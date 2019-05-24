Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

East States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: Trinamool wins Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar; Congress wins in Assam's Nowgong

Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 05:04:59 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

East States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: Trinamool wins Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar; Congress wins in Assam's Nowgong

  • 03:58 (IST)

    Nagaland Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    NDPP wins lone Lok Sabha seat in state 

    In the sole seat of Nagaland, Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party defeated KL Chishi of the Congress by a margin of 16,344 votes. In 2014, the seat was won by former chief minister and Naga Peoples Front president Neiphiu Rio.

  • 02:47 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Trinamool Congress wins both Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar


    In the high voltage contest in the high profile seats of Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar, it is the Trinamool Congress which had the last laugh. While Trinamool's Mala Roy won against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose by a margin of 1,55,192 votes in Kolkata Dakshin, it was Sudip Bandyopadhyay who emerged victorious against BJP's Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha with a margin of 1,27,095 votes.

  • 02:14 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    BJP candidate Babul Supriyo wins from Asansol


    One a singer, the other an actress of yesteryears but in the end, it is the singer who prevailed over the movie star. This is the story of Asansol where the incumbent BJP MP Babul Supriyo won against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 1,97,637 votes. In Baharampur, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated Apurba Sarkar (David) of the Trinamool Congress by 80,696 votes.

  • 01:09 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Surgeon Sambit Patra fails to do a surgical strike in Puri

    Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal proved to be too strong for BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to defeat. Although there were ups and downs during the counting in the initial stage, Misra has so far got an unassailable lead of 2,63,361 votes. The results are yet to be officially declared in this coastal constituency of Odisha which was recently hit badly by the ravaging Cyclone Fani.

  • 01:01 (IST)

    Assam Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
     

    Sushmita Dev loses in Silchar 
     

    President of All India Mahila Congress and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev lost to Rajdeep Roy of the BJP. Although Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for Dev, it ultimately did not prove helpful when it mattered. The Barak Valley in Assam is in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was opposed by the Congress, probably leading to Dev's downfall.

  • 23:36 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Counting of votes still on in Odisha; BJD lead in six, BJP in four; tight contest in Bolangir

    Results for the 10 Lok Sabha seats are yet to be made official. According to the Election Commission website counting of votes is still in progress. The Biju Janata Dal has maintained lead in six Lok Sabha seats — Aska, Berhampur. Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur. BJP is leading in four seats — Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh and Bhubaneswar. The difference between votes is thinnest in Bolangir where BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is locked in a tight battle with BJD's Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

  • 23:22 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Resutls for 13 seats declared in West Bengal

    In West Bengal, counting for 29 out of the 42 seats is still in progress. Results for 13 seats have been decalred officially of which  BJP had won four and TMC has won nine.

    The four wins by BJP include Asansol where Babul Supriyo has won. Khan Saumitra from Bishnupur, SS Ahluwalia from Burdwan-durgapur, and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly. 

    Of the nine seats that the Trinamool Congress has won official inlcude Sougata Roy from Dum Dum, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur, Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin, Abu Taheer Khan from Murshidabad, Dev Adhikari from Ghatal, Kalyan Banerjee from Srerampur, Adhikari Dibyendu from Tamluk and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia. 

  • 22:29 (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Kiren Rijiju set to retain Arunachal West as BJP takes lead in both LS seats in Arunachal Pradesh

     

    Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.

    From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    21:06 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates

    People of Darjeeling have shown that suppression will not be tolerated; Raju Bista 

     

    BJP candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista said that this the third time BJP has won the Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin. "I had full confidence that we would not loose from here and this area showed that suppression will not be tolerated. The people here wanted peace and atrocities were being done on them. They
    were angry which came out in the votes,” said Bista.

    When asked about the issue of Gorkhaland he said, “We should first understand what the people want and why that demand has been made. The Gorkhas that are in the hills do not have identity and allegations of foreigner is made agains them. In the BJP manifesto it has been made clear that looking at this area a permanent political solution will be done within these five years along with 11 communities being given tribal status. We have to work in the hills and the plains of this area as there are many issues need attention," he added.
     

