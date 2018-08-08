You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Dissident AAP Punjab leaders form panel to 'restructure' unit; MP Bhagwant Mann dares them to float new outfit

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 00:03:14 IST

Chandigarh: AAP dissidents in Punjab on Tuesday announced their own ad hoc political affairs committee (PAC), saying the panel will restructure the party's organisation and choose a new president for the state unit.

The move follows the “volunteers' convention” held by the rebels in Bathinda on 2 August, when they “dissolved” the current organisation in the state and declared “autonomy” for the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit.

The dissident group — which claims to be made up of eight of the 20 MLAs in the state — is upset over the national AAP leadership's decision to replace Sukhpal Singh Khaira as Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

The dissidents also traded barbs on Tuesday with prominent AAP MP Bhagwant Singh Mann who broke his silence over the rebellion in the state unit.

The Sangrur MP, who is also a well-known comedian, accused dissidents Sukhpal Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu of "emotionally blackmailing" party volunteers to "weaken" the AAP.

AAP MP Bhagwant Singh Mann and dissident leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira. News18

AAP MP Bhagwant Singh Mann and dissident leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira. News18

The dissidents' political affairs committee includes all the eight rebel MLAs and eight special invitees. They will also be part of an ad hoc state executive, Sandhu said.

The panel will supervise the “reconstitution” of the entire political structure of the state unit, including the appointment of the state president or convenor, he said.

It will also set up the party's structure at the district, Assembly constituency and the block levels.
Once this is done, the ad hoc PAC panel will stand dissolved, he said.

“This is the first step towards the reconstitution of the AAP in Punjab after the party volunteers convention at Bathinda," the rebel MLA said.

The whole process will be in line with the concept of Swaraj as envisaged by the AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he added.

Meanwhile, Mann, the AAP MP from Sangrur, dared the dissidents to resign as MLAs and form a new outfit.

Reacting to his remarks, Khaira called the parliamentarian a "frustrated, dejected and depressed" leader.

Mann described Khaira and Sandhu as "shrewd manipulators", and said their "nefarious designs" to "weaken" the party would not succeed.

"When Khaira was made Leader of Opposition, he gave a bouquet of flowers to Arvind Kejriwal, Mann said in his first appearance before the media after Khaira's rebellion.

“When he gets a position in the party it's democratic, when he loses his post then it is called an act of dictatorship," he said.

"Khaira had joined the party when it was already established. I had gone to streets and villages of Punjab for building the party. Khaira just lives on his Facebook post. He is an 'e-neta'," Mann said.
Khaira described Mann's allegations as "maliciously and utterly false, frivolous and concocted."

Khaira said Mann should have the courage to publicly admit the "secret deal" between AAP and the Congress at the cost of Punjabis, who had supported the MP and the party whole heartedly.

The dissident's panel includes Sukhpal Khaira (Bholath MLA) Kanwar Sandhu (Kharar), Nazar Singh Mansahia (Mansa), Jagdev Singh Kamalu ( Maur), Baldev Singh (Jaiton), Pirmal Singh Khalsa (Bhadaur), Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal (Raikot) and Jai Krishan Rodi ( Garhshankar).


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 00:03 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores