DMK chief MK Stalin holds talks with Sonia, Rahul Gandhi ahead of Opposition meet tomorrow

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial meeting of Opposition parties in their bid to forge an anti-BJP front, DMK president MK Stalin met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday and discussed a range of issues.

Informing about Stalin's visit on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "We had a warm and cordial meeting and discussed a range of issues.

Shri Stalin & senior members of the DMK, visited Sonia Ji in Delhi today, to wish her on her birthday. We had a warm & cordial meeting & discussed a range of issues. I look forward to continuing our dialogue & to strengthening our alliance, that has stood the test of time. pic.twitter.com/Cdg0deyfQG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 9, 2018

"I look forward to continuing our dialogue and to strengthening our alliance that has stood the test of time."

Stalin met Sonia Gandhi on the day of her 72nd birthday along with former Union minister A Raja and Kanimozhi.

The 10 December meeting of the Opposition in the national capital was called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, with the aim to brainstorm over a possible front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A host of Opposition leaders were expected to participate in the meet that was earlier scheduled for 22 November, but was postponed because of the Assembly polls to the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan.