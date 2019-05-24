Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Domariyaganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:04:07 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Jagdambika Pal 492,253 Votes 50% Votes
BSP Aftab Alam 386,932 Votes 39% Votes
INC Chandrash Alias Chandresh Kumar Upadhyay 60,549 Votes 6% Votes
Nota Nota 11,757 Votes 1% Votes
BMP Arjun Singh Lodhi 8,265 Votes 1% Votes
PCP Mohammad Irfan 5,765 Votes 1% Votes
NEP Sanjay Kumar Chauhan 5,030 Votes 1% Votes
JKP Brijesh Kumar 4,097 Votes 0% Votes
SBSP Keshav Rajbhar 3,809 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sharwan Kumar 3,746 Votes 0% Votes
SBDU Keshari Nandan 3,066 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Domariyaganj Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 60

Total electors: 17,61,415 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,99,458

Male electors: 9,61,957

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Domariyaganj, Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu, Bansi, Itwa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Rampal Singh of the BJP won the seat. In 2004, Muhammed Muqueem of the BSP won the seat. Veteran leader Jagdambika Pal won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, first as a Congress candidate and then on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: Part of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Doomariyaganj has 2.50 lakh Brahmin, two lakh Dalits and three lakh backward caste voters. There are over three lakh Muslim voters too, according to one report.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:04:07 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile