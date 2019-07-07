Dissident Karnataka Congress MLAs rule out withdrawing resignations; party leaders blame BJP for attempting to 'destabilise govt'

Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar, who along with 12 other MLAs from the state is staying at Mumbai’s Sofitel hotel, said that none of the 13 leaders will withdraw their resignations.

“We submitted resignations to the Speaker and informed the Governor too. There is no question of going back to Bengaluru to withdraw the resignations,” he said.

Their statement comes hours after former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for hatching a conspiracy to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in the state. "The BJP is luring the MLAs to join them. They are offering money to the MLAs and exploiting their displeasure over denial of ministerial posts," he told reporters.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI that the BJP is trying to destabilise the government that was elected constitutionally. “In about 14 states they are pressurising not only Congress MLAs but also the regional party members. Today too, some MLAs went to Mumbai under pressure. Also, BJP has become active (in Karnataka) with the help of the Centre. The Centre is trying to get rid of this government,” he said.

Nine MLAs of the Congress and three of JD(S) put in their papers at the Speaker's office on Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan. Among those who have resigned are Byrati Basavaraj (KR Puram), ST Somashekar (Yashwanthpur) and Munirathna (Rajarajeshwaringar), considered close to Siddaramaiah. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, had submitted his resignation on 1 July. Seven time Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who has resigned, told reporters, "I was kind of pushed (by circumstances in the party) to resign....I have resigned as MLA, but not from Congress.”

Ten Congress MLAs are staying at Mumbai’s Sofitel hotel. Congress has alleged that BJP is facilitating their stay

there in a bid to destabilise the government in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing political developments and the Assembly session, starting from 12 July, adding in his letter that the absence of MLAs will be viewed seriously.

Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Minister DK Shivakumar and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre are part of the meetings being held to avoid more expected resignations in the coming days.

According to the arrangement agreed upon at the time of government formation, the Congress was supposed to have 22 and the JD(S) 12 ministers. Both the coalition partners had decided to accommodate the two MLAs, instead of their own partymen, in a desperate bid to save the government.

Shivakumar, who met JD(S) supremo HD Deva Gowda to discuss the issue, said he hoped that the turmoil would end soon and the government would continue. "The reasons are obvious. All our senior leaders are meeting today. We will take certain decisions," the Congress leader said.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independent-2) besides the Speaker. BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the halfway mark is 113. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's tally will reduce to 105, plunging the state into a political crisis.

With inputs from agencies