    Input by Roshan Gupta/101 Reporters

  • 19:42 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates

    BJP's Raju Bista set to win from Darjeeling; votes from hills play key role

     

    BJP leader Raju Bista is set to win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP leader has secured a lead of nearly four lakh votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai who is trailing in the seat with just 3,31,143 votes.

    This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won in the Lok Sabha elections even though it has no major support base in the hills, but votes from the hilly region form a major chnk of the total votes received.

    Input by Roshan Gupta/ 101 Reporters

  • 18:39 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Janta malik hai: Rahul Gandhi

    "The people have given their decision," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "In these polls, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I congratulate them."

    "Frankly, today is the day of the mandate and I don't want to colour the decision of the people of India by discussing with you what went wrong for us," he added.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:46 (IST)

    Assam Lok Sabha election result latest updates


    In Silchar, BJP's Rajdeep Roy takes over 60,000 votes lead on Congress' Sushmita Dev

     

    BJP's Silchar candidate Rajdeep Roy is inching towards win over Congress candidate Sushmita Dev. The Congress  leader, who left the counting centre just a while algo with all her supporters, is trailing by more than a lakh votes, but there's no official confirmation as yet. 


    Roy has so far received 4,39,016 (51.35 percent) votes while Susmita Dev has so far received 3,86,815 (45.25 percent) votes.

    Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha and Pranjal S/101 Reporters

  • 17:24 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates

    Tension in West Bengal's East Bardhaman district after TMC and BJP workers clash

    Tension prevails at Aausgram area of East Bardhaman district in West Bengal after a clash between TMC and BJP workers. TMC has alleged that a group of BJP workers with sticks in their hands attacked and vandalised a TMC party office om Aausgram. The party also alleged that some of the articles of the party office were also set ablaze during the incident. The BJP, however, has denied all such allegation.

    Input by A Ghose/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:45 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    People have valued the work done by PM Modi: Kabindra Purkayastha

     

    Former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purakaystha said that the people of India have valued the works done in the past five years by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

    Expressing his reactions on BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha election, the former minister who had won from the Silchar seat back in 1991, 1998 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, said, "People are no more convinced with verbal assurances and baseless campaigns. But they have voted for the works in diverse areas, which the Central Government has delivered in the past five years. This is why we shall see the lotus blooming across the country yet again."


    Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:31 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

    Odisha BJP gives credit to Narendra Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan for rise in vote share

     

    The BJP's Odisha unit has given credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the surge in the party's vote share in the state Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections.


    BJP Odisha Spokesperson Lekhashri Samantsinghar said that the credit for BJP's manifold increased seat share goes to PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan who hails from Odisha had been visiting Odisha regularly for the last three years to boost the party base.


    Input by Sonali Singh/101 reporters

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Meghalaya election results latest updates

    Vincent H Pala set to win Shilllong Lok Sabha seat, takes lead of over 1.5 lakh votes


    Vincent H Pala, Congress candidate from Shillong, has won the parliamentary seat, reported News18. The Election Commission, however, has not confirmed the result. As per Election Commission website, Pala had a lead of 152139 votes over United Democratic Party's JEMINO MAWTHOH. Pala had won the seat in 2014 as well with a margin of 40,379 votes.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:04 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates
     

    Most BJD defectors fail to make difference in Odisha

    Many senior BJD politicians who had earlier served as MPs and deserted the party to join the BJP for various reasons seem to have failed to taste success. Former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, who later joined the BJP leaving the BJD, is trailing and likely to be defeated.

    Input by Sonali Singh/101 Reporters

  • 16:02 (IST)

    How are the prime minister and other ministers appointed?

    Article 75(1) of The Constitution Of India 1949, the Prime Minister of India is appointed by the president, and other ministers are appointed by the president on the advice of the prime minister.

