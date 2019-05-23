Co-presented by


East Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir of BJP Leads at 11:19AM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:39:17 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Harbalwinder Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiv Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raj Kumar Dhingiya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rahimuddin Shah 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Gautam Gambhir 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sanjay Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Dr. Krishan Singh Chauhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Deepti Nadella 0 Votes 0% Votes
BINP Amanullah Ahmed 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Anupam Tripathi 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Ajay Chaudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravi Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Kumar Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
STBP Mohan Lal Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
RNMP Manjeet Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
UPGP Mukesh Jadly 0 Votes 0% Votes
PRISM Neeru Mongia 0 Votes 0% Votes
CHP D. Durga Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Manju Chhibber 0 Votes 0% Votes
MKVP Satish Kumar Prajapati 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Atishi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Surana 0 Votes 0% Votes
JPJD Hitesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NRMP Hafiz Burhanuddin 0 Votes 0% Votes
NAPP Surender Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Arvinder Singh Lovely 0 Votes 0% Votes
East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 18,29,578

Female electors: 8,06,253

Male electors: 10,23,325

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Adarsh Nagar, Model Town, and Wazirpur Assembly seats were removed from the constituency in 2008. Okhla was added from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Jangpura was added from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri (SC), Kondli (SC), Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Lal Bihari Tiwari won the seat in 1999 but lost it to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit in 2004 and remained so till 2014. In 2014, BJP leader Mahesh Girri won the seat, defeating AAP candidate Rajmohan Gandhi.

Demographics: Apart from Poorvanchalis, the constituency also has a sizeable number of Paharis and Jats. It also has a sizeable Muslim population.

 

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:39:17 IST

