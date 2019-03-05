Dissenting Telangana Congress MLAs dismiss allegations of being poached by TRS, hail KCR-led party’s welfare schemes

Hyderabad: Two former Congress MLAs Athram Sakku and Rega Kantha Rao, who announced their entry into Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), have ruled out allegations of them being poached by the TRS. Sakku and Rao, who won in last assembly polls as lawmakers from Asifabad and Pinapaka assembly constituencies, respectively, have now announced to join the TRS.

Congress legislator Sakku from Asifabad constituency told ANI, "Today, we can see for the second time that the TRS has come into power in Telangana. The public has given their decision by giving power to the TRS by making them win 88 assembly seats in the last polls. The TRS has taken up good welfare schemes and development steps for the public."

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister on the issue related to tribals and my constituency, he has responded positively on the issues. So, I have decided to join the TRS party. If needed I will resign from my designation and again will contest as MLA from my constituency from TRS party. The TRS has not offered any money to me, first of all, Congress party should explain that many TRS leaders also came into Congress in last elections and I want to ask Congress party that have they purchased TRS leaders at that time," he asked.

Congress legislator from Pinapaka constituency Rega Kantha Rao said, "The Congress is playing the game and trying to defame me."

Amid allegations of poaching by BJP and Congress, TRS working president KT Rama Rao had earlier said that MLAs of opposition parties were joining his party only after being impressed by the welfare schemes of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The Congress should first answer at what cost they have purchased the loyalty of Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule. TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy is making baseless allegations against the TRS,” said Rao.

“Two Congress MLAs — Rega Kantha Rao and Athram Sakku — have publicly announced that they are interested in joining the TRS after being attracted to the schemes launched by the state government,” he said, adding that a few Congress leaders are not satisfied with TPCC president Reddy.

Congress spokesperson D Sravan, however, alleged that KCR was attempting to destroy the opposition. “Two Congress MLAs are interested to join the TRS. It is unfortunate Chief Minister Rao is bent upon destroying the opposition, thus dismantling the very foundation of democracy,” he said.

BJP’s state unit spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao also accused Chief Minister Rao of promoting defections. “We condemn horse trading and defections being promoted by Chief Minister KCR in Telangana,” he said. “TRS’ bid to attract opposition MLAs to its fold is only to ensure that KCR wins all the MLC seats. It is the Congress’ classic and signature politics which KCR has adopted,” he said.

