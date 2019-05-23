East Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 18,29,578

Female electors: 8,06,253

Male electors: 10,23,325

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Adarsh Nagar, Model Town, and Wazirpur Assembly seats were removed from the constituency in 2008. Okhla was added from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Jangpura was added from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri (SC), Kondli (SC), Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Lal Bihari Tiwari won the seat in 1999 but lost it to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit in 2004 and remained so till 2014. In 2014, BJP leader Mahesh Girri won the seat, defeating AAP candidate Rajmohan Gandhi.

Demographics: Apart from Poorvanchalis, the constituency also has a sizeable number of Paharis and Jats. It also has a sizeable Muslim population.

