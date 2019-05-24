Domariyaganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Domariyaganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 60

Total electors: 17,61,415 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,99,458

Male electors: 9,61,957

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Domariyaganj, Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu, Bansi, Itwa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Rampal Singh of the BJP won the seat. In 2004, Muhammed Muqueem of the BSP won the seat. Veteran leader Jagdambika Pal won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, first as a Congress candidate and then on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: Part of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Doomariyaganj has 2.50 lakh Brahmin, two lakh Dalits and three lakh backward caste voters. There are over three lakh Muslim voters too, according to one report.

