Dum Dum Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 14,05,981 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,15,569

Female electors: 6,90,412

Assembly Constituencies: Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar, Panihati, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Dum Dum, Rajarhat Gopalpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Rajarhat (SC) became Rajarhat Gopalpur (unreserved) while Belgachia East Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sougata Roy of the TMC is the current MP representing the constituencies. Before Roy, Tapan Sikdar of the BJP won the seat twice in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 polls, Amitava Nandy of the CPM won. However, he lost the seat to Roy in the 2009 polls.

Demographics: Part of the greater Kolkata metropolitan area, the largely urban Dum Dum constituency has never been a stronghold of one particular party ever since it came into existence in 1977. At least 98 percent of the population lives in urban areas, while 11 percent of constituency belongs to the Scheduled Castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.