You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

DMK welcomes Kerala Assembly's adoption of resolution seeking scrapping of CAA, urges Tamil Nadu govt to emulate move

Politics Press Trust of India Dec 31, 2019 16:13:49 IST

  • The DMK welcomed the Kerala Assembly's action of adopting a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • The party urged the ruling AIADMK to go in for a similar move in the Tamil Nadu legislature against the contentious law to protect the Constitution.

  • The AIADMK has backed the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament and been defending it.

Chennai: Welcoming the Kerala Assembly adopting a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, DMK on Tuesday urged the ruling AIADMK to go in for a similar move in the Tamil Nadu legislature against the contentious law to protect the Constitution.

DMK welcomes Kerala Assemblys adoption of resolution seeking scrapping of CAA, urges Tamil Nadu govt to emulate move

File image of DMK leader MK Stalin. PTI

Expressing happiness on adoption of the anti-CAA resolution in the Kerala Assembly moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, DMK president MK Stalin said it was a welcome move. "It is the overwhelming desire of the people of this country that every state assembly should adopt such a resolution to guard the basic features of the Constitution," the DMK chief said in a Facebook post.

Stalin urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to adopt a similar resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on 6 January when the House convenes for the first session of 2020.

The AIADMK has backed the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament and been defending it with Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealing to the people not to believe in "rumours" being spread about the CAA.

In the Kerala Assembly, the ruling CPM-LDF and the opposition Congress headed UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal recorded the sole dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 16:13:49 IST


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores