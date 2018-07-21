You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

DMK's MK Stalin lashes out at AIADMK over no-confidence motion, says party supported NDA as quid pro quo

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 21, 2018 12:46:34 IST

Chennai: The DMK has lashed out at arch-rival AIADMK for not voting in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, alleging the ruling party in Tamil Nadu supported the NDA as a "quid pro quo" despite several issues.

DMK Working President MK Stalin, whose party has no members in the Lok Sabha, had urged the AIADMK to support the no-confidence motion as it has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, making it the third-largest party after the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress.

"Support for Modi Govt in #NoConfidence despite NEET, 15th Finance Commission, GST, Hindi imposition and communal politics is further proof of the quid pro quo arrangement between ADMK and BJP," Stalin said in a tweet late Friday night.

The no-confidence motion, moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a former BJP ally, against the Modi government was decisively defeated on Friday night.

File image of DMK leader MK Stalin. PTI

File image of DMK leader MK Stalin. PTI

The government won the motion by 325 against 126 votes.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK joint coordinator K Palaniswamy had indicated on Thursday that his party might not support the motion as it was moved by the TDP for an issue concerning Andhra Pradesh.

"No party had backed Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue when AIADMK lawmakers had stalled Lok Sabha for nearly three weeks seeking the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee," Palaniswamy had said.

Several AIADMK members opposed the no-confidence motion that came as a boost to the NDA.

The no-trust motion was the first after Modi assumed office in May 2014 and less than a year before the next general elections.


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 12:46 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores