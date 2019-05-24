East States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: In Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar, Trinamool gets the better of BJP

East States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates | In the high voltage contest in the high profile seats of Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar, it is the Trinamool Congress which had the last laugh. While Trinamool's Mala Roy won against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose by a margin of 1,55,192 votes in Kolkata Dakshin, it was Sudip Bandyopadhyay who emerged victorious against BJP's Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha with a margin of 1,27,095 votes.
One a singer, the other an actress of yesteryears but in the end, it is the singer who prevailed over the movie star. This is the story of Asansol where the incumbent BJP MP Babul Supriyo won against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 1,97,637 votes. In Baharampur, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated Apurba Sarkar (David) of the Trinamool Congress by 80,696 votes.
Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal proved to be too strong for BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to defeat. Although there were ups and downs during the counting in the initial stage, Misra has so far got an unassailable lead of 2,63,361 votes. The results are yet to be officially declared in this coastal constituency of Odisha which was recently hit badly by the ravaging Cyclone Fani.
President of All India Mahila Congress and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev lost to Rajdeep Roy of the BJP. Although Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for Dev, it ultimately did not prove helpful when it mattered. The Barak Valley in Assam is in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was opposed by the Congress, probably leading to Dev's downfall.
Results for the 10 Lok Sabha seats are yet to be made official. According to the Election Commission website counting of votes is still in progress. The Biju Janata Dal has maintained lead in six Lok Sabha seats — Aska, Berhampur. Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur. BJP is leading in four seats — Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh and Bhubaneswar. The difference between votes is thinnest in Bolangir where BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is locked in a tight battle with BJD's Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.
Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.
In West Bengal, counting for 29 out of the 42 seats is still in progress. Results for 13 seats have been declared officially of which BJP had won four and TMC has won nine.
The four wins by BJP include Asansol where Babul Supriyo has won. Khan Saumitra from Bishnupur, SS Ahluwalia from Burdwan-durgapur, and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly.
Of the nine seats that the Trinamool Congress has won official inlcude Sougata Roy from Dum Dum, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur, Dev Adhikari from Ghatal, Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin, Abu Taher Khan from Murshidabad, Kalyan Bannerjee from Srerampur, Adhikari Dibyendu from Tamluk and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia.
BJP candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista said that this the third time BJP has won the Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin. "I had full confidence that we would not loose from here and this area showed that suppression will not be tolerated. The people here wanted peace and atrocities were being done on them. They
were angry which came out in the votes,” said Bista.
Former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purakaystha said that the people of India have valued the works done in the past five years by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
BJP Odisha Spokesperson Lekhashri Samantsinghar gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the surge in the party's vote share in the state Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term."
Like West Bengal, the BJP has made a dent in the BJD's bastion in Odisha, as well. The BJP has the lead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission, and the BJD is ahead in 14. This is much better than the one seat it had won in 2014.
The TMC's lead has dropped to 22 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP's has jumped to19, according to the Election Commission's latest figures. However, there is not much difference between the vote shares of the two sides — the TMC so far polled 43.7 percent of the votes and the BJP, 39.8 percent.
Union minister Babul Supriyo leads by over 80,000 votes over TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen. "I am glad Moon Moon Sen got her bed tea on time today and reached the venue as expected," the BJP leader Babul said, referring to the former actor reaching campaign venues late.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended her "congratulations to winners", but said they will share their views after "a complete review". "Let the counting process be completed fully and VVPATs matched," she tweeted.
The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore. This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally of 34 in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol and BJP's Arjun Singh ahead in Barrackpore. TMC's Mimi Chakraborty is in the lead from Jadavpur and Abhishek Banerjee is now ahead from Diamond Harbour.
"Didi Jai Shri Ram," said BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Twitter, a subtle swipe against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
It's a fierce battle among the spokespersons of the BJP, Congress and BJD in Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha constituency. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was trailing earlier, is now in the lead with 23180 votes, ahead of his nearest candidate BJD's Pinaki Misra, who got (21996 votes).
The BJP is leading in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, but is trailing behind the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and BJD in Odisha.
According to the Election Commission's figures, the Trinamool Congress is leading in 24 seats in West Bengal and the BJP in 14. The Congress is ahead in only one seat.
BJP leaders are leading in key constituencies in West Bengal. Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol, Nishith Pramanik in Coochbehar and Locket Chatterjee in Hooghly.
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is trailing from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour seat behind BJP's Nilanjan Roy. In Odisha's Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra is behind BJD's Pinaki Mishra.
Early trends show BJP leading in North Bengal. According to News18, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is leading from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.
Counting of votes has begun for the Lok Sabha election results 2019. There are 21 seats in the fray in Odisha, 42 in West Bengal and 25 in total in eight states in the North East.
Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday, a day before counting, conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state, indicating that it's a straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha.
The Election Commission has deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence.
The tumultuous election in the eastern states, especially in West Bengal, will reach their end with the counting of votes on 23 May.
West Bengal transformed into a battle ground for chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with many incidents of violence being reported through the seven phases of polls in the state. On the day of counting, 282 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal, with a tight three-layer security and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed around 58 counting centres. A total of 25,000 personnel will count votes and the process will see a 5-6 hours’ delay, due to the Supreme Court-mandated VVPAT-EVM matching. The state has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies and 466 candidates in the fray.
Odisha saw a four-phase election to 21 Lok Sabha seats, the counting for which will be held at 63 centres amidst tight security. A total of 67,000 officials will conduct the process, which will bring the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) face-off to its conclusion. Senior BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda switched camps to BJP ahead of the elections, strengthening the saffron party’s camp in the state. However, most of the exit polls indicate chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD will lead in the tally of seats.
