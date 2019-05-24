Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Dum Dum Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 16:52:30 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Sougata Ray 512,062 Votes 42% Votes
BJP Samik Bhattacharya 459,060 Votes 38% Votes
CPI(M) Nepaldeb Bhattacharya 167,590 Votes 14% Votes
INC Saurav Saha 29,097 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 14,491 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Naresh Chandra Barui 4,974 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Shankar Das 4,379 Votes 0% Votes
RJASP Satya Brata Bandyopadhyay 2,964 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Indranil Banerjee 2,895 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Tarun Kumar Das 2,437 Votes 0% Votes
NDPI Subir Das 2,320 Votes 0% Votes
PDS Jhuma Saha 1,705 Votes 0% Votes
RJCP Amit Sengupta 1,186 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 14,05,981 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,15,569

Female electors: 6,90,412

Assembly Constituencies: Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar, Panihati, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Dum Dum, Rajarhat Gopalpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Rajarhat (SC) became Rajarhat Gopalpur (unreserved) while Belgachia East Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sougata Roy of the TMC is the current MP representing the constituencies. Before Roy, Tapan Sikdar of the BJP won the seat twice in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 polls, Amitava Nandy of the CPM won. However, he lost the seat to Roy in the 2009 polls.

Demographics: Part of the greater Kolkata metropolitan area, the largely urban Dum Dum constituency has never been a stronghold of one particular party ever since it came into existence in 1977. At least 98 percent of the population lives in urban areas, while 11 percent of constituency belongs to the Scheduled Castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:52:30 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile