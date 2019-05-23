East States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: BJP makes inroads in key West Bengal seats, Babul Supriyo leads in Asansol, Locket Chatterjee in Hoogly

East States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: BJP leaders are leading in key constituencies in West Bengal. Babul Supriyo is leading from Asansol, Nishith Pramanik in Coochbehar and Locket Chatterjee in Hoogly.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is trailing from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour seat behind BJP's Nilanjan Roy. In Odisha's Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra is behind BJD's Pinaki Mishra.

Early trends show BJP leading in North Bengal. According to News18, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is leading from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

Counting of votes has begun for the Lok Sabha election results 2019. There are 21 seats in the fray in Odisha, 42 in West Bengal and 25 in total in eight states in the North East.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday, a day before counting, conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state, indicating that it's a straight fight between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha.

The Election Commission has deployed 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, in addition to the 82 companies already present in the state, to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence.

The tumultuous election in the eastern states, especially in West Bengal, will reach their end with the counting of votes on 23 May.

West Bengal transformed into a battle ground for chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with many incidents of violence being reported through the seven phases of polls in the state. On the day of counting, 282 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal, with a tight three-layer security and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed around 58 counting centres. A total of 25,000 personnel will count votes and the process will see a 5-6 hours’ delay, due to the Supreme Court-mandated VVPAT-EVM matching. The state has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies and 466 candidates in the fray.

Odisha saw a four-phase election to 21 Lok Sabha seats, the counting for which will be held at 63 centres amidst tight security. A total of 67,000 officials will conduct the process, which will bring the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) face-off to its conclusion. Senior BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda switched camps to BJP ahead of the elections, strengthening the saffron party’s camp in the state. However, most of the exit polls indicate chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD will lead in the tally of seats.

In Sikkim, the second smallest state of the country, polls to the sole Parliamentary constituency and Assembly seats were held on 11 April. In Assam, the exit polls have forecast that the BJP will win seven to ten seats, while the Congress is likely to bag two to six seats. Among other parties in the fray are the Asom Gana Parishad, which has allied with the BJP. The Congress said the exit poll results were a ploy by the BJP to divert attention of the people when it is actually faced by imminent defeat.

Exit polls also predict a victory for the saffron party in 18-20 seats in the north-eastern region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, each of which hold two seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, is expected to sweep Nagaland and Mizoram.

Collectively, the northeastern states account for 25 Members of Parliament. Assam sends 14 MPs, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur send two MPs each, while Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram have one seat each in the Lok Sabha.

Voting was held in seven phases, on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.