In Sikkim, the second smallest state of the country, polls to the sole Parliamentary constituency and Assembly seats were held on 11 April. In Assam, the exit polls have forecast that the BJP will win seven to ten seats, while the Congress is likely to bag two to six seats. Among other parties in the fray are the Asom Gana Parishad, which has allied with the BJP. The Congress said the exit poll results were a ploy by the BJP to divert attention of the people when it is actually faced by imminent defeat.
Exit polls also predict a victory for the saffron party in 18-20 seats in the north-eastern region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, each of which hold two seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, is expected to sweep Nagaland and Mizoram.
Collectively, the northeastern states account for 25 Members of Parliament. Assam sends 14 MPs, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur send two MPs each, while Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one seat each in the Lok Sabha.
Voting was held in seven phases, on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 02:47:39 IST
Highlights
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Trinamool Congress wins both Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar
In the high voltage contest in the high profile seats of Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar, it is the Trinamool Congress which had the last laugh. While Trinamool's Mala Roy won against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose by a margin of 1,55,192 votes in Kolkata Dakshin, it was Sudip Bandyopadhyay who emerged victorious against BJP's Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha with a margin of 1,27,095 votes.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
BJP candidate Babul Supriyo wins from Asansol
One a singer, the other an actress of yesteryears but in the end, it is the singer who prevailed over the movie star. This is the story of Asansol where the incumbent BJP MP Babul Supriyo won against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 1,97,637 votes. In Baharampur, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated Apurba Sarkar (David) of the Trinamool Congress by 80,696 votes.
Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Surgeon Sambit Patra fails to do a surgical strike in Puri
Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal proved to be too strong for BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to defeat. Although there were ups and downs during the counting in the initial stage, Misra has so far got an unassailable lead of 2,63,361 votes. The results are yet to be officially declared in this coastal constituency of Odisha which was recently hit badly by the ravaging Cyclone Fani.
Assam Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Sushmita Dev loses in Silchar
President of All India Mahila Congress and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev lost to Rajdeep Roy of the BJP. Although Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for Dev, it ultimately did not prove helpful when it mattered. The Barak Valley in Assam is in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was opposed by the Congress, probably leading to Dev's downfall.
Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Counting of votes still on in Odisha; BJD lead in six, BJP in four; tight contest in Bolangir
Results for the 10 Lok Sabha seats are yet to be made official. According to the Election Commission website counting of votes is still in progress. The Biju Janata Dal has maintained lead in six Lok Sabha seats — Aska, Berhampur. Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur. BJP is leading in four seats — Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh and Bhubaneswar. The difference between votes is thinnest in Bolangir where BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is locked in a tight battle with BJD's Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.
Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Kiren Rijiju set to retain Arunachal West as BJP takes lead in both LS seats in Arunachal Pradesh
Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.
From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat.
West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates
People of Darjeeling have shown that suppression will not be tolerated; Raju Bista
BJP candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista said that this the third time BJP has won the Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin. "I had full confidence that we would not loose from here and this area showed that suppression will not be tolerated. The people here wanted peace and atrocities were being done on them. They
were angry which came out in the votes,” said Bista.
When asked about the issue of Gorkhaland he said, “We should first understand what the people want and why that demand has been made. The Gorkhas that are in the hills do not have identity and allegations of foreigner is made agains them. In the BJP manifesto it has been made clear that looking at this area a permanent political solution will be done within these five years along with 11 communities being given tribal status. We have to work in the hills and the plains of this area as there are many issues need attention," he added.
Input by Roshan Gupta/101 Reporters
West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates
BJP's Raju Bista set to win from Darjeeling; votes from hills play key role
BJP leader Raju Bista is set to win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP leader has secured a lead of nearly four lakh votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai who is trailing in the seat with just 3,31,143 votes.
This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won in the Lok Sabha elections even though it has no major support base in the hills, but votes from the hilly region form a major chnk of the total votes received.
Input by Roshan Gupta/ 101 Reporters
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Janta malik hai: Rahul Gandhi
"The people have given their decision," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "In these polls, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I congratulate them."
"Frankly, today is the day of the mandate and I don't want to colour the decision of the people of India by discussing with you what went wrong for us," he added.
Assam Lok Sabha election result latest updates
In Silchar, BJP's Rajdeep Roy takes over 60,000 votes lead on Congress' Sushmita Dev
BJP's Silchar candidate Rajdeep Roy is inching towards win over Congress candidate Sushmita Dev. The Congress leader, who left the counting centre just a while algo with all her supporters, is trailing by more than a lakh votes, but there's no official confirmation as yet.
Roy has so far received 4,39,016 (51.35 percent) votes while Susmita Dev has so far received 3,86,815 (45.25 percent) votes.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha and Pranjal S/101 Reporters
West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates
Tension in West Bengal's East Bardhaman district after TMC and BJP workers clash
Tension prevails at Aausgram area of East Bardhaman district in West Bengal after a clash between TMC and BJP workers. TMC has alleged that a group of BJP workers with sticks in their hands attacked and vandalised a TMC party office om Aausgram. The party also alleged that some of the articles of the party office were also set ablaze during the incident. The BJP, however, has denied all such allegation.
Input by A Ghose/101Reporters
Odisha election results latest updates
Odisha BJP gives credit to Narendra Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan for rise in vote share
The BJP's Odisha unit has given credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the surge in the party's vote share in the state Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections.
BJP Odisha Spokesperson Lekhashri Samantsinghar said that the credit for BJP's manifold increased seat share goes to PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan who hails from Odisha had been visiting Odisha regularly for the last three years to boost the party base.
Input by Sonali Singh/101 reporters
Meghalaya election results latest updates
Vincent H Pala set to win Shilllong Lok Sabha seat, takes lead of over 1.5 lakh votes
Vincent H Pala, Congress candidate from Shillong, has won the parliamentary seat, reported News18. The Election Commission, however, has not confirmed the result. As per Election Commission website, Pala had a lead of 152139 votes over United Democratic Party's JEMINO MAWTHOH. Pala had won the seat in 2014 as well with a margin of 40,379 votes.
Most BJD defectors fail to make difference in Odisha
Many senior BJD politicians who had earlier served as MPs and deserted the party to join the BJP for various reasons seem to have failed to taste success. Former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, who later joined the BJP leaving the BJD, is trailing and likely to be defeated.
Input by Sonali Singh/101 Reporters
Odisha election results latest updates
Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik for Odisha win
"Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term.," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
West Bengal election results latest updates
Asansol, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri among 19 seats where BJP is in lead
The BJP is leading in 19 seats in West Bengal. These are — Alipurduar, Asansol, Balurghat, Bangaon, Bankura, Barrackpore, Bishnupur, Burdwan-Durgapur, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Malda Dakshin, Malda Uttar, Medinipur, Purulia, Raiganj and Ranaghat.
Odisha election results latest updates
Like Bengal, BJP has made a mark in Odisha
Like Bengal, where the BJP has made significant advances compared to its 2014 tally, the saffron party has made a dent in the BJD's bastion in Odisha, as well. The BJP has the lead in seven seats at the moment, according to the Election Commission, and the BJD is ahead in 14. This is much better than the one seat it had won in 2014.
Mizoram election results latest updates
MNF leads in Mizoram, BJP far behind in second spot
Input by Ezrela/101Reporters
West Bengal election results latest updates
TMC tally drops to 22, BJP's improves to 19
The TMC's lead has dropped to 22 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP's has jumped to19, according to the Election Commission's latest figures. However, there is not much difference between the vote shares of the two sides — the TMC so far polled 43.7 percent of the votes and the BJP, 39.8 percent.
West Bengal election results latest updates
It's not about turning red saffron, says Roppa Ganguly
Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said: "It is not only about red turning saffron. Left supporters are considered with high regard. They have have an understanding of the situation. When they decide to shift their vote, they give it good thought. It is well known to all of us by now that Modiji is the only person who can help our country function in a democratic manner, not an arbitrary leader like Mamata Banerjee."
Input by A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
West Bengal election results latest updates
'Glad she got her bed tea on time today': Babul Suriyo on Moon Moon Sen
"I am glad Moon Moon Sen got her bed tea on time today and reached the venue as expected," BJP leader Babul Supriyo, who contested from Asanson against Sen, said, referring to the former actor reaching campaign venues late. "As far as the margin of votes is concerned, the trend says it will cross a lakh."
Supriyo currently has a lead of over 80,000 over Sen in Asansol in West Bengal.
Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters
West Bengal election results latest updates
Subash Chandra Bose's grandnephew trails in Kolkata South
In West Bengal's Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency, TMC’s Mala Roy looks set to trounce Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose, who contested on a BJP ticket. In both the seats, the CPI(M) had fielded women candidates Nandini Mukherjee from Kolkata South and Kaninika Bose from Kolkata North. CPM had fieled Nandini Mukherjee from this seat.
West Bengal election results latest updates
But all losers are not losers, tweets Mamata Banerjee
"Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched," the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.
West Bengal election results latest updates
The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore.
This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally in the Lok Sabha from that the party won in 2014. Mamata Banerjee's party had won 34 seats in the last general election and the BJP only two.
West Bengal election results latest updates
This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally in the Lok Sabha from that the party won in 2014. Mamata Banerjee's party had won 34 seats in the last general election and the BJP only two.
West Bengal election results latest updates
Babul Supriyo leads from Asansol, Arun Singh from Barrackpore; TMC's Mimi Chakraborty in Jadavpur
The BJP may be trailing in West Bengal from an overall perspective, but key BJP leaders are ahead in votes in their constituencies. Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol and BJP's Arjun Singh is leading from Barrackpore. TMC's Mimi Chakraborty, however, is in the lead from Jadavpur.
Tripura election results latest updates
BJP leads in both seats in Tripura
The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats of Tripura as per initial trends. Pratima Bhoumik is ahead in West Tripura Lok Sabha with a comfortable lead of 1,22,865 votes over Congress rival Subal Bhowmik. In East Tripura, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura is leading by 1,08,983 votes against Congress leader Maharaj Kumari Pragya Deb Burman.
West Bengal election results latest updates
'Didi Jai Shri Ram,' says Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga made a snide remark on Twitter, tagging West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. His tweet comes after trends showed the BJP leading in 15 seats.
Odisha election results latest updates
BJP trails, but inroads evident in BJD bastion Odisha
The BJP seems to have made clear inroads in BJD bastion Odisha. In the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections both, there has been a great surge in the party's seat share as per the latest trends.
In 2014, the BJP had won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, but it is leading in seven seats now.
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP breaches Mamata's Bengal fortress
Going by the trends so far, the BJP has breached Mamata’s fortress and appears to have become a serious challenger to the TMC’s political dominance West Bengal. The leads so far indicate that the saffron party has made rapid strides in the eastern states, having entered double digits in the state from just two in 2014.
Odisha election results latest updates
Battle of party spokespersons in Puri, Sambit Patra in the lead
It's a fierce battle among the spokespersons of the BJP, Congress and BJD in Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha constituency. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was trailing earlier, is now in the lead with 23180 votes, ahead of his nearest candidate BJD's Pinaki Misra, who got (21996 votes).
Arunachal Pradesh election results latest updates
BJP ahead of rivals in both Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats
Odisha election results latest updates
Jay Panda trails in Odisha's Kendrapara seat
BJP leader Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is trailing in Odisha's Kendrapara, though the party is ahead in nine seats. Panda had recently quit the BJD to join the BJP. He had won from Kendrapara in 2009 and 2014 on a BJD ticket. BJD's Anubhav Mohanty is leading from the seat at present.
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP polling agent allegedly beaten up in Jadavpur
Tapan Gayen, a BJP polling agent in Bijoygarh, alleged that TMC members had beaten him up. He claimed that the fight broke out abruptly.
The candidates from Jadavpur are TMC's Mimi Chakraborty, CPM's Bikash Bhattacharya and BJP leader Anupam Hazra.
Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP candidates lead in key seats in West Bengal
Input by SS Parveen/ 101 Reporters
Read more from West Bengal here
West Bengal election results latest updates
Babul Supriyo leads from Asansol, Locket Chatterjee in Hoogly
Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress after two rounds of counting. In Arambagh, TMC candidate Aparupa Poddar is leading with around 9,000 votes.
In Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, Nishith Pramanik of the BJP is leading against TMC's Paresh Chandra Adhikary. BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee is leading over TMC's Ratna De Nag in Hoogly. In Uluberia seat, Trinamool's Sajda Ahmed is leading by 920 votes against BJP's Joy Banerjee
PTI
More on West Bengal here
West Bengal election results latest updates
TMC leads in 19 seats, accoriding to News18's early trends
The Trinamool Congress has taken an early lead in 19 seats. The BJP is leading in the Left's traditional Raiganj seat, among six others, including Howrah, Hoogly and Purulia.
Assam election results latest updates
Optimistic but not overconfident, says Congress leader Sushmita Dev
President of the Mahila Congress and Silchar Lok Sabha candidate Sushmita Dev said she is optimistic about her chances but not overconfident.
"I always feel like an underdog before election results. We worked hard and I am optimistic that people of my constituency are going to elect me again. But I am not overconfident. This is a democracy and the janadesh (mandate) can go either way. Last year, I defeated BJP's veteran leader Kabindra Purkayastha, and this year also I had to fight hard," she said.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters
Odisha election results latest updates
Sambit Patra trails in Odisha
In Puri Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, BJP's Sambit Patra is trailing behind his main rival Pinaki Mishra of the state's ruling BJD.
West Bengal election results latest updates
Abhishek Banerjee trails Nilanjan Roy in Bengal's Diamond Harbour
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is trailing from the Daimond Harbour constituency in West Bengal. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in this seat.
Nagaland election results latest updates
Counting delayed in Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency due to technical error
Counting was delayed in Nagaland's sole Lok Sabha constituency due to technical error wherein counting officials could not log in to begin the exercise.
The candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat are former chief minister KL Chishi from the Congress, sitting MP Tokheho Yepthomi from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), a BJO ally, Hayithung Tungoe from National People's Party (NPP) and MM Thromwa Konyak from the Indian Christian Secular Party (ICSP), who contested as an Independent.
Input by Loreni Tsanglao/101 Reporters
More on Nagaland
North East election results latest updates
Why is the North East important for BJP?
The BJP is hoping to win an unprecedented 19 seats in the North East, from where the eight states send 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Given how the BJP recently lost the Assmebly elections in the Hindi heartland states, where it bagged 191 of the 226 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2014, the BJP is banking on making up for these possible losses in the Lok Sabha polls by winning seats in the eight north eastern states of India.
Assam sends 14 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur each send two, and Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one Lok Sabha seat each.
Odisha election results latest updates
BJP's Aparajita Sarangi leads in Bhubaneswar
According to News18, former IAS officer and BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is leading from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Seat. She is up against BJD's Arup Patnaik, who was the former Mumbai Police commissioner.
Meghalaya election results latest updates
Counting begins for Meghalaya's two Lok Sabha seats, Shillong and Tura
From Shillong Lok Sabha seat, six candidates, include sitting Congress MP Vincent H Pala, Sanbor Shullai of the BJP, Jemino Mawthoh of the UDP and three Independents — THS Bonney, Romeo Phira Ranee and Samuel Hashah — are in the fray.
From Tura, former chief minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress, former Union minister, Agatha K Sangma of the ruling NPP and Rikman G Momin of the BJP are the candidates awaiting the results.
The counting centers for Shillong are at the district headquarters of Khasi and Jaintia Hills and the sub-divisions of Sohra and Mairang. The centres for the Tura parliamentary seat is in the five district headquarters of Tura, Ampati, Resubelpara, Baghmara and Williamnagar.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101 Reporters
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP leads in North Bengal, according to early trends
These are very early trends and things might change dramatically. But 15 minutes into counting votes in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP seems to be running away with the game. Among the early trends, a very interesting one came from North Bengal where BJP is leading. If this trend holds, this could be an indication of the changing political wind in Bengal.
West Bengal election results latest updates
466 await Lok Sabha election results in West Bengal
The 2019 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal saw an aggressive campaign by the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, each resorting to violence across the state. As many as 466 candidates were fieleded for the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, which voted in all seven phases of the election.
