Durg Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019 10:39:16 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Vijay Baghel 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Kumar Markandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Guru Dada Lokesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Anurag Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Aatma Ram Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Farid Mohammad Quraishi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Pitambar Lal Nishad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IPBP Tressa David 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Kamlesh Kumar Nagarchi 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Pratima Chandrakar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Gaykwad Chhattisgarhiya 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHSP Sevakram Banjare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Rajesh Kumar Dubey 0 Votes 0% Votes
CSM Raj Kumar Gupta Advocate 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Malik Ram Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
SRDP Hidar Bhati 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anoop Kumar Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Praveen Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pokhraj Meshram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arun Kumar Joshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Geetanjali Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Durg Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 18,58,922 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 9,09,476

Male electors: 9,48,077

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The Durg Assembly constituency was broken into rural and city constituencies in 2008. Mora, Dhamdha and Khertha segments were dissolved and Vaishali Nagar, Ahiwara and Nawagarh were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Patan, Bhilai Nagar, Saja, Durg Rural, Vaishali Nagar, Bemetara, Durg City, Ahiwara (SC), Nawagarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Tara Chand Sahu won a majority when the constituency was a part of Madhya Pradesh. Sahu repeated his feat in the 2004 elections when Chhattisgarh had been separated from Madhya Pradesh. In the 2009 election, Saroj Pandey from BJP won the election. In 2014, Congress candidate Tamradhwaj Sahu was elected as an MP from here.

Demographics: Home to the Bhilai steel plant, Durg is also an important agriculture market in the state. It is the only seat currently held by Congress. MP Tamradhwaj Sahu became the home minister of the state after the state elections in 2018. He, then, resigned from his position as MP and the seat is currently vacant. Durg has a population of 1,721,948, according to the Census 2011, of which 64 percent lives in urban areas.

May 23, 2019 10:39:16 IST

