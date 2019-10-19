Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Dombivali profile: BJP fields sitting MLA Ravindra Chavan against Congress' Radhika Gupte

Dombivali Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name— Dombivali

Constituency Number—143

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—3,51,526

Female Electors—1,69,844

Male Electors—1,81,682

Third Gender—0

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections — Ravindra Dattatraya Chavan of BJP won the Assembly elections of 2009. He defeated Rajesh Shantaram Kadam of MNS by receiving 61,104 votes as against Kadam's 48,777 votes. In 2014, the sitting MLA won against Shiv Sena's Dipesh Pundalik Mhatre with a margin of over 30,000 votes.

In 2019, Congress will be fielding Radhika Milind Gupte against the incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Ravindra Chavan.

Demographics — Dombivali is a city located near Mumbai in the Thane District. The twin city of Kalyan-Dombivli had a population of 1,247,327, according to 2011 census.

