu Hena from Congress and TMC’s Janab Abu Taher Khan. Voters also lined-up in Assam's Gauhati and Tripura East to vote early-on.
Meanwhile, an EVM malfunctioned in Baghbar under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.
In the eastern part of India, voting in the third phase on Tuesday will be held in Assam, Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura.
The election to Tripura East constituency was deferred from 18 April to 23 April after the Election Commission received inputs that the "law and order prevailing in the constituency is not conducive to the holding of a free and fair poll."
In six seats in Odisha, the main contest in between the state's ruling BJD and the BJP. The BJD had won all the six seats in 2014. The third phase of polls will decide the fate of 61 hopefuls in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar.
In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the five seats: Balurghat, Maldaha North, Maldaha South, Jangipur and Murshidabad. Four seats will see four-cornered contests between the three parties and the Left Front. It will be a three-cornered contest in Maldaha South as no Left party is in the fray in the seat.
In Assam, four constituencies — Dhubri, Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta and Gauhati — will go to polls on Tuesday. Prominent candidates in the fray are two sitting MPs AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri and Independent Naba Sarania in Kokrajhar, state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF from Kokrajhar and Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque.
Gauhati has 17 candidates in the fray, including five women, with the contest likely to be direct between two women candidates — BJP's Queen Oja and Congress's Bobbeeta Sharma. In Dhubri, there are 15 candidates with the fight likely to be triangular between sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal, AGP's Zabed Islam and Congress candidate Abu Taher Bepari.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while the election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout.
The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.
17:29 (IST)
Assam Election Voting Latst Updates
Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote at Amingaon High School booth
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma caste his vote with wife Riniki Bhuyan at Amingaon High School poling booth
Input by Santanu Mahanta/101Reporters
17:06 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Polling in two booths in Odisha adjourned due to mis-pairing
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Odisha has adjourned voting in two polling booths in the State due to mis-pairing of EVM and VVPAT machines. In a press statement, the Odisha CEO Surendra Kumar said polling in Booth No 196 of Badamba Assembly Constituency and Booth No 183 of Deogarh Assembly Constituency have been suspended due wrong pairing. The CEO will recommend for fresh polling in these two booths.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101 Reporters
16:52 (IST)
Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates
Modi mocks Mamata over PM aspirations
In Asansol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her prime ministerial aspirations. "By fighting on just a handful of seats, Didi is dreaming of becoming a prime minister. If the post of prime minister could be bought in auctions, then Congress and Didi would've bought the post with the money they've looted from the country. Didi, this prime minister post is not available for auction that you can buy if with the money earned in Saradha, Narada (scams)."
16:36 (IST)
Polling stations setup in phase 3 of General Elections to Lok Sabha
16:14 (IST)
Voter turnout at 4 pm
Assam: 62.13%
Odisha: 46.44%
Tripura: 65.92%
West Bengal: 68.25%
16:11 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Bomb hurled near polling booth in Murshidabad's Raninagar area
According to ANI, some unidentified men hurled a bomb near polling booth no-27,28 in Murshidabad's Raninagar area. Violent clashes were reported earlier between the Congress and TMC after allegations and counter-allegations of booth capturing, rigging and EVM tampering in various booths across Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.
15:59 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Balurghat LS polls: Polling officer found hanging in house in Buniadpur
A polling officer was found hanging in his house in Buniadpur, South Dinajpur, which is part of the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. Babulal Murmu allegedly committed suicide last night. However, his wife alleged that Murmu was under pressure. He was disturbed because of developments that has happened in West Bengal in the last two phases. No complaint has been registered against anyone as yet.
Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters
15:36 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Presiding officer arrested for allowing voters to vote without ID proof
A presiding election officer identified as Prasad Barman was arrested in Gauripur Bani Vidyamandir polling station in Dhubri constituency for letting people vote without proper identification documents.
Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan
15:34 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Polling officer dies on duty
A polling official at booth number 41 in Kantapal village in Dhenkanal passed away after collapsing while on duty, ANI reported.
15:31 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh casts vote in Dispur
Manmohan Singh is Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.
East states Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE updates: Voter killed in violent poll clashes between TMC and Congress in Murshidabad
15:19 (IST)
Voter turnout at 3 pm
Assam: 62.13%
Odisha: 41.17%
Tripura: 52.39%
West Bengal: 63.92%
15:05 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest update
Voter killed in Congress-TMC clash in Murshidabad
A voter named Tiyarul Kalam, 55, was killed and seven others injured in poll clashes between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Baligram area of West Bengal's Murshidabad which is a Lok Sabha constituency undergoing polling in the third phase of 2019 general elections.
Violent clashes were reported earlier between the two parties after allegations and counter-allegations of booth capturing, rigging and EVM tampering in various booths across the seat.
15:01 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik campaign in Odisha
Amid polling in Odisha in the third phase of Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik campaigned in the state.
Modi said that even though BJP workers are being attacked in the state, every BJP worker in Odisha is standing firmly with the people and, the departure of BJD is certain in the eastern state.
Meanwhile, Patnaik did public addresses in Balasore and Bhadrak to appeal to people to re-elect the Biju Janata Dal government in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
14:45 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest update
TMC leader threatens police in South Dinajpur
TMC leader and former block president of Kumarganj, Mahmuda Begum allegedly threatened people as she came over to see polling at her former block. Goutam Chakravarty, the leader of BJP's South Dinajpur district, alleged that Begum was helping people in capturing the booth and influencing voters. After getting a complaint when police reached the spot, Begum allegedly got into a heated argument with the force..
Input by A Ghose
14:44 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
Low voter turnout in Bhubaneswar
Due to rise in temperature post noon, voter turnout dropped drastically in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The lack of amenities at polling booths to help voters in beating the heat has also discouraged people to come out and vote.
Input by Sonali Singh
13:43 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP delegation to meet CEO to complain about poll violence, rigging
A delegation from the BJP will meet Chief Election Officer for West Bengal, Aariz Aftab, at 3.00 pm on Tuesday to voice their concerns over vote rigging and violence reported during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Input by SS Parveen
13:42 (IST)
Voter turnout at 1 pm
Assam: 46.31%
Odisha: 32.82%
Tripura: 44.76%
West Bengal: 52.40%
13:40 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Polling percentage at 1pm
Overall- 46.61%
Dhubri – 53.07%
Kokrajhar (ST) – 47.59%
Barpeta – 46.21%
Gauhati – 40.60%
Input by Santanu Mahanta
13:35 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
More violence reported in Maldaha Uttar
Another incident of violence was reported from Maldaha Uttar. A BJP member from the block, Sagar Roy, was allegedly beaten up by TMC members when he tried to record the attack on his phone. The attackers were allegedly trying to capture booth no 173 at Chachol.
Input by A Ghose
13:20 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest update
BJD moves EC against Dharmendra Pradhan
A BJD delegation in Bhubaneswar moved to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer to complain about Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The regional party complained that Pradhan violated poll code by campaigning post voting and giving media byte in silence/ban period. It demanded action against Pradhan suggesting that he be banned from campaigning.
Input by Sonali Singh
12:50 (IST)
Tripura election voting latest updates
BJP delegation meets EC observer to complain against lathicharge by security forces
A BJP delegation met Special Election Observer Vinod Zutshi to complain that security forces are terrorising ordinary voters across Tripura East constituency. Party said several of its supporters including a woman activist were injured due to unprovoked lathicharge at several places.
Input by Syed Sajjad Ali
12:25 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
BJP supporters beaten up by TMC workers
In South Dinajpur's Kushmundi BJP supporters and villagers were beaten up for showing support to the party. Several people alleged that TMC workers from the area tried hijacking the booth and threatened villagers to vote for the ruling party. The Situation went out of control when a couple of people got into a scuffle, and central forces rushed had to be rushed to the booth.
Input by A Ghose
11:55 (IST)
Tripura election voting latest updates
EVM malfunction stall polling, voters boycott election
Polling was stalled in five polling centres under East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency due to EVM malfunctions.