Counting of votes begins for Lok Sabha election results 2019
Odisha election results latest updates
Fate of 174 candidates in Odisha out today
The election results to be declared today will decide the fate of 174 Lok Sabha candidates. Votes will be counted at 63 centres from 8 am to decide who wil represent Odisha in 21 Lok Sabha seats.
As the general election was a straight fight between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all eyes are on the two in Odisha. The Congress is likely to slip to the third position in the state and lose its Opposition status.
Bibhuti Mohapatro/101 Reporters
Odisha election results latest updates
Naveen Patnaik uncomfortable with 'B factor'
For 19 years and four successive terms, Naveen Patnaik has ruled Odisha. His party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) — named after his father Biju Patnaik — is widely expected to emerge as the single largest party in the 2019 Assembly election. Patnaik, however, doesn’t seem to be comfortable with the 'B factor', for the names of his two former associates-turned-bête noirs, start with the second letter of English alphabet — Bijoy Mohapatra and Baijayant Panda. Both contested from the enemy BJP camp.
Read more here
West Bengal election results latest updates
Chronic political violence in West Bengal paints democracy in blood
The sorry state of affairs in Bengal begs these questions — will the politics in West Bengal always be tainted in blood? Do workers always have to sacrifice themselves for the party's "cause"? Is there no way to ensure a peaceful democratic process in the state? Will the thirst for political power always overshadow the need for fair and transparent elections? Is violence the only solution these parties see
Read more here
West Bengal election results latest updates
TMC asks workers to guard strongrooms fearing EVM manipulation
The Trinamool Congress leadership has asked its workers in West Bengal to guard strongrooms in their respective areas, fearing that the BJP might try to smuggle out EVMs. "We apprehend that the BJP might try to manipulate the EVMs. Therefore, our party supremo (and chief minister Mamata Banerjee) has ordered us to be high on alert," a TMC leader said.
Voting days, and even the days after polling ended, were wrough with allegations of EVM manipulation. The Election Commission, on Wednesday, rejected the request of 22 Opposition parties to tally VVPATs at five polling stations in each Assembly segment before counting begins and not at the end as planned. The poll panel has maintained throughout that the voting machines are tamper-proof.
PTI
Odisha election results latest updates
Congress concedes defeat in Odisha before counting of votes
Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday, a day before counting, conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state and may even lose the Opposition status in the Assembly, indicating that it's a straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha. However, he is confident that the party's performance will be better than its 2014 show.
In 2014, the Congress had bagged only 16 of the total 147 seats in the Odisha Assembly and had failed to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls. Various exit polls this time predicted one Lok Sabha seat and 15 Assembly seats for the party. The polls forecast an impressive performance by the BJP in Odisha, many even suggesting that the saffron party will bag more seats than the ruling BJD.
North East states election results latest update
North eastern states send 25 MPs to Lok Sabha
North East sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Assam sends 14 MPs, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur each send two, and Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one Lok Sabha seat each.
North East states election results latest updates
Exit polls predict BJP win in most of North East
Exit polls also predict a victory for the saffron party in 18-20 seats in the North East, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, each of which have two seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, is expected to sweep Nagaland and Mizoram.
North East states election results latest updates
BJP pipped to win in Assam
In Sikkim, India's second smallest state, polls to the sole Lok Sabha constituency and 32 Assembly seats were held on 11 April. In Assam, the exit polls have forecast that the BJP will win seven to 10 of the 14 seats, while the Congress is likely to bag two to six. Among other parties in the fray is BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad.
Odisha election results latest updates
Odisha awaits results of both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections
Odisha saw a four-phase election to 21 Lok Sabha seats, the counting for which will be held at 63 centres amid tight security. A total of 67,000 officials will conduct the process, which will bring the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) face-off to its conclusion.
Senior BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda switched camps to the BJP ahead of the elections, strengthening the saffron party’s camp in the state. However, most of the exit polls indicated that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's BJD will lead in the tally of seats.
West Bengal election results latest updates
Battle West Bengal
West Bengal transformed into a battleground for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with violence taking precendence throughout the election season, including the seven phases of voting in the state. With casualties on both sides, the BJP and TMC continued to trade blame for the violence all through the Lok Sabha polls.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Tumultuous elections to end today
The tumultuous elections in India will reach their end with the counting of votes on 23 May. The Election Commission is going to begin counting the votes cast in the Lok Sabha election at 8 am.
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Denied Opposition request because changing VVPAT count protocol not practical
The Election Commission on Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count slips from paper trail machine before the counting of votes polled in EVMs because it was not "feasible". This was a day after a delegation met the EC.
The poll panel issued a statement saying that after two rounds of in-depth discussions, "it has neither been found possible nor feasible to accede to this demand" in the overall context and especially in view of a Supreme Court judgment of 8 April, which had directed the poll panel that the random selection of VVPATs will be subject to the process of VVPAT slip verification as per the EVM guidelines in force.
Read more here
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Counting of votes at all 542 constituencies to begin at 8 am
The Election Commission of India will start counting of votes today (23 May) at 8 am for the seven-phased elections to the Lok Sabha in what is being touted as the world's biggest democratic exercise. This will bring the curtains down on a bitterly-fought election.
Since the Election Commission will also be tallying the VVPATs slips with EVM votes at five polling booths in each Assembly segment, the final results can take a little longer to be announced.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
02:47 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Trinamool Congress wins both Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar
In the high voltage contest in the high profile seats of Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar, it is the Trinamool Congress which had the last laugh. While Trinamool's Mala Roy won against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose by a margin of 1,55,192 votes in Kolkata Dakshin, it was Sudip Bandyopadhyay who emerged victorious against BJP's Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha with a margin of 1,27,095 votes.
02:14 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
BJP candidate Babul Supriyo wins from Asansol
One a singer, the other an actress of yesteryears but in the end, it is the singer who prevailed over the movie star. This is the story of Asansol where the incumbent BJP MP Babul Supriyo won against Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 1,97,637 votes. In Baharampur, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defeated Apurba Sarkar (David) of the Trinamool Congress by 80,696 votes.
01:09 (IST)
Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Surgeon Sambit Patra fails to do a surgical strike in Puri
Pinaki Misra of the Biju Janata Dal proved to be too strong for BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to defeat. Although there were ups and downs during the counting in the initial stage, Misra has so far got an unassailable lead of 2,63,361 votes. The results are yet to be officially declared in this coastal constituency of Odisha which was recently hit badly by the ravaging Cyclone Fani.
01:01 (IST)
Assam Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Sushmita Dev loses in Silchar
President of All India Mahila Congress and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev lost to Rajdeep Roy of the BJP. Although Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for Dev, it ultimately did not prove helpful when it mattered. The Barak Valley in Assam is in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 which was opposed by the Congress, probably leading to Dev's downfall.
23:36 (IST)
Odisha Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Counting of votes still on in Odisha; BJD lead in six, BJP in four; tight contest in Bolangir
Results for the 10 Lok Sabha seats are yet to be made official. According to the Election Commission website counting of votes is still in progress. The Biju Janata Dal has maintained lead in six Lok Sabha seats — Aska, Berhampur. Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur. BJP is leading in four seats — Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh and Bhubaneswar. The difference between votes is thinnest in Bolangir where BJP's Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is locked in a tight battle with BJD's Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.
23:22 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Resutls for 13 seats declared in West Bengal
In West Bengal, counting for 29 out of the 42 seats is still in progress. Results for 13 seats have been decalred officially of which BJP had won four and TMC has won nine.
The four wins by BJP include Asansol where Babul Supriyo has won. Khan Saumitra from Bishnupur, SS Ahluwalia from Burdwan-durgapur, and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly.
Of the nine seats that the Trinamool Congress has won official inlcude Sougata Roy from Dum Dum, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur, Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin, Abu Taheer Khan from Murshidabad, Dev Adhikari from Ghatal, Kalyan Banerjee from Srerampur, Adhikari Dibyendu from Tamluk and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia.
22:29 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Kiren Rijiju set to retain Arunachal West as BJP takes lead in both LS seats in Arunachal Pradesh
Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.
From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat.
21:06 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates
People of Darjeeling have shown that suppression will not be tolerated; Raju Bista
BJP candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista said that this the third time BJP has won the Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin. "I had full confidence that we would not loose from here and this area showed that suppression will not be tolerated. The people here wanted peace and atrocities were being done on them. They
were angry which came out in the votes,” said Bista.
When asked about the issue of Gorkhaland he said, “We should first understand what the people want and why that demand has been made. The Gorkhas that are in the hills do not have identity and allegations of foreigner is made agains them. In the BJP manifesto it has been made clear that looking at this area a permanent political solution will be done within these five years along with 11 communities being given tribal status. We have to work in the hills and the plains of this area as there are many issues need attention," he added.
Input by Roshan Gupta/101 Reporters
19:42 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates
BJP's Raju Bista set to win from Darjeeling; votes from hills play key role
BJP leader Raju Bista is set to win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP leader has secured a lead of nearly four lakh votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai who is trailing in the seat with just 3,31,143 votes.
This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won in the Lok Sabha elections even though it has no major support base in the hills, but votes from the hilly region form a major chnk of the total votes received.
Input by Roshan Gupta/ 101 Reporters
18:39 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Janta malik hai: Rahul Gandhi
"The people have given their decision," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "In these polls, Narendra Modi and BJP have won. I congratulate them."
"Frankly, today is the day of the mandate and I don't want to colour the decision of the people of India by discussing with you what went wrong for us," he added.
17:46 (IST)
Assam Lok Sabha election result latest updates
In Silchar, BJP's Rajdeep Roy takes over 60,000 votes lead on Congress' Sushmita Dev
BJP's Silchar candidate Rajdeep Roy is inching towards win over Congress candidate Sushmita Dev. The Congress leader, who left the counting centre just a while algo with all her supporters, is trailing by more than a lakh votes, but there's no official confirmation as yet.
Roy has so far received 4,39,016 (51.35 percent) votes while Susmita Dev has so far received 3,86,815 (45.25 percent) votes.
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha and Pranjal S/101 Reporters
17:24 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha election result latest updates
Tension in West Bengal's East Bardhaman district after TMC and BJP workers clash
Tension prevails at Aausgram area of East Bardhaman district in West Bengal after a clash between TMC and BJP workers. TMC has alleged that a group of BJP workers with sticks in their hands attacked and vandalised a TMC party office om Aausgram. The party also alleged that some of the articles of the party office were also set ablaze during the incident. The BJP, however, has denied all such allegation.
Input by A Ghose/101Reporters
16:45 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
People have valued the work done by PM Modi: Kabindra Purkayastha
Former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purakaystha said that the people of India have valued the works done in the past five years by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
Expressing his reactions on BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha election, the former minister who had won from the Silchar seat back in 1991, 1998 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, said, "People are no more convinced with verbal assurances and baseless campaigns. But they have voted for the works in diverse areas, which the Central Government has delivered in the past five years. This is why we shall see the lotus blooming across the country yet again."