  • 16:00 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates
     
    Rahul not cut out for politics, Cong should give him 'decent retirement', says Himanta Biswa Sarma
     
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not cut out for politics and the party should give him a "decent retirement", Assam finance minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
     
    "I must have met him (Rahul) around 20 times in my life...I feel pity for him. Sonia Gandhi (UPA chairperson and former Congress chief) has thrust him on the Congress. He is a person who has come from a privileged background. He doesn't respect his colleagues... He (Rahul) should be given a decent retirement because if he does not quit politics, then in India, the next 25 years will be dominated by the ruling party (BJP) and there won't be any Opposition. There will only be BJP and Narendra Modi."
     
    Sarma also attacked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying her days are numbered in politics, and the massive mandate for the BJP will lead to her downfall over the next few months.
     
    PTI

  • 15:57 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates
     
     
    Rahul Gandhi's decisions led to divisions within the Opposition: CPI
     
    Decisions made by Rahul Gandhi led to divisions within the Opposition, CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said after trends showed an even bigger landslide victory for the NDA.
     
    "The BJP fought these elections on the basis of social and religious divisive policies and the agenda was set by them on this basis. But more significant is the fact that the unity of the Opposition was damaged by the Congress. The policies and decisions of Rahul Gandhi weakened Opposition unity, led to divisions and opened the doors for Modi's victory," the CPI national secretary said. 
     
    CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said lack of electoral understanding between the Left parties and the Congress helped the BJP make big gains in West Bengal. He added that the Left and Congress should have fought the elections together in West Bengal as "there would have been some confidence in the ranks".
     
    PTI
     

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Which states voted in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election?

    Assam (five parliamentary constituencies), Bihar (five), Chhattisgarh (three), Jammu and Kashmir (two), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (one), Odisha (five), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (one), UP (eight), West Bengal (three) and Puducherry (one).

  • 15:46 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

     

    Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik for Odisha win

    "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term.," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

     

    BJP supporters celebrate party win across states

    Even though the results have not been declared officially, it has not stopped BJP workers from celebrating the party's prospects in the eastern states. Going by the trends, the BJP has made significant gains in both West Bengal and Odisha and is in the lead in a majority of states in the North East.

  • 15:32 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Modi makes big dent in Bengal as Mamata pays for pandering to minorities

    “No Congress, no Bam (Left Front), zor se bolo Jai Sri Ram.” That’s the slogan reverberating in West Bengal where the BJP is poised to bag 16-odd seats. And, unfortunately for Mamata Banerjee, she will have to live and bear with “Jai Sri Ram” taunts in the foreseeable future.

    Read more here

  • 15:21 (IST)

    Assam election results latest updates

     

    BJP ahead in 8 seats in Assam, AGP in one

    The BJP is surging ahead in Assam by leading in eight seats, while its alliance partner AGP is ahead in one seat. There are 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The Opposition Congress and the AIUDF are leading in two seats each and a sitting Independent candidate in one seat, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission.
     
     
    The BJP looks all set to retain the two constituencies of Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh, with sitting MPs Pradan Baruah and Rameshwar Teli establishing a lead of 2,71,618 and 2,18,883 votes over their nearest Congress rivals Anil Borgohain and Paban Singh Ghatowar, respectively.
     
     
    The BJP is also leading in Mangaldoi, Jorhat, Nowgong, Silchar, Diphu and Tezpur onstituencies and its alliance partner AGP in Barpeta. The Congress is ahead in Kaliabor and Gauhati, the AIUDF in Karimganj and Dhubri and an Independent in Kokrajhar.
     
    PTI

  • 15:16 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Asansol, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri among 19 seats where BJP is in lead

    The BJP is leading in 19 seats in West Bengal. These are — Alipurduar, Asansol, Balurghat, Bangaon, Bankura, Barrackpore, Bishnupur, Burdwan-Durgapur, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Malda Dakshin, Malda Uttar, Medinipur, Purulia, Raiganj and Ranaghat.