Meanwhile, some 25 families of North Durgapur village in Khowai area under East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency are boycotting poll to protest alleged assault on local youth, Sabir Mia, allegedly by members of the central security force.
Congress candidate in East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Pragya Debbarman, alleged rigging in several booths. She said she has lodged a complaint with the election commission.
Input by: Syed Sajjad Ali
11:41 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Congress block president beaten up in Jangipur
In the Jangipur constituency at Khargram, Indrani village, the Congress block President Abdus Salam was allegedly beaten up brutally by TMC workers at booth number 45 during polling.
Input by A Ghose
11:38 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
11 am poll percentage
Dhubri – 31.54%
Kokrajhar (ST) – 27.2%
Barpeta – 25.86%
Gauhati – 29.47%
Average – 28.64 %
11:36 (IST)
11:13 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Allegations of Congress influencing voters in Maldaha
There have been allegations that voters are being influenced to vote for particular candidates. TMC has alleged that Congress cadres are trying to influence the votes and not letting voters vote for their choice of candidate in Ratua under the Maldaha constituency.
Input by A Ghose
11:09 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Clashes in Malda' Kaliachawk as TMC workers engage in violence with Congress supporters
There have been severe clashes in the block near the India-Bangladesh border. Three voters have been seriously injured including a woman. Injured people have been admitted to the Gopalganj hospital.
10:57 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Police resort to lathicharge as TMC workers intimidate voters in Jangipur
There have been reports of police lathicharge in Suti in Jangipur constituency as TMC workers in groups were intimidating voters.
Input by SS Parveen
10:52 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Assam ex-DGP alleges EVM tampering
Ex-DGP of Assam and writer, Harekrishna Deka, has claimed that EVMs may have been tampered with. He said that there was some delay when he went to vote and when he finally did, his vote was recorded for some other party. "There is a serious problem in the system. This is a dangerous thing,' he said. He added that he complained to the polling officer and feels that EC must go back to the ballot system of voting.
Input by Santanu Mahanta
10:33 (IST)
Voter turnout percentage at 10 am
Assam: 12.36%
Odisha: 7.15%
Tripura: 5.83%
West Bengal: 16.85%
10:29 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Poll Violence in Murshidabad
Three TMC workers were injured after a crude bomb was hurled at them in Domkal municipality under the Murshidabad district during poll clashes with Congress workers. Tujam Ansari (50), Masadul Islam (35), Malik Mondal (27) have been admitted to the Murshidabad medical College.
10:10 (IST)
West Bengal election voting lates updates
Voter turnout at 9 am
Balurghat- 17.28%,
Maldaha Uttar- 16.11%,
Maldaha Dakshin- 16.22 %
Jangipur- 17.54%
Murshidabad- 17.54%
State total - 16.94%
Input by A Ghose
10:01 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest update
Naveen Patnaik casts vote
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik cast his vote in Bhubaneswar.
09:52 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Polling percentage at 9 am
Dhubri- 14.52%
Kokrajhar- 10.14%
Barpeta- 11.71%
Gauhati- 12.38%
Average- 12.36%
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah
09:51 (IST)
West Bengal election voting lates updates
Poll Violence in Murshidabad
Outside a polling booth in Hariharpara in Murshidabad district, gunshots were heard after poll violence, with no security personnel present at the spot. Congress has accused TMC of violence.
At another polling booth in Bhagwangola of Murshidabad district, outsiders were seen assisting voters at the EVM. A CPM polling agent was thrashed when he protested against it.
09:40 (IST)
West Bengal election voting lates updates
TMC councillor's kin injured in clash in Murshidabad, party blames Congress, CPM
A TMC councillors' husband was injured in clashes in Domkal in the Murshidabad district. The TMC has blamed the Congress and the CPM for the attack. Earlier, during the second phase of polling, West Bengal had witnessed widespread violence.
09:35 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest update
Dharmendra Pradhan casts vote
Senior BJP leader and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with his wife cast vote at Deulabedha, Teli Sahi in his home constituency Talcher assembly segment under the Dhenkanal LS constituency.
The three-pronged approach of the troika represented by BJD’s Mahesh Sahu, BJP’s Rudra Narayan Pani and Congress veteran Kamakhya Prasad Singhdeo will make for an engaging contest in the constituency.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra
09:09 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Presiding officer suspended in Malda as unknown people enter polling booth
The Election Commission (EC) ordered the removal of a presiding officer in Ratua under the Maldaha Uttar seat after unknown persons were seen assisting voters at the polling booth, News18 reported.
09:04 (IST)
Odisha election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Bhubaneswar casts vote
Former IAS officer and BJP candidate from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi cast her vote at the Government Primary School, IRC village in Bhubaneswar;
09:02 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctions in Baghbar
An EVM malfunctioned in Baghbar under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.
Input by Santanu Mahanta
08:49 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
BJP's Queen Ojha casts her vote
Gauhati BJP candidate Queen Ojha cast her vote at the Lachit Nagar lP school polling booth.
Image courtesy: Santanu Mahanta
08:43 (IST)
Tripura election voting latest updates
Good early voter turnout seen in Tripura
A huge number of tribal voters lined up at the Baigunfa (44-26) polling booth to cast their vote in Tripura.
Image courtesy: Sushanta Das
08:29 (IST)
Tripura election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Tripura East casts vote
BJP candidate from the East Tripura (ST) seat PC Rebati Mohan Tripura and his wife cast their votes at 44/26- Baigunfa Para SB School. He urged the voters to cast their vote in favour of development and keeping the national security interest in mind.
Input by Sushanta Das
08:18 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctions in Gauhati
News18 reported that an EVM has malfunctioned in Gauhati. Earlier as well, EVM glitches marred the polling at several polling booths in the first two phases. Meanwhile, there were also reports of a 39-year-old woman dying after casting her vote at a polling station in the Mangaldai constituency.
08:11 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Tough fight in West Bengal; BJP, TMC and Congress fight for votes in minority-dominated seats
The five Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls today in West Bengal are Congress strongholds. In the 2014 election, Congress won the Maldha Uttar, Maldha Dakshin and Jangipur, while CPM took Murshidabad and Trinamool bagged Balurghat. Sensing that this part of north Bengal is in a state of flux, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee have all addressed rallies in the five constituencies here.
Meanwhile, BJP is trying to turn the Lok Sabha polls into a mandate against Trinamool. The party has gained ground in Balurghat and Maldha Uttar, a Hindu-majority constituency. BJP has already made inroads into the Congress vote bank. It was ahead of Congress in the 2018 rural polls in Bengal. The Maldha Dakshin constituency has different demography but, with Muslims in a majority. The Trinamool chief has been aggressively campaigning here to make inroads in Congress’ minority vote bank.
08:09 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Gauhati sees early voting
Gauahti has 17 candidates in the fray, including five women, with the contest likely to be direct between two women candidates — BJP's Queen Ojha and Congress's Bobbeeta Sharma.
07:23 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Watch: Voters queue up to vote in Murshidabad
Early voting was seen in Murshidabad constituency's booth number 123, 124 and 125. The important candidates in the seat are sitting MP, Badaruddoza Khan of CPM, BJP’s Humayun Kabir, Abu Hena from Congress and TMC’s Janab Abu Taher Khan.
Input by SS Parveen
07:19 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Early voting in Malda
In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the five seats: Balurghat, Maldaha North, Maldaha South, Jangipur and Murshidabad. It will be a three-cornered contest in Maldaha South as no Left party is in the fray in the seat.
07:18 (IST)
Assam election voting latest updates
Voting begins in Dhubri
In Assam, Gauhati has 17 candidates in the fray, including five women, with the contest likely to be direct between two women candidates — BJP's Queen Ojha and Congress's Bobbeeta Sharma. In Dhubri, there are 15 candidates with the fight likely to be triangular between sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal, AGP's Zabed Islam and Congress candidate Abu Taher Bepari.