'DMK pulled Jayalalitha's saree in TN Assembly... talk about Draupadi': FM Sitharaman in no-trust vote debate
NCP and DMK MPs staged a walk-out from the Lok Sabha as Sitharaman spoke on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday invoked how late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was humiliated in the state Aseembly in 1989.
“Jayalalitha’s saree was pulled in Tamil Nadu Assembly… DMK heckled laughed and made fun of her,” Sitharaman said during the debate on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government.
Hitting back at Kanimozhi and reminding DMK of how it watched the late AIADMK Chief humiliated in the Assembly, Sitharaman said, “That day Jayalalithaa took an oath that she won’t return to the house until she becomes Chief Minister. She became CM two years later and returned to the Tamil Nadu Assembly.”
Related Articles
“DMK watched as Jayalalithaa’s saree was pulled. Today, DMK has the temerity to talk about Draupadi and preach on women’s security. DMK MLAs were silent spectators to the humiliation that Jayalalithaa was subjected to in the assembly,” Sitharaman said.
#WATCH | FM says, “I agree that women suffering anywhere – Manipur, Delhi, Rajasthan – will have to be taken seriously. No politics played. But I want to remind this entire House of one incident which happened on 25th March 1989 in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Then she hadn’t become CM… pic.twitter.com/DRUTV4qeIg
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023
Meanwhile, Congress, NCP and DMK MPs staged a walk-out from the Lok Sabha as Sitharaman spoke on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
The no-confidence motion was moved by the Opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A. - against the central government. Today is the last day of three-day debate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the House.
The last two days of the debate on the no-confidence motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues .
With inputs from agencies
also read
'Fighting against each other or together?': Nirmala Sitharaman takes swipe at I.N.D.I.A alliance
"This is an extraordinary unity where it is difficult to understand whether the alliance partners are fighting amongst each other or fighting unitedly," said Sitharaman during no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha
'In UPA's time, promises were bijli ayegi, toilet banega, PM Awas milega... Ab ho gaya': FM Sitharaman in Parliament
From electricity to toilets, the BJP government has fulfilled its promises in the last nine years, Sitharaman said
Opposition shedding crocodile tears on Manipur issue: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'Today when this issue was taken up in the Parliament, the opposition ran away from the discussion. Saddened by the behaviour of the opposition'