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

     

    Like Bengal, BJP has made a mark in Odisha

    Like Bengal, where the BJP has made significant advances compared to its 2014 tally, the saffron party has made a dent in the BJD's bastion in Odisha, as well. The BJP has the lead in seven seats at the moment, according to the Election Commission, and the BJD is ahead in 14. This is much better than the one seat it had won in 2014.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:46 (IST)

    Mizoram election results latest updates

    MNF leads in Mizoram, BJP far behind in second spot

    Candidate Votes
    C Lalrosanga (MNF) 223509
    Nirupam Chakma (BJP) 27989
    TBC Lalvenchhunga (PRISM) 13211
    Lalhriatrenga Chhangte (IND) 12467
    Lalnghinglova Hmar (IND) 215202
    Lalthlamuani (IND) 1909
    NOTA 2493

    Input by Ezrela/101Reporters

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

     

    Congress office in Odisha bears a deserted look

    The state party office of the Congress bore a deserted look on counting day as it lost its existing grip in Odisha. The party could not win a single Lok Sabha seat, nor could it retain any of the 16 Assembly seats it won in 2014. Unlike those of other party offices, the Congress office did not ave any party supporters, chairs, screens or pandals.

    Input by Sonali Singh/101 Reporters

  • 14:32 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    TMC tally drops to 22, BJP's improves to 19

    The TMC's lead has dropped to 22 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP's has jumped to19, according to the Election Commission's latest figures. However, there is not much difference between the vote shares of the two sides — the TMC so far polled 43.7 percent of the votes and the BJP, 39.8 percent.

  • 14:27 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    It's not about turning red saffron, says Roppa Ganguly

    Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said: "It is not only about red turning saffron. Left supporters are considered with high regard. They have have an understanding of the situation. When they decide to shift their vote, they give it good thought. It is well known to all of us by now that Modiji is the only person who can help our country function in a democratic manner, not an arbitrary leader like Mamata Banerjee."

    Input by A Ghose/ 101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:19 (IST)

    Assam election results latest updates

    BJP members worked hard to ensure people's developement

    Assam's Duliajan BJP MLA Terosh Gowalla said BJP workers had worked hard to ensure the pary's win. "For five years, the BJP worked for the development of the people. BJP introduced many developmental schemes for the tea tribes, and we will sure that in the coming five years, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will work even hard for the development of the people," Gowalla said.

    By Avik Chakraborty/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:12 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    'Glad she got her bed tea on time today': Babul Suriyo on Moon Moon Sen

    "I am glad Moon Moon Sen got her bed tea on time today and reached the venue as expected," BJP leader Babul Supriyo, who contested from Asanson against Sen, said, referring to the former actor reaching campaign venues late. "As far as the margin of votes is concerned, the trend says it will cross a lakh."

    Supriyo currently has a lead of over 80,000 over Sen in Asansol in West Bengal.

    Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters

  • 14:08 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    BJP candidate Anupam Hazra claims TMC goons disrupting counting in Jadavpur

    BJP candidate from Jadavpur Anupam Hazra claims the part was winning in most blocks, but "as soon as the counting would start, TMC goons would come and create a ruckus". "This is how two clashes cropped up in the Bijoygarh and Jadavpur areas."

    Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh election results latest updates

    Kiren Rijiju in the lead from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, says BJP heading for 'landslide victory'

    "BJP is also heading towards landslide victory in the state Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh," said the Union minister, who contested from the Arunachal West Lok Saha seat.

  • 13:49 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    BJP leads from Mamata's anti-land acqusition launchpad

     
    BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee is leading from Hooghly constituency, where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had launched her anti-land acquisition agitation
    in Singur, a protest that had catapulted her into the national spotlight.
     
     
    Latest figures showed Chatterjee leading by over 64,000 votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna De. In 2014, De had won the West Bengal seat by 1,89,084 votes.
     
     
    Ten years ago, Tata Motors had built a factory to manufacter the Nano at Singur, but the project was abandoned and shifted to Gujarat following a massive agitation by the farmers. Mamata and her party had spearheaded the agitation.
     
