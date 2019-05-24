Co-presented by


East States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik resigns; BJP's Bengal tally up to 18 seats

Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 12:14:54 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​​

    State Congress chief resigns

    Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik has announced his resignation from the post, taking moral responsibility of the party's poor performance in the state. The Congress not only lost its Opposition status in the Odisha Assembly, but also won a measly single seat in the Lok Sabha election.

  • Did Mamata Banerjee win?

    The TMC may have won a higher number of seats in West Bengal, but its gains in the state made BJP the bigger winner in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There are three broad reasons behind this saffron surge — one, collapse of the Left Front vote leading to complete consolidation of Opposition vote share in favour of the BJP; two, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tactical mistakes; and three, the appeal of 'Brand Modi'.

  • 11:21 (IST)

    North East Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​​

    Latest EC figures from the North East

    The Election Commission has completed counting of votes in all states of the North East, barring Arunachal Pradesh, where it still shows the BJP having won one seat and in the lead in one. However, a BJP win in both the Lok Sabha seats of Arunchal Pradesh is guaranteed. Here are the latest figures:

    State Party Seats Wins
    Arunachal BJP 2 2
    Assam BJP 14 9
    Manipur BJP/NPF 2 1/1
    Meghalaya Congress/NPP 2 1/1
    Mizoram MNF 1 1
    Nagaland NDPP 1 1
    Sikkim SKM 1 1
    Tripura BJP 2 2

  • 11:13 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​​

    Latest EC figures from West Bengal

    Party Seats Vote Share
    TMC 22 43.30%
    BJP 18 40.30%
    Congress 2 5.61%
    Left 0 6.68%

  • 11:07 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​​

    West Bengal results declared

    The final results are in from West Bengal. According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the TMC has won 22 seats, the BJP 18 and Congress, just two. The TMC won with a vote share of 43.3 percent; the BJP got 40.3 percent of the votes and the Congress, 5.61 percent. 

    The Left Front did not win any Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal this time, with its vote share also dropping to 6.68 percent.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Assam Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​​
     
    BJP gains in Assam despite backlash over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
     
    Despite widespread opposition against the BJP for pushing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the party was able to retain Jorhat,​ Dibrugarh, Gauhati, Lakhimpur, Mangaldoi and Tezpur, besides bagging Autonomous District (ST), Silchar and Karimganj. However, it lost to the Congress the key constituency of Nowgong, which Union minister Rajen Gohain had represented for four consecutive terms.
     
    The BJP has surpassed its 2014 tally in Assam, securing nine of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, even as its allies, the AGP and BPF, drew a blank in the state. In the 2014 election, the saffron party had won seven seats.
     
    PTI

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Did Sambit Patra win or lose?

    The Election Commission on Friday morning confirmed that senior BJD leader Pinaki Mishra defeated BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra by 11,714 votes to win the Puri Lok Sabha constituency. Patra lost to Mishra by a narrow margin — while he won 46.37 percent of the votes, Mishra got a little more, with 47.4 percent of the vote share.

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​​

    EC confirms 10 wins for BJD in Odisha, five for BJP

    According to the latest figures of the Election Commission, the BJD has won 10 seats in Odisha and is ahead in two, and the BJP has won five and is leading in three.

  • 10:47 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​​

    What helped the BJP make massive gains in Bengal

    The huge inroads made by the BJP in West Bengal is one of the major stories coming out of the mandate of 2019. Like everywhere else, the party worked a plan to shake the Trinamool Congress citadel, helped along the way by various factors, including polarisation of the electorate on the questions of minority appeasement, local level anti-incumbency and the massive erosion of the Left’s vote base.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​​

    BJP today is the TMC of 2009

    It remains to be seen how Mamata Banerjee reacts to this changing political situation in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress was more or less written off in the 2006 Assembly elections, when the Left won with a massive mandate. But in less than three years, Mamata turned TMC into a force to be reckoned with in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Cut to 10 years later, the BJP appears to be in the same position as the TMC of 2009, but Mamata surely does not want her party to be in the Left's position from 2009.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Assam Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​

    BJP wins seats in Assam, Congress bags 3, AIUDF 1

    So far, the Election Commission has declared 527 results, of which 298 have gone to the BJP. Here's a look at what the breakup looks like in Assam.

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Assam Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​​

    BJP wins seats in Assam, Congress bags 3, AIUDF 1

    So far, the Election Commission has declared 527 results, of which 298 have gone to the BJP. Here's a look at what the breakup looks like in Assam.

  • 10:21 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​

    BJP captures TMC offices after win in Durgapur

    BJP workers have reportedly captured a TMC office in Durgapur's Mandirpara area, which falls under the Bardhaman Durganpur constituency won by BJP's SS Ahluwalia. Party workers also defaced an office, painting over the TMC logo.BJP workers claimed that they were provoked by Trinamool workers who had attacked their victory rally in Durgapur, held after Ahluwalia's win became clear.

  • 10:03 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​​

    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra loses to BJD's Pinaki Mishra in Puri

    The Election Commission has confirmed that senior BJD leader Pinaki Mishra has defeated BJP's Sambit Patra by 11,714 votes to win the Puri Lok Sabha constituency. Patra lost to Mishra by a narrow margin. He won 46.37 percent of the votes, a little less than Mishra's 47.4 percent vote share.

  • 09:55 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​

    BJP hs been working on winning Bengal since 2014 landslide win

    The BJP started working in the state ever since it was swept to power in 2014. Vijayvargiya and Shiv Prakash were sent to oversee party efforts in West Bengal in 2015. The 2016 assembly elections were a dampener because their vote share fell to about 10 per cent from 18 per cent in 2014. Unfazed, they stuck to their plans.

  • 09:42 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​

    All but one Left Front candidates set to lose their security deposit in West Bengal

    All but one Left Front candidates are facing the ignominy of losing their security deposit in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, a state it had ruled for 34 years till 2011. 

    Besides CPM's Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who got 21.04 percent of the votes polled in Jadavpur, no other Left candidate is likely to be able to achieve the required 16.6 percent of the votes to retain their deposit money of Rs 25,000 each, according to the latest data from the Election Commission. In most seats, the Left's candidates failed to reach double digits in vote percentage.

    In India, candidates for election to the Lok Sabha pay a security deposit of Rs 25,000. For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the amounts are  Rs 12,500 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Any candidate who fails to secure more than one-sixth (16.6 percent) of the total valid votes cast has to forfeit his or her deposit.

    PTI

  • 09:37 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​

    Mamata may have taken her politics of grievance too far, allowing Modi and Shah to turn tables

    Short of declaring West Bengal a separate republic, she has been defying all tenets of the Constitution on the pretext of fighting ‘communal forces’ represented by the BJP, which has replaced the Congress and the CPM as the main Opposition in the state. Her stranglehold over the state bureaucracy and co-option of criminals in the cadre have combined to give a feeling of déjà vu for people of the state. The Trinamool Congress acquired the features of a lumpenised CPM.

    Read more on the analysis here

  • 08:59 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​

    EC confirms BJP win in 18 seats in Bengal

    According to the Election Commission's latest figures, the BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. This is a notable rise from the two seats it won in 2014. The TMC has won 20 and is leading in one seat, according to the EC.

  • 08:57 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​

    State politics likely to undergo tectonic shift

    To a certain extent, Mamata Banerjee is responsible for this development because TMC went after whatever was left of the Left Front organisational structure with such ferocity and conviction that in the badlands of West Bengal, former Left cadres veered towards the BJP looking for some sort of protection.

    Read more on the analysis here

  • 08:44 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​​

    CPM 'suffered severe setback' in West Bengal

    "The CPM has suffered a severe setback in these elections. We shall introspect the reasons for this and draw proper lessons for the future," the party said in a statement. "The Indian electorate has given a decisive verdict in favour of the BJP and its allies... There are very big challenges ahead regarding the defence of our secular democratic republic, the institutions of constitutional authority, people’s rights and livelihood issues."

  • 08:27 (IST)

    Sikkim Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​​
     
    SKM's Indra Hang Subba wins Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha seat
     
    The Lok Sabha election in Sikkim came to a predictable end, with Indra Hang Subba of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) winning the state's lone seat. Over the past four decades, voters of Sikkim have traditionally sent the state's ruling party candidate to the Lok Sabha. They did not make an exception this time either.
     
    PTI

  • 08:21 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​

    BJP's vote share jumps to 38.4% in Odisha

    Like in West Bengal, the BJP made a significant dent in the seat share of the BJD in Odisha, with its vote share spiking to 38.4 percent this election from 21.50 percent in 2014. While the BJD's seat share has dropped from 20 in 2014 to possibly just 12 this election (the EC website shows the BJD with four seats and in the lead in eight seats), its vote share dropped marginally from 44.10 percent in 2014 to 42.8 percent.

  • 07:41 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​

    Here's a quick look at the difference in vote share in West Bengal

    Party 2014 2019
    TMC 39.65% 43.30%
    BJP 17.02% 40.30%
    Left 29.71% 6.68%
    Congress 9.58% 5.61%

  • 07:38 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​

    Massive jump in BJP vote share in West Bengal

    The TMC had clinched 34 seats with 39.65 percent of the votes in 2014. While it's vote share, so far, appears to have risen to 43.3 percent, it's neck and neck with the BJP, which got 40.3 percent of the votes this time, according to the Election Commission. This is a huge jump from just 17.02 percent in 2014.

    The Left had pocketed 29.71 percent of the votes in 2014, but managed to win just two seats. This year, however, the vote share of the Left (CPI and CPM) dropped to 6.68 percent.

    In 2014, the Congress won 9.58 percent of the votes in Bengal, which has dropped even further to 5.61 percent this year.

  • 07:26 (IST)

    Assam Lok Sabha Election results latest updates​

    BJP wins seven LS seats in Assam, Cong gets three

    The BJP has won seven seats and is leading in two others, while the Congress bagged three and the AIUDF one of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. The saffron party retained the Jorhat and Dibrugarh constituencies, while wresting the Silchar and Karimganj seats from the Congress and the AIUDF, respectively.

    Dibrugarh's sitting BJP MP Rameswar Teli won by the highest margin of 3,64,566 votes in the state over former Union minister and Congress candidate Paban Singh Ghatowar. Gaurav Gogoi, the sitting Congress MP in Kaliabor constituency and son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, won by a huge margin of 2,09,994 votes against Moni Madhab Mahanta of the AGP, an ally of the ruling BJP.

    All India Mahila Congress president and sitting MP from Silchar, Sushmita Dev faced defeat at the hands of BJP's first-timer Rajdeep Roy, who won by 81,596 votes.

     
    PTI
     

  • 07:23 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results latest updates

    How BJP made in dent in Mamata's kingdom

    The BJP’s rise in West Bengal, where secularism was metaphorically worn on the sleeve as a badge of honour, is attributed to Mamata Banerjee’s initial pandering to the minorities through stipend for imams and preventing Durga idols from being taken for immersion post afternoon if Vijaya Dashami clashed with Muharram. The saffron brigade encashed the growing disenchantment among a section of the majority and played it up to ensure polarisation, particularly in the districts of Purulia, Bankura, Maldah, Dinajpur, North Bengal and North 24 Parganas.

    Read more on the analysis here

  • 07:18 (IST)

    North East Lok Sabha Election results latest updates

    Here's the tally of Lok Sabha seats in the North East

    State Party Seats Wins
    Arunachal BJP 2 2
    Assam BJP/Congress 14 7/3
    Manipur BJP/NPF 2 1/1
    Meghalaya Congress/NPP 2 1/1
    Mizoram MNF 1 1
    Nagaland NDPP 1 1
    Sikkim SKM 1 1
    Tripura BJP 2 2

  • 07:11 (IST)

    North East Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Congress virtually wiped out of North East

    The Congress count in the eight northeastern states of India has dropped to just three. Here, too, it's the BJP in the lead, with wins in 11 seats. Altogether, the North East send 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

  • 06:45 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Big jump for BJP in Odisha, dent in BJD tally unmistakable
     

    In Odisha, too, the BJP has improved its tally by a great margin — from one in 2014 to seven wins now. Official figures show the BJP having won seven seats in Odisha and in the lead in one. It's a big drop in numbers for the BJD though, which had won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in 2014. It bagged only 10 and is in the lead in two. The Congress won from two seats.

  • 06:37 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    TMC wins 19, leads in three; BJP wins 18

     
    The Election Commission's latest figures show that the TMC has won 19 seats and is leading in three in West Bengal, while the BJP has won three and the Congress, two. This is a massive development for the BJP in West Bengal, where it had won only two seats.

  • 03:58 (IST)

    Nagaland Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    NDPP wins lone Lok Sabha seat in state 

    In the sole seat of Nagaland, Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party defeated KL Chishi of the Congress by a margin of 16,344 votes. In 2014, the seat was won by former chief minister and Naga Peoples Front president Neiphiu Rio.

