DUSU election 2018: AISA accuses ABVP of violence during polls, seeks judicial inquiry into 'EVM tampering'

The left-wing All India Students Association (AISA), in a statement issued after the results of the Delhi University student polls, sought a 'high-level judicial inquiry' into allegations of poll mismanagement and EVM tampering.

The AISA failed to win any of the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU). The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) bagged three posts, while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) secured one.

In its statement, the AISA said, "We have got more than 8,000 votes on the post of DUSU president and we want to thank DU students to grace us with their support (sic)."

The association alleged that its opponents, especially the ABVP, were very "violent," and claimed that they "attacked us on many occasions, disrupted our campaigns and tried to create an atmosphere of fear in DU."

While stating that its alliance with Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (the AAP's student wing) was forged at the last minute, the AISA admitted, "We couldn’t convert the immense support we received into votes."

"Yet, the way we fought this election has given a new dimension to students politics in DU. And we believe that the future of DU students’ politics will be determined by this alliance," it asserted.

The ABVP's Ankiv Basoya won the presidential post with a margin of 1,744 votes while party's candidate Shakti Singh was declared as the vice-president after he won with a margin of 7,673 votes. NSUI's Akash Choudhary won the secretary's post while ABVP's Jyoti Chaudhary emerged victorious on the joint secretary post.

With inputs from PTI