    PTI

  • 13:38 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    Subash Chandra Bose's grandnephew trails in Kolkata South

    In West Bengal's Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency, TMC’s Mala Roy looks set to trounce Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose, who contested on a BJP ticket.  In both the seats, the CPI(M) had fielded women candidates Nandini Mukherjee from Kolkata South and Kaninika Bose from Kolkata North. CPM had fieled Nandini Mukherjee  from this seat.

  • 13:23 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    But all losers are not losers, tweets Mamata Banerjee

    "Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched," the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.

  • 13:19 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     
    TMC tally drops to 23, BJP's jumps to 18

    The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore.

    This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally in the Lok Sabha from that the party won in 2014. Mamata Banerjee's party had won 34 seats in the last general election and the BJP only two.

  • 13:11 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     
    TMC tally drops to 23, BJP's jumps to 18
     
    The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore.

    This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally in the Lok Sabha from that the party won in 2014. Mamata Banerjee's party had won 34 seats in the last general election and the BJP only two.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    'Aur ek baar, Modi sarkar', tweets Roopa Ganguly

    Looking at the figures coming in, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly tweeted: "Aur ek baar Modi sarkar... Whatever the result in West Bengal, many thanks to each and every person in Bengal."

  • West Bengal election results latest updates

     

    BJP’s saffron surge may sweep away Ghani Khan Choudhury’s political heirs

    Sometime in the past, Malda in West Bengal was near synonymous with the name of Abu Barkat Ataur Ghani Khan Choudhury aka ‘Barkatda’. Widely accepted as a Congress strongman — not an easy achievement when West Bengal was under strong Left rule — the Malda parliamentary constituency was his for the taking, and he did it with aplomb for a record eight times from 1984 to the 2004.

    This election, however, things have changed, if counting trends are anything to go by. Barkatda’s bastion has been breached. The family, which had control of the constituency even after it was bifurcated, may finally bow down to a renewed saffron surge in Bengal. In the fray were three of Barkatda’s kin. Isha Khan Chowdhury (Malda North), his father Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury (Malda South) — both on Congress tickets — and Trinamool's Mausam Noor stood from Malda North.

    At noon, Noor was trailing BJP's Khagen Murmu by more than 15,000 votes, with Canada-bred Isha nowhere in the race. In the Maldaha Dakshin seat, 'Daluda' was trailing BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury by more than 9,000 votes. If these trends holds, this could be the end of the political legacy of the powerful patriarch.

    Read more here

  • 12:44 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    2014 recap: Babul Supriyo set to repeat last stellar performace

    In 2014, Union minister Babul Supriyo had won the seat by a margin of 70,000 votes. It was an unexpected result as the party and its candidates had been unable to post election agents at every booth. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blamed internal fighting within the party for the poor results in 2014 and handpicked yesteryear’s matinee idol Moon Moon Sen to gloss over the fissures within the TMC. But the trends at the moment seem to indicate that her choice has miserably failed as the actor has failed to mount any challenge to Supriyo.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    Babul Supriyo leads from Asansol, Arun Singh from Barrackpore; TMC's Mimi Chakraborty in Jadavpur

    The BJP may be trailing in West Bengal from an overall perspective, but key BJP leaders are ahead in votes in their constituencies. Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol and BJP's Arjun Singh is leading from Barrackpore. TMC's Mimi Chakraborty, however, is in the lead from Jadavpur.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates
     
    TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in the lead from Diamond Harbour
     
    After trailing early in counting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee now has a considerably lead in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour constituency. He is ahead of BJP's Nilanjan Roy by over 96,000 votes.
     

  • 12:22 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

     
    BJP supporters celebrate outside party office in West Bengal

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Tripura election results latest updates

    BJP leads in both seats in Tripura

    The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats of Tripura as per initial trends. Pratima Bhoumik is ahead in West Tripura Lok Sabha with a comfortable lead of 1,22,865 votes over Congress rival Subal Bhowmik. In East Tripura, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura is leading by 1,08,983 votes against Congress leader Maharaj Kumari Pragya Deb Burman.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates

    'Didi Jai Shri Ram,' says Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

    BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga made a snide remark on Twitter, tagging West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. His tweet comes after trends showed the BJP leading in 15 seats.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:00 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

     

    BJP trails, but inroads evident in BJD bastion Odisha

    The BJP seems to have made clear inroads in BJD bastion Odisha. In the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections both, there has been a great surge in the party's seat share as per the latest trends.

    In 2014, the BJP had won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, but it is leading in seven seats now.

    Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    Here are the latest figures from West Bengal, Odisha and the North East

    The North East has BJP in the lead, but the party is trailing in Bengal and Odisha.

    State Party Leading Seats
    Arunachal Pradesh BJP 2 2
    Assam BJP 9 14
    Manipur BJP/NPF 1/1 2
    Meghalaya Congress/NPP 1/1 2
    Mizoram MNF 1 1
    Nagaland NDPP 1 1
    Odisha BJD 14 21
    West Bengal TMC 23 42

Load More

East States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates | Former state power minister and Congress candidate from Nowgong parliamentary constituency Pradyut Bordoloi defeated Rupak Sharma of the BJP by a margin of 16,752 votes. Sharma had to face the ire of junior railway minister Rajen Gohain who refused to campaign for him. Gohain felt that the seat was snatched away from him. Just ahead of the polls, the minister had also got embroiled in an alleged sexual assault incident.

In the sole seat of Nagaland, Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party defeated KL Chishi of the Congress by a margin of 16,344 votes. In 2014, the seat was won by former chief minister and Naga Peoples Front president Neiphiu Rio.

In the high voltage contest in the high profile seats of Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar, it is the Trinamool Congress which had the last laugh. While Trinamool's Mala Roy won against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose by a margin of 1,55,192 votes in Kolkata Dakshin, it was Sudip Bandyopadhyay who emerged victorious against BJP's Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha with a margin of 1,27,095 votes.

One a singer, the other an actress of yesteryears but in the end, it is the singer who prevailed over the movie star. This is the story of Asansol where the incumbent BJP MP Babul Supriyo won against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 1,97,637 votes. In Baharampur, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated Apurba Sarkar (David) of the Trinamool Congress by 80,696 votes.

Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal proved to be too strong for BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to defeat. Although there were ups and downs during the counting in the initial stage, Misra has so far got an unassailable lead of 2,63,361 votes. The results are yet to be officially declared in this coastal constituency of Odisha which was recently hit badly by the ravaging Cyclone Fani.

President of All India Mahila Congress and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev lost to Rajdeep Roy of the BJP. Although Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for Dev, it ultimately did not prove helpful when it mattered. The Barak Valley in Assam is in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was opposed by the Congress, probably leading to Dev's downfall.

Results for the 10 Lok Sabha seats are yet to be made official. According to the Election Commission website counting of votes is still in progress. The Biju Janata Dal has maintained lead in six Lok Sabha seats — Aska, Berhampur. Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur. BJP is leading in four seats — Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh and Bhubaneswar. The difference between votes is thinnest in Bolangir where BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is locked in a tight battle with BJD's Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.

In West Bengal, counting for 29 out of the 42 seats is still in progress. Results for 13 seats have been declared officially of which BJP had won four and TMC has won nine.

The four wins by BJP include Asansol where Babul Supriyo has won. Khan Saumitra from Bishnupur, SS Ahluwalia from Burdwan-durgapur, and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly.

Of the nine seats that the Trinamool Congress has won official inlcude Sougata Roy from Dum Dum, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur, Dev Adhikari from Ghatal, Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin, Abu Taher Khan from Murshidabad, Kalyan Bannerjee from Srerampur, Adhikari Dibyendu from Tamluk and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia.

BJP candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista said that this the third time BJP has won the Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin. "I had full confidence that we would not loose from here and this area showed that suppression will not be tolerated. The people here wanted peace and atrocities were being done on them. They
were angry which came out in the votes,” said Bista.