  • 02:47 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Trinamool Congress wins both Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar


    In the high voltage contest in the high profile seats of Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar, it is the Trinamool Congress which had the last laugh. While Trinamool's Mala Roy won against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose by a margin of 1,55,192 votes in Kolkata Dakshin, it was Sudip Bandyopadhyay who emerged victorious against BJP's Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha with a margin of 1,27,095 votes.

  • 02:14 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    BJP candidate Babul Supriyo wins from Asansol


    One a singer, the other an actress of yesteryears but in the end, it is the singer who prevailed over the movie star. This is the story of Asansol where the incumbent BJP MP Babul Supriyo won against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 1,97,637 votes. In Baharampur, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated Apurba Sarkar (David) of the Trinamool Congress by 80,696 votes.

  • 01:09 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Surgeon Sambit Patra fails to do a surgical strike in Puri

    Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal proved to be too strong for BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to defeat. Although there were ups and downs during the counting in the initial stage, Misra has so far got an unassailable lead of 2,63,361 votes. The results are yet to be officially declared in this coastal constituency of Odisha which was recently hit badly by the ravaging Cyclone Fani.

  • 01:01 (IST)

    Assam Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
     

    Sushmita Dev loses in Silchar 
     

    President of All India Mahila Congress and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev lost to Rajdeep Roy of the BJP. Although Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for Dev, it ultimately did not prove helpful when it mattered. The Barak Valley in Assam is in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was opposed by the Congress, probably leading to Dev's downfall.

  • 23:36 (IST)

    Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Counting of votes still on in Odisha; BJD lead in six, BJP in four; tight contest in Bolangir

    Results for the 10 Lok Sabha seats are yet to be made official. According to the Election Commission website counting of votes is still in progress. The Biju Janata Dal has maintained lead in six Lok Sabha seats — Aska, Berhampur. Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur. BJP is leading in four seats — Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh and Bhubaneswar. The difference between votes is thinnest in Bolangir where BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is locked in a tight battle with BJD's Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

  • 23:22 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Results for 13 seats declared in West Bengal

    In West Bengal, counting for 29 out of the 42 seats is still in progress. Results for 13 seats have been decalred officially of which  BJP had won four and TMC has won nine.

    The four wins by BJP include Asansol where Babul Supriyo has won. Khan Saumitra from Bishnupur, SS Ahluwalia from Burdwan-durgapur, and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly. 

    Of the nine seats that the Trinamool Congress has won official inlcude Sougata Roy from Dum Dum, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur, Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin, Abu Taheer Khan from Murshidabad, Dev Adhikari from Ghatal, Kalyan Banerjee from Srerampur, Adhikari Dibyendu from Tamluk and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia. 

  • 22:29 (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election result latest updates

    Kiren Rijiju set to retain Arunachal West as BJP takes lead in both LS seats in Arunachal Pradesh

     

    Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.

    From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    21:06 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates

    People of Darjeeling have shown that suppression will not be tolerated; Raju Bista 

     

    BJP candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista said that this the third time BJP has won the Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin. "I had full confidence that we would not loose from here and this area showed that suppression will not be tolerated. The people here wanted peace and atrocities were being done on them. They
    were angry which came out in the votes,” said Bista.

    When asked about the issue of Gorkhaland he said, “We should first understand what the people want and why that demand has been made. The Gorkhas that are in the hills do not have identity and allegations of foreigner is made agains them. In the BJP manifesto it has been made clear that looking at this area a permanent political solution will be done within these five years along with 11 communities being given tribal status. We have to work in the hills and the plains of this area as there are many issues need attention," he added.
     

    Input by Roshan Gupta/101 Reporters

  • 19:42 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates

    BJP's Raju Bista set to win from Darjeeling; votes from hills play key role

     

    BJP leader Raju Bista is set to win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP leader has secured a lead of nearly four lakh votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai who is trailing in the seat with just 3,31,143 votes.

    This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won in the Lok Sabha elections even though it has no major support base in the hills, but votes from the hilly region form a major chnk of the total votes received.

    Input by Roshan Gupta/ 101 Reporters

  • 18:39 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Janta malik hai: Rahul Gandhi

    "The people have given their decision," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "In these polls, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I congratulate them."