Input by Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101 Reporters
16:31 (IST)
Odisha election results latest updates
Odisha BJP gives credit to Narendra Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan for rise in vote share
The BJP's Odisha unit has given credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the surge in the party's vote share in the state Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections.
BJP Odisha Spokesperson Lekhashri Samantsinghar said that the credit for BJP's manifold increased seat share goes to PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan who hails from Odisha had been visiting Odisha regularly for the last three years to boost the party base.
Input by Sonali Singh/101 reporters
16:20 (IST)
Meghalaya election results latest updates
Vincent H Pala set to win Shilllong Lok Sabha seat, takes lead of over 1.5 lakh votes
Vincent H Pala, Congress candidate from Shillong, has won the parliamentary seat, reported News18. The Election Commission, however, has not confirmed the result. As per Election Commission website, Pala had a lead of 152139 votes over United Democratic Party's JEMINO MAWTHOH. Pala had won the seat in 2014 as well with a margin of 40,379 votes.
16:04 (IST)
Most BJD defectors fail to make difference in Odisha
Many senior BJD politicians who had earlier served as MPs and deserted the party to join the BJP for various reasons seem to have failed to taste success. Former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, who later joined the BJP leaving the BJD, is trailing and likely to be defeated.
Input by Sonali Singh/101 Reporters
16:02 (IST)
How are the prime minister and other ministers appointed?
Article 75(1) of The Constitution Of India 1949, the Prime Minister of India is appointed by the president, and other ministers are appointed by the president on the advice of the prime minister.
16:00 (IST)
15:57 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
Which states voted in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election?
Assam (five parliamentary constituencies), Bihar (five), Chhattisgarh (three), Jammu and Kashmir (two), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (one), Odisha (five), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (one), UP (eight), West Bengal (three) and Puducherry (one).
15:46 (IST)
Odisha election results latest updates
Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik for Odisha win
"Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term.," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
15:37 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP supporters celebrate party win across states
Even though the results have not been declared officially, it has not stopped BJP workers from celebrating the party's prospects in the eastern states. Going by the trends, the BJP has made significant gains in both West Bengal and Odisha and is in the lead in a majority of states in the North East.
15:32 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
Modi makes big dent in Bengal as Mamata pays for pandering to minorities
“No Congress, no Bam (Left Front), zor se bolo Jai Sri Ram.” That’s the slogan reverberating in West Bengal where the BJP is poised to bag 16-odd seats. And, unfortunately for Mamata Banerjee, she will have to live and bear with “Jai Sri Ram” taunts in the foreseeable future.
Read more here
15:21 (IST)
Assam election results latest updates
BJP ahead in 8 seats in Assam, AGP in one
15:16 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
Asansol, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri among 19 seats where BJP is in lead
The BJP is leading in 19 seats in West Bengal. These are — Alipurduar, Asansol, Balurghat, Bangaon, Bankura, Barrackpore, Bishnupur, Burdwan-Durgapur, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Malda Dakshin, Malda Uttar, Medinipur, Purulia, Raiganj and Ranaghat.
15:08 (IST)
Odisha election results latest updates
Like Bengal, BJP has made a mark in Odisha
Like Bengal, where the BJP has made significant advances compared to its 2014 tally, the saffron party has made a dent in the BJD's bastion in Odisha, as well. The BJP has the lead in seven seats at the moment, according to the Election Commission, and the BJD is ahead in 14. This is much better than the one seat it had won in 2014.
14:46 (IST)
Mizoram election results latest updates
MNF leads in Mizoram, BJP far behind in second spot
Input by Ezrela/101Reporters
14:43 (IST)
Odisha election results latest updates
Congress office in Odisha bears a deserted look
The state party office of the Congress bore a deserted look on counting day as it lost its existing grip in Odisha. The party could not win a single Lok Sabha seat, nor could it retain any of the 16 Assembly seats it won in 2014. Unlike those of other party offices, the Congress office did not ave any party supporters, chairs, screens or pandals.
Input by Sonali Singh/101 Reporters
14:32 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
TMC tally drops to 22, BJP's improves to 19
The TMC's lead has dropped to 22 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP's has jumped to19, according to the Election Commission's latest figures. However, there is not much difference between the vote shares of the two sides — the TMC so far polled 43.7 percent of the votes and the BJP, 39.8 percent.
14:27 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
It's not about turning red saffron, says Roppa Ganguly
Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said: "It is not only about red turning saffron. Left supporters are considered with high regard. They have have an understanding of the situation. When they decide to shift their vote, they give it good thought. It is well known to all of us by now that Modiji is the only person who can help our country function in a democratic manner, not an arbitrary leader like Mamata Banerjee."
Input by A Ghose/ 101 Reporters
14:19 (IST)
Assam election results latest updates
BJP members worked hard to ensure people's developement
Assam's Duliajan BJP MLA Terosh Gowalla said BJP workers had worked hard to ensure the pary's win. "For five years, the BJP worked for the development of the people. BJP introduced many developmental schemes for the tea tribes, and we will sure that in the coming five years, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will work even hard for the development of the people," Gowalla said.
By Avik Chakraborty/101Reporters
14:12 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
'Glad she got her bed tea on time today': Babul Suriyo on Moon Moon Sen
"I am glad Moon Moon Sen got her bed tea on time today and reached the venue as expected," BJP leader Babul Supriyo, who contested from Asanson against Sen, said, referring to the former actor reaching campaign venues late. "As far as the margin of votes is concerned, the trend says it will cross a lakh."
Supriyo currently has a lead of over 80,000 over Sen in Asansol in West Bengal.
Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters
14:08 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP candidate Anupam Hazra claims TMC goons disrupting counting in Jadavpur
BJP candidate from Jadavpur Anupam Hazra claims the part was winning in most blocks, but "as soon as the counting would start, TMC goons would come and create a ruckus". "This is how two clashes cropped up in the Bijoygarh and Jadavpur areas."
Input by A Ghose/101 Reporters
13:53 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh election results latest updates
Kiren Rijiju in the lead from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, says BJP heading for 'landslide victory'
"BJP is also heading towards landslide victory in the state Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh," said the Union minister, who contested from the Arunachal West Lok Saha seat.
13:49 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP leads from Mamata's anti-land acqusition launchpad
13:38 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
Subash Chandra Bose's grandnephew trails in Kolkata South
In West Bengal's Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency, TMC’s Mala Roy looks set to trounce Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose, who contested on a BJP ticket. In both the seats, the CPI(M) had fielded women candidates Nandini Mukherjee from Kolkata South and Kaninika Bose from Kolkata North. CPM had fieled Nandini Mukherjee from this seat.
13:23 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
But all losers are not losers, tweets Mamata Banerjee
"Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched," the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.
13:19 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore.
This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally in the Lok Sabha from that the party won in 2014. Mamata Banerjee's party had won 34 seats in the last general election and the BJP only two.
13:11 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
This marks a significant blow to the TMC tally in the Lok Sabha from that the party won in 2014. Mamata Banerjee's party had won 34 seats in the last general election and the BJP only two.
13:08 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
'Aur ek baar, Modi sarkar', tweets Roopa Ganguly
Looking at the figures coming in, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly tweeted: "Aur ek baar Modi sarkar... Whatever the result in West Bengal, many thanks to each and every person in Bengal."
12:57 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
BJP’s saffron surge may sweep away Ghani Khan Choudhury’s political heirs
Sometime in the past, Malda in West Bengal was near synonymous with the name of Abu Barkat Ataur Ghani Khan Choudhury aka ‘Barkatda’. Widely accepted as a Congress strongman — not an easy achievement when West Bengal was under strong Left rule — the Malda parliamentary constituency was his for the taking, and he did it with aplomb for a record eight times from 1984 to the 2004.
This election, however, things have changed, if counting trends are anything to go by. Barkatda’s bastion has been breached. The family, which had control of the constituency even after it was bifurcated, may finally bow down to a renewed saffron surge in Bengal. In the fray were three of Barkatda’s kin. Isha Khan Chowdhury (Malda North), his father Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury (Malda South) — both on Congress tickets — and Trinamool's Mausam Noor stood from Malda North.
At noon, Noor was trailing BJP's Khagen Murmu by more than 15,000 votes, with Canada-bred Isha nowhere in the race. In the Maldaha Dakshin seat, 'Daluda' was trailing BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury by more than 9,000 votes. If these trends holds, this could be the end of the political legacy of the powerful patriarch.
Read more here
12:44 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
2014 recap: Babul Supriyo set to repeat last stellar performace
In 2014, Union minister Babul Supriyo had won the seat by a margin of 70,000 votes. It was an unexpected result as the party and its candidates had been unable to post election agents at every booth. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blamed internal fighting within the party for the poor results in 2014 and handpicked yesteryear’s matinee idol Moon Moon Sen to gloss over the fissures within the TMC. But the trends at the moment seem to indicate that her choice has miserably failed as the actor has failed to mount any challenge to Supriyo.
12:32 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
Babul Supriyo leads from Asansol, Arun Singh from Barrackpore; TMC's Mimi Chakraborty in Jadavpur
The BJP may be trailing in West Bengal from an overall perspective, but key BJP leaders are ahead in votes in their constituencies. Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol and BJP's Arjun Singh is leading from Barrackpore. TMC's Mimi Chakraborty, however, is in the lead from Jadavpur.
12:29 (IST)
12:22 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
12:19 (IST)
Tripura election results latest updates
BJP leads in both seats in Tripura
The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats of Tripura as per initial trends. Pratima Bhoumik is ahead in West Tripura Lok Sabha with a comfortable lead of 1,22,865 votes over Congress rival Subal Bhowmik. In East Tripura, BJP candidate Rebati Tripura is leading by 1,08,983 votes against Congress leader Maharaj Kumari Pragya Deb Burman.
12:08 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
'Didi Jai Shri Ram,' says Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga made a snide remark on Twitter, tagging West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. His tweet comes after trends showed the BJP leading in 15 seats.
12:00 (IST)
Odisha election results latest updates
BJP trails, but inroads evident in BJD bastion Odisha
The BJP seems to have made clear inroads in BJD bastion Odisha. In the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections both, there has been a great surge in the party's seat share as per the latest trends.
In 2014, the BJP had won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, but it is leading in seven seats now.
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters
11:55 (IST)
Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Here are the latest figures from West Bengal, Odisha and the North East
The North East has BJP in the lead, but the party is trailing in Bengal and Odisha.
11:49 (IST)
West Bengal election results latest updates
The Left’s tally (0) so far gives us an indication of the way ground realities have changed in West Bengal. The Left vote in Bengal, even at the height of its dominance, was never a committed ideological vote but perks of ruling a state where power literally flows from the barrel of the gun. Once the Left lost power, a certain section of this vote that remained anti-Mamata, became anchorless. The BJP’s rise has given this anchorless vote a new direction. During campaigning stage, reports emerged of erstwhile Left cadres aligning with and silently aiding the BJP.