Former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purakaystha said that the people of India have valued the works done in the past five years by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

BJP Odisha Spokesperson Lekhashri Samantsinghar gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the surge in the party's vote share in the state Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term."

Like West Bengal, the BJP has made a dent in the BJD's bastion in Odisha, as well. The BJP has the lead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission, and the BJD is ahead in 14. This is much better than the one seat it had won in 2014.

The TMC's lead has dropped to 22 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP's has jumped to19, according to the Election Commission's latest figures. However, there is not much difference between the vote shares of the two sides — the TMC so far polled 43.7 percent of the votes and the BJP, 39.8 percent.

Union minister Babul Supriyo leads by over 80,000 votes over TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen. "I am glad Moon Moon Sen got her bed tea on time today and reached the venue as expected," the BJP leader Babul said, referring to the former actor reaching campaign venues late.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her "congratulations to winners", but said they will share their views after "a complete review". "Let the counting process be completed fully and VVPATs matched," she tweeted.

The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore. This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally of 34 in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol and BJP's Arjun Singh ahead in Barrackpore. TMC's Mimi Chakraborty is in the lead from Jadavpur and Abhishek Banerjee is now ahead from Diamond Harbour.

"Didi Jai Shri Ram," said BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Twitter, a subtle swipe against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

It's a fierce battle among the spokespersons of the BJP, Congress and BJD in Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha constituency. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was trailing earlier, is now in the lead with 23180 votes, ahead of his nearest candidate BJD's Pinaki Misra, who got (21996 votes).

The BJP is leading in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, but is trailing behind the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and BJD in Odisha.

According to the Election Commission's figures, the Trinamool Congress is leading in 24 seats in West Bengal and the BJP in 14. The Congress is ahead in only one seat.

BJP leaders are leading in key constituencies in West Bengal. Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol, Nishith Pramanik in Coochbehar and Locket Chatterjee in Hooghly.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is trailing from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour seat behind BJP's Nilanjan Roy. In Odisha's Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra is behind BJD's Pinaki Mishra.

Early trends show BJP leading in North Bengal. According to News18, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is leading from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

Counting of votes has begun for the Lok Sabha election results 2019. There are 21 seats in the fray in Odisha, 42 in West Bengal and 25 in total in eight states in the North East.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday, a day before counting, conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state, indicating that it's a straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha.

The Election Commission has deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence.

The tumultuous election in the eastern states, especially in West Bengal, will reach their end with the counting of votes on 23 May.

West Bengal transformed into a battle ground for chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with many incidents of violence being reported through the seven phases of polls in the state. On the day of counting, 282 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal, with a tight three-layer security and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed around 58 counting centres. A total of 25,000 personnel will count votes and the process will see a 5-6 hours’ delay, due to the Supreme Court-mandated VVPAT-EVM matching. The state has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies and 466 candidates in the fray.

Odisha saw a four-phase election to 21 Lok Sabha seats, the counting for which will be held at 63 centres amidst tight security. A total of 67,000 officials will conduct the process, which will bring the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) face-off to its conclusion. Senior BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda switched camps to BJP ahead of the elections, strengthening the saffron party’s camp in the state. However, most of the exit polls indicate chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD will lead in the tally of seats.

In Sikkim, the second smallest state of the country, polls to the sole Parliamentary constituency and Assembly seats were held on 11 April. In Assam, the exit polls have forecast that the BJP will win seven to ten seats, while the Congress is likely to bag two to six seats. Among other parties in the fray are the Asom Gana Parishad, which has allied with the BJP. The Congress said the exit poll results were a ploy by the BJP to divert attention of the people when it is actually faced by imminent defeat.

Exit polls also predict a victory for the saffron party in 18-20 seats in the north-eastern region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, each of which hold two seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, is expected to sweep Nagaland and Mizoram.

Collectively, the northeastern states account for 25 Members of Parliament. Assam sends 14 MPs, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur send two MPs each, while Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one seat each in the Lok Sabha.

Voting was held in seven phases, on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 05:04:59 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile