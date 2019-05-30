DV Sadananda Gowda, Cabinet Minister 2019: Ex-Karnataka CM joined Jana Sangh after imposition of Emergency

DV Sadananda Gowda hails from the Dakshin Kannada region and has also been one-time chief minister of the Karnataka. Deemed one of the tallest leaders from the state, Gowda was likely re-inducted into the Council of Ministers in favour of regional representation.

Gowda was a member of the RSS from an early age, joined Jana Sangh after the imposition of Emergency and subsequently came into the BJP after the party split.

A lawyer by profession, he was the minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation in the 16th Lok Sabha. He represents the Bangalore North constituency.