    "Frankly, today is the day of the mandate and I don't want to colour the decision of the people of India by discussing with you what went wrong for us," he added.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:46 (IST)

    Assam Lok Sabha election result latest updates


    In Silchar, BJP's Rajdeep Roy takes over 60,000 votes lead on Congress' Sushmita Dev

     

    BJP's Silchar candidate Rajdeep Roy is inching towards win over Congress candidate Sushmita Dev. The Congress  leader, who left the counting centre just a while algo with all her supporters, is trailing by more than a lakh votes, but there's no official confirmation as yet. 


    Roy has so far received 4,39,016 (51.35 percent) votes while Susmita Dev has so far received 3,86,815 (45.25 percent) votes.

    Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha and Pranjal S/101 Reporters

  • 17:24 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates

    Tension in West Bengal's East Bardhaman district after TMC and BJP workers clash

    Tension prevails at Aausgram area of East Bardhaman district in West Bengal after a clash between TMC and BJP workers. TMC has alleged that a group of BJP workers with sticks in their hands attacked and vandalised a TMC party office om Aausgram. The party also alleged that some of the articles of the party office were also set ablaze during the incident. The BJP, however, has denied all such allegation.

    Input by A Ghose/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:45 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election results latest updates

    People have valued the work done by PM Modi: Kabindra Purkayastha

     

    Former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purakaystha said that the people of India have valued the works done in the past five years by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

    Expressing his reactions on BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha election, the former minister who had won from the Silchar seat back in 1991, 1998 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, said, "People are no more convinced with verbal assurances and baseless campaigns. But they have voted for the works in diverse areas, which the Central Government has delivered in the past five years. This is why we shall see the lotus blooming across the country yet again."


    Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:31 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates

    Odisha BJP gives credit to Narendra Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan for rise in vote share

     

    The BJP's Odisha unit has given credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the surge in the party's vote share in the state Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections.


    BJP Odisha Spokesperson Lekhashri Samantsinghar said that the credit for BJP's manifold increased seat share goes to PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan who hails from Odisha had been visiting Odisha regularly for the last three years to boost the party base.


    Input by Sonali Singh/101 reporters

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Meghalaya election results latest updates

    Vincent H Pala set to win Shilllong Lok Sabha seat, takes lead of over 1.5 lakh votes


    Vincent H Pala, Congress candidate from Shillong, has won the parliamentary seat, reported News18. The Election Commission, however, has not confirmed the result. As per Election Commission website, Pala had a lead of 152139 votes over United Democratic Party's JEMINO MAWTHOH. Pala had won the seat in 2014 as well with a margin of 40,379 votes.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:04 (IST)

    Odisha election results latest updates
     

    Most BJD defectors fail to make difference in Odisha

    Many senior BJD politicians who had earlier served as MPs and deserted the party to join the BJP for various reasons seem to have failed to taste success. Former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, who later joined the BJP leaving the BJD, is trailing and likely to be defeated.

    Input by Sonali Singh/101 Reporters

  • 16:02 (IST)

    How are the prime minister and other ministers appointed?

    Article 75(1) of The Constitution Of India 1949, the Prime Minister of India is appointed by the president, and other ministers are appointed by the president on the advice of the prime minister.

  • 16:00 (IST)

    West Bengal election results latest updates
     
    Rahul not cut out for politics, Cong should give him 'decent retirement', says Himanta Biswa Sarma
     
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not cut out for politics and the party should give him a "decent retirement", Assam finance minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
     
    "I must have met him (Rahul) around 20 times in my life...I feel pity for him. Sonia Gandhi (UPA chairperson and former Congress chief) has thrust him on the Congress. He is a person who has come from a privileged background. He doesn't respect his colleagues... He (Rahul) should be given a decent retirement because if he does not quit politics, then in India, the next 25 years will be dominated by the ruling party (BJP) and there won't be any Opposition. There will only be BJP and Narendra Modi."
     
    Sarma also attacked West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying her days are numbered in politics, and the massive mandate for the BJP will lead to her downfall over the next few months.
     
    PTI

East States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates | Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik has announced his resignation from the post, taking moral responsibility of the party's poor performance in the state. The Congress not only lost its Opposition status in the Odisha Assembly, but also won a measly single seat in the Lok Sabha election.

The final results are in from West Bengal. According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the TMC has won 22 seats, the BJP 18 and Congress, just two. The TMC won with a vote share of 43.3 percent; the BJP got 40.3 percent of the votes and the Congress, 5.61 percent.

The BJP appears to be in the same position in West Bengal as the TMC of 2009, when Mamata Banerjee made the party a force to be reckoned with, three years after it was nearly decimated in the 2006 Assembly elections. The BJP, after years of having low presence in the state, has emerged as the main challenger in West Bengal.

The Election Commission has confirmed that senior BJD leader Pinaki Mishra has defeated BJP's Sambit Patra by 11,714 votes to win the Puri Lok Sabha constituency. Patra lost to Mishra by a narrow margin. He won 46.37 percent of the votes, a little less than Mishra's 47.4 percent vote share.

All but one Left Front candidate, CPM's Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya who contested from Jadavpur, are losing their security deposit of Rs 25,000 each in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, a state it had ruled for 34 years till 2011. In most seats, the Left's candidates failed to reach double digits in vote percentage.

According to the Election Commission's latest figures, the BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. This is a notable rise from the two seats it won in 2014. The TMC has won 20 and is leading in one seat, according to the EC.

The Lok Sabha election in Sikkim came to a predictable end, with Indra Hang Subba of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) winning the state's lone seat. Over the past four decades, voters of Sikkim have traditionally sent the state's ruling party candidate to the Lok Sabha. They did not make an exception this time either.

Like in West Bengal, the BJP made a significant dent in the seat share of the BJD in Odisha, with its vote share spiking to 38.4 percent this election from 21.50 percent in 2014. While the BJD's seat share has dropped from 20 in 2014 to possibly just 12 this election (the EC website shows the BJD with four seats and in the lead in eight seats), its vote share dropped marginally from 44.10 percent in 2014 to 42.8 percent.

The TMC and BJP are neck and neck in West Bengal. In terms of vote share, Mamata Banerjee's party got 43.3 percent of them, up from 39.65 percent in 2014. The BJP's vote share has jumped to 40.3 percent from 17.02 percent in the last election.

The Congress count in the eight northeastern states of India has dropped to just three. Here, too, it's the BJP in the lead, with wins in 11 seats. Altogether, the North East send 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission's latest figures show that the TMC has won 19 seats and is leading in three in West Bengal, while the BJP has won three and the Congress, two. This is a massive development for the BJP in West Bengal, where it had won only two seats.

Former state power minister and Congress candidate from Nowgong parliamentary constituency Pradyut Bordoloi defeated Rupak Sharma of the BJP by a margin of 16,752 votes. Sharma had to face the ire of junior railway minister Rajen Gohain who refused to campaign for him. Gohain felt that the seat was snatched away from him. Just ahead of the polls, the minister had also got embroiled in an alleged sexual assault incident.

In the sole seat of Nagaland, Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party defeated KL Chishi of the Congress by a margin of 16,344 votes. In 2014, the seat was won by former chief minister and Naga Peoples Front president Neiphiu Rio.

In the high voltage contest in the high profile seats of Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar, it is the Trinamool Congress which had the last laugh. While Trinamool's Mala Roy won against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose by a margin of 1,55,192 votes in Kolkata Dakshin, it was Sudip Bandyopadhyay who emerged victorious against BJP's Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha with a margin of 1,27,095 votes.

Once a singer, the other an actress of yesteryears but in the end, it is the singer who prevailed over the movie star. This is the story of Asansol where the incumbent BJP MP Babul Supriyo won against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 1,97,637 votes. In Baharampur, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated Apurba Sarkar (David) of the Trinamool Congress by 80,696 votes.

Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal proved to be too strong for BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to defeat. Although there were ups and downs during the counting in the initial stage, Misra has so far got an unassailable lead of 2,63,361 votes. The results are yet to be officially declared in this coastal constituency of Odisha which was recently hit badly by the ravaging Cyclone Fani.

President of All India Mahila Congress and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev lost to Rajdeep Roy of the BJP. Although Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for Dev, it ultimately did not prove helpful when it mattered. The Barak Valley in Assam is in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was opposed by the Congress, probably leading to Dev's downfall.

Results for the 10 Lok Sabha seats are yet to be made official. According to the Election Commission website counting of votes is still in progress. The Biju Janata Dal has maintained lead in six Lok Sabha seats — Aska, Berhampur. Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur. BJP is leading in four seats — Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh and Bhubaneswar. The difference between votes is thinnest in Bolangir where BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is locked in a tight battle with BJD's Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.

In West Bengal, counting for 29 out of the 42 seats is still in progress. Results for 13 seats have been declared officially of which BJP had won four and TMC has won nine.

The four wins by BJP include Asansol where Babul Supriyo has won. Khan Saumitra from Bishnupur, SS Ahluwalia from Burdwan-durgapur, and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly.

Of the nine seats that the Trinamool Congress has won official inlcude Sougata Roy from Dum Dum, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur, Dev Adhikari from Ghatal, Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin, Abu Taher Khan from Murshidabad, Kalyan Bannerjee from Srerampur, Adhikari Dibyendu from Tamluk and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia.

BJP candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista said that this the third time BJP has won the Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin. "I had full confidence that we would not loose from here and this area showed that suppression will not be tolerated. The people here wanted peace and atrocities were being done on them. They
were angry which came out in the votes,” said Bista.

Former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purakaystha said that the people of India have valued the works done in the past five years by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

BJP Odisha Spokesperson Lekhashri Samantsinghar gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the surge in the party's vote share in the state Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term."

Like West Bengal, the BJP has made a dent in the BJD's bastion in Odisha, as well. The BJP has the lead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission, and the BJD is ahead in 14. This is much better than the one seat it had won in 2014.

The TMC's lead has dropped to 22 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP's has jumped to19, according to the Election Commission's latest figures. However, there is not much difference between the vote shares of the two sides — the TMC so far polled 43.7 percent of the votes and the BJP, 39.8 percent.

Union minister Babul Supriyo leads by over 80,000 votes over TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen. "I am glad Moon Moon Sen got her bed tea on time today and reached the venue as expected," the BJP leader Babul said, referring to the former actor reaching campaign venues late.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her "congratulations to winners", but said they will share their views after "a complete review". "Let the counting process be completed fully and VVPATs matched," she tweeted.

It's a fierce battle among the spokespersons of the BJP, Congress and BJD in Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha constituency. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was trailing earlier, is now in the lead with 23180 votes, ahead of his nearest candidate BJD's Pinaki Misra, who got (21996 votes).

The BJP is leading in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, but is trailing behind the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and BJD in Odisha.

According to the Election Commission's figures, the Trinamool Congress is leading in 24 seats in West Bengal and the BJP in 14. The Congress is ahead in only one seat.

BJP leaders are leading in key constituencies in West Bengal. Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol, Nishith Pramanik in Coochbehar and Locket Chatterjee in Hooghly.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is trailing from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour seat behind BJP's Nilanjan Roy. In Odisha's Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra is behind BJD's Pinaki Mishra.

Early trends show BJP leading in North Bengal. According to News18, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is leading from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

Counting of votes has begun for the Lok Sabha election results 2019. There are 21 seats in the fray in Odisha, 42 in West Bengal and 25 in total in eight states in the North East.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday, a day before counting, conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state, indicating that it's a straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha.

The Election Commission has deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence.

The tumultuous election in the eastern states, especially in West Bengal, will reach their end with the counting of votes on 23 May.

West Bengal transformed into a battle ground for chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with many incidents of violence being reported through the seven phases of polls in the state. On the day of counting, 282 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal, with a tight three-layer security and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed around 58 counting centres. A total of 25,000 personnel will count votes and the process will see a 5-6 hours’ delay, due to the Supreme Court-mandated VVPAT-EVM matching. The state has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies and 466 candidates in the fray.

Odisha saw a four-phase election to 21 Lok Sabha seats, the counting for which will be held at 63 centres amidst tight security. A total of 67,000 officials will conduct the process, which will bring the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) face-off to its conclusion. Senior BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda switched camps to BJP ahead of the elections, strengthening the saffron party’s camp in the state. However, most of the exit polls indicate chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD will lead in the tally of seats.

In Sikkim, the second smallest state of the country, polls to the sole Parliamentary constituency and Assembly seats were held on 11 April. In Assam, the exit polls have forecast that the BJP will win seven to ten seats, while the Congress is likely to bag two to six seats. Among other parties in the fray are the Asom Gana Parishad, which has allied with the BJP. The Congress said the exit poll results were a ploy by the BJP to divert attention of the people when it is actually faced by imminent defeat.

Exit polls also predict a victory for the saffron party in 18-20 seats in the north-eastern region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, each of which hold two seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, is expected to sweep Nagaland and Mizoram.

Collectively, the northeastern states account for 25 Members of Parliament. Assam sends 14 MPs, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur send two MPs each, while Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one seat each in the Lok Sabha.

Voting was held in seven phases, on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:14:54 IST

